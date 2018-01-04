The "Bomb Cyclone" Snowstorm Is Pummeling The East Coast

Share On more Share On more

The powerful nor'easter is seen off the US East Coast on Thursday afternoon.

At least three people are dead and more than 40,000 have been left without electricity Thursday as the first major snowstorm of 2018 pummels the East Coast.

The so-called “bomb cyclone” is poised to drop as much as 18 inches of snow from South Carolina to Maine, along with hurricane-force winds, according to the National Weather Service.

In North Carolina, three people died when, as result of the storm, vehicles ran off snow-covered roads, Gov. Roy Cooper said.

In addition, at least 17 exposure deaths from Texas to New England have been attributed to the dangerously cold temperatures before the storm.