Fox News Host Kimberly Guilfoyle In Talks To Possibly Replace Sean Spicer

Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle said Tuesday that she is in talks with the Trump administration about replacing Sean Spicer as the new White House press secretary.

“I’m a patriot, and it would be an honor to serve the country,” she said in an interview with Bay Area News Group. “I think it’d be a fascinating job, it’s a challenging job, and you need someone really determined and focused, a great communicator in there with deep knowledge to be able to handle that position.”

Guilfoyle, currently a co-host of the Fox News show The Five, was reportedly a top candidate for the press secretary job after the election. She had multiple meetings with members of the Trump transition team in December about the post, but lost out to Spicer, the former Republican National Committee communications director.

“Sean Spicer is a very nice man and a patriot; he’s dedicated himself to this public service," Guilfoyle said when asked about the man she might be replacing. "Very tough position he’s in — I wish him the best, and I know he puts a lot of effort into it.”

Guilfoyle added that her decade-long friendship with the Trump family would help her if she became the White House press secretary.

"I think I have a very good relationship with the president," she said. "I think I enjoy a very straightforward and authentic, very genuine relationship, one that’s built on trust and integrity, and I think that’s imperative for success in that position.”

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the White House for comment.