Watch Live: Memorial Service Held For Heather Heyer, Who Died Protesting White Supremacists

Mourners in Charlottesville have gathered to hold a memorial service for Heather Heyer, the woman killed when a car was driven into a crowd during the violent riots last weekend during a white supremacists march.
Following the attack that killed Heyer, Virginia Gov. McAuliffe said she "died standing up against hatred and bigotry."
President Trump — who has yet to call Heyer's family and who defended the white supremacists on Tuesday — tweeted that she was "will be long remembered by all."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
