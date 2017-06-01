Sections

World

A Manila Resort Is On Lockdown After Gunshots And Explosions Were Reported

Photos show several people have been injured following a reported attack in the capital of the Philippines.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Ellie Hall
Ellie Hall
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A popular casino in the Philippine capital is on lockdown following reports of gunfire and explosions.

TINGNAN: Sitwasyon sa labas ng Resorts World Manila.
Michael Joe Delizo @michael_delizo

TINGNAN: Sitwasyon sa labas ng Resorts World Manila.

Witnesses on social media reported shots fired at Resorts World Manila, a complex that houses a mall, casino, and hotel around midnight local time.

CNN Philippines reported that police, fire trucks, and SWAT teams are on the scene. Police are cordoning off the nearby Ninoy Aquino International Airport, per the Associated Press.

Eyewitnesses told police they saw at least one masked man dressed in black firing a gun on the resort's second floor, ABS-CBN News reported.

A casino worker at the resort told reporters that he saw a masked attacker pour flammable liquid on a casino table and set it on fire.

The resort posted a statement on Twitter, confirming the venue was under lockdown.

Resorts World Manila is currently on lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men.
Resorts World Manila @rwmanila

Resorts World Manila is currently on lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men.

The Company is working closely with the Philippine National Police to ensure that all guests and employees are safe.
Resorts World Manila @rwmanila

The Company is working closely with the Philippine National Police to ensure that all guests and employees are safe.

Photos from the scene appeared to show multiple people wounded.

JUST IN: Photos from Resorts World Manila show first responders treating victims after reports of gunfire… https://t.co/bPdwZumdLr
CNN International @cnni

JUST IN: Photos from Resorts World Manila show first responders treating victims after reports of gunfire… https://t.co/bPdwZumdLr

BREAKING: Ilang tao, sugatan matapos magmadaling lumabas ng Resorts World Manila sa Pasay. Nakarinig kami ng 2 pang… https://t.co/TUXRWML0Ig
James Agustin @_jamesJA

BREAKING: Ilang tao, sugatan matapos magmadaling lumabas ng Resorts World Manila sa Pasay. Nakarinig kami ng 2 pang… https://t.co/TUXRWML0Ig

The Philippine Red Cross tweeted that some of the victims have been transported to nearby hospitals.

@philredcross already transported 3 patients of Resorts World Manila incident to San Juan De Dios Hosp and St.Luke… https://t.co/NjZhxJF7uh
Philippine Red Cross @philredcross

@philredcross already transported 3 patients of Resorts World Manila incident to San Juan De Dios Hosp and St.Luke… https://t.co/NjZhxJF7uh

The US State Department tweeted a warning about the attacks and urged Americans to avoid the area.

#Manila #Philippines - reports of explosions/gunfire at Resorts World Manila, near the Manila Intl Airport. Avoid area & monitor local news.
Travel - State Dept @TravelGov

#Manila #Philippines - reports of explosions/gunfire at Resorts World Manila, near the Manila Intl Airport. Avoid area & monitor local news.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said President Trump had been briefed on the incident.

.@POTUS is aware of the situation in Manila and being provided updates by his national security team
Sean Spicer @PressSec

.@POTUS is aware of the situation in Manila and being provided updates by his national security team

President Trump called the situation a "terrorist attack" during a press conference.

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

"I would like to begin by addressing the terrorist attack in Manila," the president said. "We're closely monitoring the situation and I will continue to give updates if anything happens during this period of time but it is really very sad as to what is going on throughout the world with terror. Our thoughts and our prayers are with all of those affected."

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. Her secure PGP fingerprint is 6055 A264 DADD AADC 347E 5986 547C C11C DD7D 176A.

Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

