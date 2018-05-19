 back to top
Here's What The Members Of The Royal Family Wore To The Royal Wedding

It's not a royal wedding without the royals!

Ellie Hall
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Queen Elizabeth II

Gareth Fuller / AFP / Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 19: Catherina, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte leave St George&#x27;s Chapel, Windsor Castle after the wedding of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Wpa Pool / Getty Images
Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Princess Beatrice

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Chris Radburn / AFP / Getty Images

Princess Eugenie

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (!) and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

Wpa Pool / Getty Images
Autumn and Peter Phillips

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Mike and Zara Tindall

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

