The Official Prince Louis Royal Christening Photos Are Here And OMG

Ellie Hall
In case you missed it, the royals celebrated the christening of the new royal baby, Prince Louis of Cambridge, last week.

Dominic Lipinski / AFP / Getty Images

On Sunday night, the official christening portraits dropped and they're extremely adorable.

Instagram: @kensingtonroyal

OH YES, DID I MENTION THAT THESE ARE THE FIRST OFFICIAL NON-WEDDING FAMILY PHOTOGRAPHS WITH HRH THE DUCHESS OF SUSSEX, AKA MEGHAN MARKLE?!?

Instagram: @kensingtonroyal

Look at this lovely family of five!

Instagram: @kensingtonroyal

And this extremely proud mother of three!

Instagram: @kensingtonroyal

Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.

