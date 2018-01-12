 back to top
Here's What You Need To Know About Stephanie Clifford, The Adult Film Star Known As Stormy Daniels

According to a new report, Donald Trump gave the adult film star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, a $130,000 payment close to the 2016 election.

Ellie Hall
Adult film star Stephanie Clifford — who goes by the name Stormy Daniels — reportedly had a $130,000 settlement arranged by Donald Trump's lawyer one week before the 2016 election after she and Trump had a consensual sexual encounter years before, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal.

Michael Cohen, the lawyer who, according to the Journal, arranged the payment, denied the report in a statement to BuzzFeed News on Friday."These rumors have circulated time and again since 2011," he said. "President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels.”
Clifford reportedly had the sexual encounter with Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in July 2006. (Trump married his wife Melania in January 2005.)

Ethan Miller / Getty Images
A separate statement, which Cohen provided and said was signed by Clifford (using her stage name), said the adult film star's relationship with Trump did not go further than several public appearances.

"When I met Donald Trump, he was gracious, professional, and a complete gentleman to me and EVERYONE in my presence," the statement said. "Rumors that I have received hush money from Donald Trump are completely false. If I indeed did have a relationship with Donald Trump, trust me, you wouldn't be reading about it in the news, you would be reading about it in my book. But the fact of the matter is, these stories are not true."
Clifford has also appeared in feature films, including The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Knocked Up.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

In 2009, Clifford formed an exploratory committee to run for a US Senate seat against Republican David Vitter in Louisiana. Here she is on the campaign trail:

Bill Haber / ASSOCIATED PRESS

She eventually dropped out of the race, saying she couldn't afford it and that she'd "become a target of the cynical stalwarts of the status quo."

Jae C. Hong / AP

"Simply because I did not fit in their mold of what an independent working woman should be, the media and political elite have sought to relegate my sense of civic responsibility to mere sideshow antics," she said in a statement.

In July 2009, she was reportedly arrested for simple battery after having an alleged domestic fight with her husband.

Pictures from her archived Myspace page show that Clifford did meet Trump in Lake Tahoe at a golf tournament in July 2006. A report from the Smoking Gun provides an uncorroborated timeline of their relationship.

Clifford also appeared at the launch of Trump Vodka in Los Angeles in 2007.

Chad Buchanan / Getty Images

Donald Trump Reportedly Paid An Adult Film Star $130,000 To Keep Quiet About An Alleged Sexual Encounter

Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. Her secure PGP fingerprint is 6055 A264 DADD AADC 347E 5986 547C C11C DD7D 176A.

Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

