A Manila Resort Is On Lockdown After Gunshots And Explosions Were Reported

A popular casino in the Philippine capital is on lockdown following reports of gunfire and explosions.

Witnesses on social media reported shots fired at Resorts World Manila, a complex that houses a mall, casino, and hotel around midnight local time.

CNN Philippines reported that police, fire trucks, and SWAT teams are on the scene. Police also cordoned off the nearby Ninoy Aquino International Airport, according to the Associated Press.

"We are searching the area as much as we can, to make sure it is clear. I can confirm that shots were fired," Resorts World official Stephen James Riley, told Reuters.

Eyewitnesses told police they saw at least one masked man dressed in black firing a gun on the resort's second floor, ABS-CBN News reported.

A casino worker at the resort told reporters that he saw a masked attacker pour flammable liquid on a casino table and set it on fire.