A Missing Man Was Found Dead Inside A Giant Python

The body of a missing 25 year-old man has been found inside the stomach of a giant reticulated python in Indonesia.

The victim, named Akbar, disappeared Sunday after leaving his home in Salubiro village, West Sulawesi, to harvest palm oil.

Police organized a search party after he was reported missing on Monday and eventually discovered an enormous, engorged 23-foot (7-meter) python near Akbar's family's palm grove, BBC Indonesia reported.

"People had heard cries from the palm grove the night before Akbar was found in the snake's stomach," Salubiro village secretary Junaedi told Jakarta Post. "When the snake was captured, the boots Akbar was wearing were clearly visible in the stomach of the snake. Resident[s] cut open the belly of the snake and Akbar was lifeless."

Junaedi said that a wound found on the victim's back indicates that Akbar was probably ambushed from behind.