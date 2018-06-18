 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

Members Of The Bush Family Are Speaking Out Against Trump's Zero Tolerance Immigration Policy

Michelle Obama shared fellow former first lady Laura Bush's op-ed opposing the policy on Twitter, adding, "Sometimes truth transcends party."

Originally posted on
Updated on
Ellie Hall
Ellie Hall
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Getty Images / Getty Images

Members of the Bush family are speaking out against President Donald Trump's zero tolerance immigration policy that led to children being separated from their families after crossing the border.

Former first lady Laura Bush penned an op-ed for the Washington Post on Sunday calling for an end to the policy, which she described as "cruel" and "immoral."

"Americans pride ourselves on being a moral nation, on being the nation that sends humanitarian relief to places devastated by natural disasters or famine or war. We pride ourselves on believing that people should be seen for the content of their character, not the color of their skin. We pride ourselves on acceptance. If we are truly that country, then it is our obligation to reunite these detained children with their parents — and to stop separating parents and children in the first place.

"People on all sides agree that our immigration system isn’t working, but the injustice of zero tolerance is not the answer," she wrote. "I moved away from Washington almost a decade ago, but I know there are good people at all levels of government who can do better to fix this."

Former first lady Michelle Obama retweeted the op-ed Monday, adding, "Sometimes, truth transcends party."

Sometimes truth transcends party. https://t.co/TeFM7NmNzU
Michelle Obama @MichelleObama

Sometimes truth transcends party. https://t.co/TeFM7NmNzU

Reply Retweet Favorite

Former Florida governor and 2016 presidential candidate Jeb Bush weighed in on the issue by responding to one of Trump's tweets.

Advertisement
Children shouldn’t be used as a negotiating tool. @realDonaldTrump should end this heartless policy and Congress should get an immigration deal done that provides for asylum reform, border security and a path to citizenship for Dreamers. https://t.co/OOjv0vNeVg
Jeb Bush @JebBush

Children shouldn’t be used as a negotiating tool. @realDonaldTrump should end this heartless policy and Congress should get an immigration deal done that provides for asylum reform, border security and a path to citizenship for Dreamers. https://t.co/OOjv0vNeVg

Reply Retweet Favorite

The two members of the Bush family joined many other Republicans and Democrats in the criticism of the Trump administration's policy, which the president and top members of his cabinet defended Monday.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the office of former President George W. Bush. When asked for comment, a spokesperson said that the 41st president "does not comment on politics anymore."

Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.

Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App