Fight Involving Muslim Schoolgirl That Went Viral Online Was Not Motivated By Race, Officials Say

A video showing a 14-year-old girl being beaten up went viral recently after the girl's father said his daughter was targeted for being Muslim. But authorities say neither religion nor race were factors, and that the girls may have tussled over a boy.

The incident started drawing widespread attention after Shakeel Munshi said on Facebook that his daughter, Manaal Munshi, was attacked by other girls in her high school class in Boca Raton, Florida, "because she was Muslim." Munshi's video had more than 700,000 views by Friday evening.

The Facebook video quickly spread to other platforms, and many people called for Manaal to receive national attention for her attempts to end bullying.

But Friday night, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office told BuzzFeed News that religion and race did not appear to have been a factor in the altercation, which was not being investigated as a hate crime.

In an email, sheriff's spokesperson Teri Barbera said the victim and the girl who could be seen hitting her had agreed to meet. The victim "was under the impression the two were meeting to 'talk,'" though the suspect "apparently told the victim she wanted to meet to fight."



Barbera said the two girls, who attended different high schools, know each other and have a history of confrontations. In interviews after the confrontation, Barbera said the victim told investigators that they were fighting over a boy.

"Never was the discussion of being a muslim ever brought up," Barbera added. "Race was never brought up."

Bullying also didn't appear to be a factor, Barbera said. She added that the victim was wearing a shirt that said "bulls" because that is the mascot of her high school.

Shakeel Munshi, the girl's father, was out of town at the time of the altercation and not at the scene, Barbera also said.

