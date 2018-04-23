 back to top
Kate Middleton Once Again Channeled Princess Diana In First Appearance With New Royal Baby

Twinning in tribute to her husband's late mother.

Ellie Hall
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child, a baby boy, on Monday.

Henry Nicholls / Reuters

The duchess left the hospital with her son wearing a Jenny Packham dress that looked very similar to one worn by another famous royal lady a generation ago.

Jack Taylor / Getty Images

Princess Diana also wore a red dress with a white collar when introducing her day-old second son, Prince Harry, to the world on Sept. 16, 1984.

Anwar Hussein / Getty Images, Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images
Anwar Hussein / Getty Images, Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

When Prince George was born in 2013, Kate wore a blue and white polka-dot dress that also looked similar to the one Princess Diana wore when introducing the world to Prince William.

John Redman / AP, Afp / AFP / Getty Images

June 22, 1982, vs July 23, 2013:

John Redman / AP, Leon Neal / AFP / Getty Images

For Princess Charlotte's christening, Kate also dressed Prince George in an outfit similar to the one Prince William wore when he went to the hospital to meet Prince Harry.

Joseph Schaber / AP Images, Chris Jackson / Getty Images

