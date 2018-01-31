 back to top
One Person Is Dead After A Train Carrying Republicans To A Congressional Retreat Hit A Truck

According to the White House, members of Congress and their staffers have not sustained serious injuries.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Ellie Hall
Ellie Hall
BuzzFeed News Reporter

An Amtrak train carrying many Republican members of Congress and their families to a GOP retreat in West Virginia collided with a garbage truck on Wednesday.

BREAKING: GOP train hit a truck on way to retreat. Sources say driver getting medical attention; members okay. Pic-&gt;
Rachael Bade @rachaelmbade

BREAKING: GOP train hit a truck on way to retreat. Sources say driver getting medical attention; members okay. Pic-&gt;

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that one person was killed and another was seriously injured in the crash.

"There are no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff. Senior administration officials are in regular contact with Amtrak and state and local authorities," she said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this incident."

An Amtrak train struck the truck that was on the tracks at 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Virginia, Kimberly Woods, a spokeswoman for the commuter rail service, confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

There were no reported injuries to passengers or crew members on the train, she added.

The 2018 Congressional Republicans' retreat, an annual gathering for GOP members of the House and Senate to discuss their plans for the year, is being held this weekend at the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia.

Members of Congress tweeted updates on their safety and images from the scene of the crash.

Our train heading to the GOP Retreat in West Virginia has been involved in an accident. I am safe but first respon…
Sen. James Lankford @SenatorLankford

Our train heading to the GOP Retreat in West Virginia has been involved in an accident. I am safe but first respon… https://t.co/FkT1L2m6vd

Another photo of the scene at the GOP retreat train accident, taken by a member who was on the train -
Alexis Levinson @alexis_levinson

Another photo of the scene at the GOP retreat train accident, taken by a member who was on the train -

.@maryaliceparks Front of the train heading to the Greenbrier
Jeff Denham @RepJeffDenham

.@maryaliceparks Front of the train heading to the Greenbrier

Elected officials with medical training also assisted first responders.

We're fine, but our train hit a garbage truck. Members with medical training are assisting the drivers of the truck.
Rep. Greg Walden @repgregwalden

We're fine, but our train hit a garbage truck. Members with medical training are assisting the drivers of the truck.

Photo @RepCurbelo sent from inside train.
Lissandra Villa @LissandraVilla

Photo @RepCurbelo sent from inside train.

Rep. Jason Lewis of Minnesota was taken to a local hospital to check for a possible concussion after suffering a minor head injury during the crash.

@NBC29 And another person was taken from the train before him. This person appears to be Rep. Jason Lewis, who was…
Micah Grimes @MicahGrimes

@NBC29 And another person was taken from the train before him. This person appears to be Rep. Jason Lewis, who was… https://t.co/nNrlY0I9bw

GOP MN Rep Jason Lewis tells Fox he may have whiplash &amp; a "tiny bit of a concussion." Says there "are lots of minor injuries on the train."
Chad Pergram @ChadPergram

GOP MN Rep Jason Lewis tells Fox he may have whiplash &amp; a "tiny bit of a concussion." Says there "are lots of minor injuries on the train."

House Speaker Paul Ryan called it a "terrible tragedy."

Today's incident was a terrible tragedy. We are grateful for the first responders who rushed to the scene and we pr…
Paul Ryan @SpeakerRyan

Today’s incident was a terrible tragedy. We are grateful for the first responders who rushed to the scene and we pr… https://t.co/H7OfcKIPEy

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also said he and his fellow colleagues were "deeply saddened" by the crash.

“My condolences, and those of the entire Senate family, go out to the victim’s family, friends, and coworkers. Our prayers are with the other accident victims who are fighting to recover from their injuries. And our deep gratitude is with the police, firefighters, and medical personnel who sped to the scene.

“It is impossible to overstate how much we Americans owe to our brave first responders – today and every day.”

Alexis Levinson and Lissandra Villa and Emma Loop contributed additional reporting to this story.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. Her secure PGP fingerprint is 6055 A264 DADD AADC 347E 5986 547C C11C DD7D 176A.

Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

