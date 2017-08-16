 go to content
Watch Live: Memorial Service Held For Heather Heyer, Who Died Protesting White Supremacists

Heather Heyer was killed after a car drove through a crowd during the violent riots last weekend in Charlottesville.

Ellie Hall
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
Mourners in Charlottesville have gathered to hold a memorial service for Heather Heyer, the woman killed when a car was driven into a crowd during the violent riots last weekend during a white supremacists march.

Following the attack that killed Heyer, Virginia Gov. McAuliffe said she "died standing up against hatred and bigotry."

President Trump — who has yet to call Heyer's family and who defended the white supremacists on Tuesday — tweeted that she was "will be long remembered by all."

Memorial service today for beautiful and incredible Heather Heyer, a truly special young woman. She will be long remembered by all!
Memorial service today for beautiful and incredible Heather Heyer, a truly special young woman. She will be long remembered by all!

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. Her secure PGP fingerprint is 6055 A264 DADD AADC 347E 5986 547C C11C DD7D 176A.

Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Mary Ann Georgantopoulos at maryann.georgantopoulos@buzzfeed.com.

