This Beautiful Image Of A Rescued Gorilla Hugging Her Caretaker Just Won Wildlife Photo Of The Year

The shot, by Canadian photographer Jo-Anne McArthur, shows Pikin, a 6-year-old rescued lowland gorilla, cuddling with Appolinaire Ndohoudou, her caretaker, as she moves to a new animal sanctuary in Cameroon.

McArthur's image was chosen as the winning photo by the public through online voting. More than 50,000 photographs were submitted to the annual contest, which is hosted by the Natural History Museum in London. Twenty-four images were chosen by museum staff for the People's Choice Award competition. The picture will be showcased in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the museum until it closes on May 28.

The award-winning photo was taken in 2009 at the Ape Action Africa sanctuary in Mefou, Cameroon. (A museum spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the contest has no time restraint on when images are taken.)

In her book, We Animals, McArthur describes the circumstances that led to this incredible picture. "Even though it's unadvisable, to say the least, to get into a vehicle with a gorilla — given how they might panic in the unfamiliar, bouncing confines of a moving car — Pikin had been sedated and was being held by Appolinaire. Worryingly for me, Pikin woke up earlier than anticipated and looked around sleepily. Luckily, she seemed content to be in the arms of her caretaker, and eventually lay her head back down to rest and nodded off."