The "Bomb Cyclone" Snowstorm Is Pummeling The East Coast

At least three people are dead and more than 40,000 are without power.

Ellie Hall
The powerful nor'easter is seen off the US East Coast on Thursday afternoon.
NOAA

At least three people are dead and more than 40,000 have been left without electricity Thursday as the first major snowstorm of 2018 pummels the East Coast.

The so-called “bomb cyclone” is poised to drop as much as 18 inches of snow from South Carolina to Maine, along with hurricane-force winds, according to the National Weather Service.

In North Carolina, three people died when, as result of the storm, vehicles ran off snow-covered roads, Gov. Roy Cooper said.

In addition, at least 17 exposure deaths from Texas to New England have been attributed to the dangerously cold temperatures before the storm.

Wind gusts of up to 70 mph have been reported in some places along the East Coast.

Here are some of the snowfall reports from the storm received so far as of 230 pm. Of course it is still snowing v… https://t.co/ZsOD0I4bW6
NWS Eastern Region @NWSEastern

Nearly 5,000 flights have been cancelled due to the storm and New York City's JFK and La Guardia airports have shut down.

Mike Segar / Reuters

Per the FAA website, Long Island Mac Arthur Airport in New York City is also closed. The airports are expected to open later Thursday night.

More than 45,000 people are reportedly without electricity.

LIVE UPDATES: Hundreds of disabled vehicles across #HamptonRoads, thousands without power. #Blizzard2018 https://t.co/8VA5j9ePog
The Virginian-Pilot @virginianpilot

The majority of those without power are located in the Carolinas and Virginia, where approximately 31,000 households have no electricity. Some customers in Florida also don't have power.

In New York City, Mayor Bill DeBlasio declared a state of emergency and urged people to stay off the roads. "Everyone should take this one very seriously,” he said at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

A Winter Weather Emergency has been declared for New York City. This allows us to take necessary steps to protect t… https://t.co/daoEKa65C1
City of New York @nycgov

The snow even managed to reach underground subway stations.

dripping with finesse #NY1Snow
Rajji Vikram @RajathNY1

The storm appears to have set a new record for high water levels in Boston, and there have beeen numerous reports of flooding and images posted on social media.

Look at this video outside our window of flooding in #Boston historic #FortPoint #Seaport neighborhood that is caus… https://t.co/DVhT1zaUyk
kelkelly @kelkelly

The entire Massachusetts coast is at risk of major coastal flooding right now from the storm. "A few low spots could see inundation up to 6 feet," according to the National Weather Service, and "waves on top of the high water levels will likely damage vulnerable decks, stairs, and docks."

Revere, Beachmont area, thanks Sharyn Woodman
Terry Eliasen @TerryWBZ

And travel along New Jersey's southern coast has been restricted:

A state of emergency declaration has been issued for Cape May, Atlantic, Ocean &amp; Monmouth Counties by the State via… https://t.co/N2ErwmJ9Ae
Atlantic County OEM @AtlCoOEM

The city of Jackson, Mississippi issued a state of emergency over fears that the cold temperatures will impact the water system

Visible satellite imagery of the sun rising over a powerful nor'easter off the east coast this morning. Don't worry… https://t.co/XEMMVYgA8O
NWS Jackson MS @NWSJacksonMS

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. Her secure PGP fingerprint is 6055 A264 DADD AADC 347E 5986 547C C11C DD7D 176A.

Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

