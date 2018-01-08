Milo Yiannopoulos Will Now Represent Himself In His Lawsuit Against Simon & Schuster

Alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos will be representing himself in his lawsuit against Simon & Schuster, a spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

Yiannopoulos filed suit for breach of contract action against the book publisher in July, after the cancellation of his book, Dangerous.



On Friday, Attorney Jeffrey P. Weingart of Meister Seelig & Fein filed an emergency motion to New York County Court requesting a withdraw as counsel, citing "a breakdown in the relationship" that made "continued and effective representation of [Yiannopoulos] impossible."



In a statement forwarded to BuzzFeed News, Yiannopoulos said, "The lawyers at Meister Seelig & Fein were excellent litigators on my behalf. The source of the disagreement between me and them arises from Simon & Schuster’s discovery tactics."

In the statement, Yiannopoulos said that he will be representing himself pro se in order to get access to information that had been classified "attorney's eyes only."

