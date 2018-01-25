 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Yes, Burger King Made A Video Using Whoppers To Explain Net Neutrality

"I didn't think that ordering a Whopper would really open my eyes up to net neutrality."

Posted on
Ellie Hall
Ellie Hall
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Burger King just released a three-minute "social experiment" video that explains net neutrality using burgers and, well, you should just probably watch it.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

In the video, real Burger King customers are forced to either pay more for a burger to get it quickly or pay the normal price and wait for a long time.

Burger King
Advertisement

Basically, in this example, Whopper = internet.

Burger King

Before the Federal Communications Commission repealed net neutrality regulations in December, these rules prohibited internet providers from blocking or slowing websites, or charging a premium for "fast lanes" for specific services or higher-quality streaming.

Needless to say, the Burger King customers were pretty pissed about it.

Burger King

The video also makes fun of FCC Chair Ajit Pai and the oversize coffee mug he drank from while repealing net neutrality rules in December.

CSPAN

👑 🐸 ☕️

Advertisement

At the end, the customers are told about the prank and Burger King directs viewers to a Change.org petition to save net neutrality.

Some people were super into it.

We need @BurgerKing to explain all public policy and the U.S. Constitution. Brilliant explanation of the effect of… https://t.co/iZH1AKNabl
Howard Fineman @howardfineman

We need @BurgerKing to explain all public policy and the U.S. Constitution. Brilliant explanation of the effect of… https://t.co/iZH1AKNabl

Reply Retweet Favorite
The Burger King king trolling FCC Chairman @AjitPaiFCC by posing as Kermit the frog. I call this triptych "Agony o… https://t.co/d9PL3MFWRR
Chris Plante @plante

The Burger King king trolling FCC Chairman @AjitPaiFCC by posing as Kermit the frog. I call this triptych "Agony o… https://t.co/d9PL3MFWRR

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others, not so much.

Burger King's anti-Trump "Whopper" ad is going to cost it a lot of business. Lefty CEOs can't see that America love… https://t.co/uVL7lYW1j3
Philip Schuyler @FiveRights

Burger King's anti-Trump "Whopper" ad is going to cost it a lot of business. Lefty CEOs can't see that America love… https://t.co/uVL7lYW1j3

Reply Retweet Favorite
i literally could not give less of a shit about burger king’s woke video about net neutrality. FYI they pay their employees $7 an hour
marxist but go birds 🦅 @lil_yenta

i literally could not give less of a shit about burger king’s woke video about net neutrality. FYI they pay their employees $7 an hour

Reply Retweet Favorite
That stupid virtue-signaling Burger King video actually proves why net neutrality regulations are unnecessary. https://t.co/TBBQLKLBXk
🌎 (((tedfrank))) 🌎 @tedfrank

That stupid virtue-signaling Burger King video actually proves why net neutrality regulations are unnecessary. https://t.co/TBBQLKLBXk

Reply Retweet Favorite

A lot of people were just confused.

"Burger King's Net Neutrality PSA" is a phrase that makes so little sense to me, I feel like I'm getting punched in… https://t.co/Fe4NuxXVpc
Your friend Marian @TheGonzalez

"Burger King's Net Neutrality PSA" is a phrase that makes so little sense to me, I feel like I'm getting punched in… https://t.co/Fe4NuxXVpc

Reply Retweet Favorite
Here’s the full astounding video. Fast food restaurants are teaching us about the evils of government. I’m calling… https://t.co/fMsK3uEIWb
Justin McElroy @JustinMcElroy

Here’s the full astounding video. Fast food restaurants are teaching us about the evils of government. I’m calling… https://t.co/fMsK3uEIWb

Reply Retweet Favorite

What do you think about "Whopper Neutrality"?

Burger King

Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. Her secure PGP fingerprint is 6055 A264 DADD AADC 347E 5986 547C C11C DD7D 176A.

Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement