Here's The $100 Million Fyre Festival Lawsuit Against Ja Rule

A class action lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages was filed against Ja Rule and Billy McFarland, the organizers of Fyre Festival, which was billed and hyped on social media as a luxury concert in the Bahamas that descended last week into complete chaos and was promptly canceled.

The lawsuit was filed Sunday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California by Daniel Jung, "on behalf of all ticket buyers and festival attendees defrauded and wronged" by the festival's figureheads. Jung and his attorney Mark Geragos anticipate more than 150 other plaintiffs to join the suit in the coming weeks.

Ja Rule (aka Jeffrey Atkins) and McFarland are accused of fraud, negligent representation, breach of contract and breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing. "[The] outrageous failure to prepare, coupled with Defendants’ deliberate falsehoods in promoting the island 'experience,' demonstrates that the Fyre Festival was nothing more than a get-rich-quick scam from the very beginning," the lawsuit alleges.

Jung is seeking damages for the initial cost of his Fyre Festival tickets and airfare, the emergency travel booked after the event was cancelled, and "the significant emotional pain and suffering from being stranded in a foreign country."