New Mexico's State Police Chief Allegedly "Mooned" Subordinates And Sexually Harassed Others

New Mexico’s state police chief is being accused of rampant sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior, including pulling his pants down to “moon” subordinates and sending a picture of a man's testicles blocking out the sun to female official.

In a lawsuit filed this week against Police Chief Pete Kassetas, two retired officers and a current sergeant with the department accused him of "blatant, ongoing, and systematic discrimination against NMSP officers based on gender and sexual orientation" and "retaliation against those who oppose his unlawful, discriminatory and improper conduct."

Sgt. Monica Martinez-Jones, former Deputy Chief Michael Ryan Suggs, and former Lt. Julia Armendariz claim that Kassetas created a hostile work environment where male employees were held to a lower standard than their female counterparts, and people were punished for speaking out against what they deemed inappropriate behavior.



The plaintiffs also claim that despite many employees filing formal complaints against Kassetas, the chief was not disciplined because he is being "protected" by Gov. Susana Martinez, "making him untouchable and above the law he is commissioned to enforce." Martinez oversees the New Mexico Department of Public Safety.



In a statement to the Albuquerque Journal, Ben Cloutier, spokesperson for the governor, said that the lawsuit contained, "many ridiculous allegations that are completely removed from the truth.” However, he confirmed to the newspaper that there is currently an open investigation into "allegations brought forward at DPS,” although he declined to provide additional details.