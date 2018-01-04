The "Bomb Cyclone" Snowstorm Is Pummeling The East Coast

At least three people are dead and more than 40,000 have been left without electricity Thursday as the first major snowstorm of 2018 pummels the East Coast.
The so-called “bomb cyclone” is poised to drop as much as 18 inches of snow from South Carolina to Maine, along with hurricane-force winds, according to the National Weather Service.
In North Carolina, three people died when, as result of the storm, vehicles ran off snow-covered roads, Gov. Roy Cooper said.
In addition, at least 17 exposure deaths from Texas to New England have been attributed to the dangerously cold temperatures before the storm.
Wind gusts of up to 70 mph have been reported in some places along the East Coast.
Nearly 5,000 flights have been cancelled due to the storm and New York City's JFK and La Guardia airports have shut down.
Per the FAA website, Long Island Mac Arthur Airport in New York City is also closed. The airports are expected to open later Thursday night.
More than 45,000 people are reportedly without electricity.
The majority of those without power are located in the Carolinas and Virginia, where approximately 31,000 households have no electricity. Some customers in Florida also don't have power.
In New York City, Mayor Bill DeBlasio declared a state of emergency and urged people to stay off the roads. "Everyone should take this one very seriously,” he said at a press conference Thursday afternoon.
The snow even managed to reach underground subway stations.
The storm appears to have set a new record for high water levels in Boston, and there have beeen numerous reports of flooding and images posted on social media.
The entire Massachusetts coast is at risk of major coastal flooding right now from the storm. "A few low spots could see inundation up to 6 feet," according to the National Weather Service, and "waves on top of the high water levels will likely damage vulnerable decks, stairs, and docks."
And travel along New Jersey's southern coast has been restricted:
The city of Jackson, Mississippi issued a state of emergency over fears that the cold temperatures will impact the water system
