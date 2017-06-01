A Manila Resort Is On Lockdown After Gunshots And Explosions Were Reported

A popular casino in the Philippine capital is on lockdown following reports of gunfire and explosions.
Witnesses on social media reported shots fired at Resorts World Manila, a complex that houses a mall, casino, and hotel around midnight local time.
CNN Philippines reported that police, fire trucks, and SWAT teams are on the scene. Police are cordoning off the nearby Ninoy Aquino International Airport, per the Associated Press.
Eyewitnesses told police they saw at least one masked man dressed in black firing a gun on the resort's second floor, ABS-CBN News reported.
A casino worker at the resort told reporters that he saw a masked attacker pour flammable liquid on a casino table and set it on fire.
The resort posted a statement on Twitter, confirming the venue was under lockdown.
Photos from the scene appeared to show multiple people wounded.
The Philippine Red Cross tweeted that some of the victims have been transported to nearby hospitals.
The US State Department tweeted a warning about the attacks and urged Americans to avoid the area.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said President Trump had been briefed on the incident.
President Trump called the situation a "terrorist attack" during a press conference.
"I would like to begin by addressing the terrorist attack in Manila," the president said. "We're closely monitoring the situation and I will continue to give updates if anything happens during this period of time but it is really very sad as to what is going on throughout the world with terror. Our thoughts and our prayers are with all of those affected."
This is a developing news story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. Her secure PGP fingerprint is 6055 A264 DADD AADC 347E 5986 547C C11C DD7D 176A.
Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.