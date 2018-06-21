 back to top
Delta Just Banned "Pit Bull Type" Dogs As Service And Support Animals And People Are Pissed

The airline said that the changes are "the direct result of growing safety concerns following recent incidents in which several employees were bitten."

Ellie Hall
Delta Airlines announced Wednesday that it will no longer allow "pit bull type" dogs as service or support animals on board its aircrafts starting on July 10.

Benedek / Getty Images / BuzzFeed News

Delta customers will also be limited to one emotional support animal per flight from that date forward, per the new policy.

"Pit bull type" dogs will be added to a long list of service and support animals that are banned from flying Delta, including goats, hedgehogs, and birds of prey.

delta.com

"These updates, which come as the peak summer travel season is underway, are the direct result of growing safety concerns following recent incidents in which several employees were bitten," the company said in a statement announcing the decision.

George Frey / Getty Images
"The safety and security of Delta people and our customers is always our top priority," Delta Chief Operating Officer Gil West said in the statement. "We will always review and enhance our policies and procedures to ensure that Delta remains a leader in safety."

George Frey / Getty Images

Pit bull owners are NOT happy about this decision, to put it mildly.

hey @Delta, fuck you. My support dog is a pittbull and I’ll GLADLY use a different airline with my ESA Pitbull 😊 it’s bullshit that you won’t recognize her as a support animal because of her BREED. https://t.co/G6WprcNuOU
gracie morse @graciemorsee

DON'T FLY @Delta THEY ARE ANTI PITBULL 👎😠 SHAMEFUL 🖕 #DontBullyMyBreed #EndBSL https://t.co/cvu5Ms948W
My Red Smog @Mygreatredmare

F*ck you, @Delta. No dog breed is inherently violent. #endBSL https://t.co/b4eo9TcD7Z
Chewie @chewie_the_dawg

Some people pointed out that "pit bull type" doesn't specify any one breed and can be applied to many different dogs.

Hi @Delta. Platinum medallion flyer here. Can you explain what you think a “pit bull type dog” is? That’s not actually a breed. What is the basis for your decision?
Lizzie O'Leary @lizzieohreally

Really @Delta ? You’re banning “pit bull type dogs” as support dogs?! Disgusting how you think it’s okay to vilify an entire breed. I guess this includes my sweet boy as well as @scrowder ‘s @HopperCrowder https://t.co/qQqOCm3yen
Maxine @Irate_Ginger

Others on Twitter argued that banning a breed as a service animal violates the Americans with Disabilities Act, but commercial airlines are exempt from the ADA. The Air Carrier Access Act is the federal law that protects the rights of people with disabilities in air travel.

Are you kidding me, @delta? The Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits discrimination against the use of service dogs in public spaces, INCLUDING breed-specific discrimination. Also, "pit bull type dog" is not a breed. https://t.co/F3BMKdJzmP
Nikki Burdine @NikkiBurdine

The ACAA section of the Department of Transportation's website doesn't mention dog breeds when talking about how the law applies to service animals on planes, but it also doesn't say that airlines aren't allowed to exclude certain breeds.

transportation.gov

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals released a statement criticizing Delta's decision Thursday afternoon, saying that the new policy "does not achieve its stated public safety aim and spreads false and life-threatening stereotypes."

A statement from @ASPCA CEO Matt Bershadker about @Delta’s policy to ban pit bulls.
ASPCA @ASPCA

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Delta Airlines for comment and clarification on what the airline means by "pit bull type dogs."

Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.

Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

