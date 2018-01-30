The World's Tallest Man And Shortest Woman Hung Out At The Pyramids And The Pictures Are Pretty Amazing

The world's tallest man and shortest woman met and hung out in Cairo, Egypt, over the weekend.
Sultan Kosen, 34, is a staggering 8 feet 1 inch, and Jyoti Amge, 24, is 2 feet and 0.7 inches.
Advertisement
Kosen and Amge were invited to Cairo by Egypt's Tourism Promotion Board in an attempt to boost travel to Egypt's capital city.
Kosen, a farmer from Turkey, was named the tallest living man in the world by Guinness World Records in February 2011. He also holds the record for the world's largest hands, (11.22 inches from his wrist to the tip of his middle finger).
Kosen's massive height is caused by pituitary gigantism, a condition where the body produces too much growth hormone.
Due to spinal abnormalities, Kosen walks using crutches. He successfully underwent surgery to remove a tumor on his pituitary gland in 2010 to stop his increased growth.
Amge, an actress from India, has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia. She was officially named the shortest woman in the world on Dec. 16, 2011 — her 18th birthday.
Amge landed her first major role in 2014, playing circus member Ma Petite in the fourth season of American Horror Story: Freak Show. She has also appeared on Indian reality television shows.
The two record holders had never met before the trip and described being in Egypt as a "dream come true."
Just two new friends, hanging out and taking selfies by the pyramids.
Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. Her secure PGP fingerprint is 6055 A264 DADD AADC 347E 5986 547C C11C DD7D 176A.
Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.