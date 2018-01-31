One Person Is Dead After A Train Carrying Republicans To A Congressional Retreat Hit A Truck

An Amtrak train carrying many Republican members of Congress and their families to a GOP retreat in West Virginia collided with a garbage truck on Wednesday.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that one person was killed and another was seriously injured in the crash.
"There are no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff. Senior administration officials are in regular contact with Amtrak and state and local authorities," she said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this incident."
An Amtrak train struck the truck that was on the tracks at 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Virginia, Kimberly Woods, a spokeswoman for the commuter rail service, confirmed to BuzzFeed News.
There were no reported injuries to passengers or crew members on the train, she added.
The 2018 Congressional Republicans' retreat, an annual gathering for GOP members of the House and Senate to discuss their plans for the year, is being held this weekend at the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia.
Advertisement
Members of Congress tweeted updates on their safety and images from the scene of the crash.
Elected officials with medical training also assisted first responders.
Advertisement
Rep. Jason Lewis of Minnesota was taken to a local hospital to check for a possible concussion after suffering a minor head injury during the crash.
House Speaker Paul Ryan called it a "terrible tragedy."
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also said he and his fellow colleagues were "deeply saddened" by the crash.
“My condolences, and those of the entire Senate family, go out to the victim’s family, friends, and coworkers. Our prayers are with the other accident victims who are fighting to recover from their injuries. And our deep gratitude is with the police, firefighters, and medical personnel who sped to the scene.
“It is impossible to overstate how much we Americans owe to our brave first responders – today and every day.”
Alexis Levinson and Lissandra Villa and Emma Loop contributed additional reporting to this story.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. Her secure PGP fingerprint is 6055 A264 DADD AADC 347E 5986 547C C11C DD7D 176A.
Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.