One Person Is Dead After A Train Carrying Republicans To A Congressional Retreat Hit A Truck

BREAKING: GOP train hit a truck on way to retreat. Sources say driver getting medical attention; members okay. Pic->

An Amtrak train carrying many Republican members of Congress and their families to a GOP retreat in West Virginia collided with a garbage truck on Wednesday.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that one person was killed and another was seriously injured in the crash.

"There are no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff. Senior administration officials are in regular contact with Amtrak and state and local authorities," she said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this incident."

An Amtrak train struck the truck that was on the tracks at 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Virginia, Kimberly Woods, a spokeswoman for the commuter rail service, confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

There were no reported injuries to passengers or crew members on the train, she added.

The 2018 Congressional Republicans' retreat, an annual gathering for GOP members of the House and Senate to discuss their plans for the year, is being held this weekend at the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia.