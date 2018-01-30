The World's Tallest Man And Shortest Woman Hung Out At The Pyramids And The Pictures Are Pretty Amazing

Share On more Share On more

The world's tallest man and shortest woman met and hung out in Cairo, Egypt, over the weekend.

Sultan Kosen, 34, is a staggering 8 feet 1 inch, and Jyoti Amge, 24, is 2 feet and 0.7 inches.

Kosen and Amge were invited to Cairo by Egypt's Tourism Promotion Board in an attempt to boost travel to Egypt's capital city.

Kosen's massive height is caused by pituitary gigantism, a condition where the body produces too much growth hormone.

Due to spinal abnormalities, Kosen walks using crutches. He successfully underwent surgery to remove a tumor on his pituitary gland in 2010 to stop his increased growth.