Georgia Police Officers Used A Coin Flip App To Decide Whether To Arrest A Woman

Two Georgia police officers are on administrative leave after a news investigation revealed that they used a coin flip app to determine whether to arrest a woman for speeding.

In body-camera footage obtained by local NBC affiliate WXIA-TV, Roswell, Georgia, police officers Courtney Brown and Kristee Wilson are heard debating what to do with a woman they pulled over for speeding.

In the footage, the driver, 24-year-old Sarah Webb, is seen apologizing to Brown for speeding, saying that she was late for work. At the officer's request, she hands over her license and car keys and Brown returns to the police cruiser, where Wilson is waiting.

When Brown returns to the police cruiser, she is heard asking Wilson whether they should arrest Webb for speeding and reckless driving due to the wet road conditions, or issue her a ticket. Brown then tells Wilson to hold on before pulling out her phone and opening a coin flip app.

"A [for arrest] head, R [for release] tail," Wilson said.

Brown agrees and the sound of a coin flipping from the app is audible on the body-camera footage.

“This is tail right," Wilson then is heard asking Brown what the display shows.

"Yeah," Brown is heard saying. "So release?”

Wilson instead is heard telling her partner the code for an arrest. Brown, laughing, begins the arrest process. The footage then shows Webb being handcuffed and escorted to the police cruiser, where she sits, sobbing.