Authorities Are Investigating Karolyi Ranch, Where Gymnasts Said They Were Sexually Abused

Texas authorities wouldn't release further details. Several gymnasts have said that Dr. Larry Nassar abused them there.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Marlene Wells would not offer any further details. BuzzFeed News has reached out to lawyers who represent the ranch owners in a separate legal matter. A number linked to the ranch rung out on Tuesday.

”I started to have back problems while at a National Team Camp at the Karolyi Ranch. This is when the changes in his medical treatments occurred,” Nichols wrote. “I remember he took me into the training room, closed the door and closed the blinds. At the time I thought this was kind of weird but figured it must be okay ... but then he started touching me in places I really didn’t think he should.”

And Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles seemed to reference the facility in a recent Twitter post: Feelings... 💭 #MeToo

"After nearly four decades of spiriting young gymnasts towards greatness in sport, our yearly tradition of the Karolyi's Gymnastics Camp has come to an end. Bela, Martha, and the rest of the camp staff wish to sincerely thank all participants, USA Gymnastics, and everyone who has been a part of our extended family for 35 years of unforgettable memories," the ranch's website reads.

They have denied knowing about any abuse taking place at the ranch. “The Karolyis did not have any knowledge of any complaint from anyone concerning any athlete’s alleged mistreatment by Dr. Nassar until they learned of his dismissal from USA Gymnastics during the summer of 2015,” a lawyer for the couple told People.

The 2,000-acre ranch boasts three gymnastics gyms; medical and rehab facilities; housing for up to 300 athletes, coaches, and administrators; a dining hall; a dance studio; and an Olympic-size swimming pool, among its many amenities.

"This allows them to train in the comfort of their personal gym and hometown, but also provides the opportunity to benefit from the expertise of the coaching staff on a regular basis," USA Gymnastics says on its website.

Elite gymnasts refer to this monthly mandatory training session as "camp." View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @simonebiles

In 2012, Olympic medalist Shawn Johnson described the schedule for these monthly training sessions in a blog post for ESPN. When we're there, we wake up around 6:45 a.m. and head straight for breakfast. Most of the girls grab eggs and coffee before we go back to our cabins and get ready to hit the gym. National team coordinator Martha Karolyi has an unwritten rule: If you're not 30 minutes early to practice, you're late. So although practice starts at 8:30, we all get there at 8. We get heat packs, get taped and do whatever we need to get ready, then sit in a loose circle on the floor and wait. At 8:30 on the dot, Martha walks out of the office. It's a signal — we stand up, line up and address her. She gives our assignments for the day, and we start practice.



...



The morning practice ends around noon, then we do physical therapy if we need it. Some gymnasts need ice, while others get massages. Then it's straight to lunch, which is usually some sort of chicken dish, or occasionally salmon, with salad and bread and more fruit. People often ask if we're on a strict diet. It is super-healthy — there's definitely no dessert — but we're fed good food and we're taken care of.

Even for the Olympics, the Olympic Trials wouldn't necessarily determine who was going to compete for the United States, because Martha would hold mock meets at the ranch before making her final decision. “It was almost like anything you did before the camp selection didn’t really matter,” Carly Patterson, the 2004 all-around Olympic champion said in a 2012 Time profile of the Karolyi Ranch. “Once again, you had to prove yourself all over. That was definitely very scary.”

Athletes roomed together while coaches were housed in a different area from their trainees. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @alyraisman

In her testimony at Nassar's sentencing today, former US national team member Mattie Larson, 25, described the "eerie" and "prison-like" environment at the Karolyi Ranch and how its isolated location allowed the doctor to prey on the young athletes. Larson said that Nassar used the athletes' grueling schedule and the restrictive diets they were forced to follow to groom his victims, describing him as "one of the only nice adults I had in my life at the time."

Gary Jewell, an attorney for the Karolyis, told USA Today in 2017 that the couple “vehemently deny" any allegations of wrongdoing. And the New York Times has reported that the Karolyis said they are not at fault. BuzzFeed News reached out to Jewell and several other lawyers who, according to court documents, represent the couple, for comment.

