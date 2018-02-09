These Japanese Athletes Skated To "Yuri On Ice" At The Olympics And OMG

Japanese pair figure skaters Miu Suzaki and Ryuichi Kihara set Twitter on fire during the first round of the Olympic team figure skating event Friday.
The duo skated to a song from the popular anime Yuri on Ice.
If you haven't heard of it before, Yuri on Ice is a sports anime about a Japanese figure skater named Yuri Katsuki. The show follows Yuri, his coach and longtime idol Victor Nikiforov, and a host of international skaters as they compete in the Figure Skating Grand Prix.
The show has gained a huge online following and garnered praise for its depiction of the same-sex relationship between the two protagonists.
The song Suzaki and Kihara skated to is the piece Yuri used for his free skate throughout the Grand Prix competitions. It’s an emotionally charged song because Yuri's free skates are where you see most of his growth as an athlete and as a person throughout the season.
Anime fans were overwhelmed by Friday's routine.
Mitsurou Kubo, one of the show's co-creators, even tweeted her thanks to Team Japan for taking the song to the Winter Olympics.
The Japanese duo finished eighth and achieved a score of 57.42 points for their performance, their highest of the season.
Suzaki and Kihara will perform the routine again during the pair skating competition on Feb. 13.
This post was adapted from a BuzzFeed Japan post.
