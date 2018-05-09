Police Expect To Find Bodies Of As Many As Seven Long-Missing Girls In Michigan Woods

A law enforcement task force is searching the woods in a Detroit suburb for the remains of a 12 year-old girl reported missing in 1979, and authorities say that they believe they will also find the bodies of "four to six" other long-missing girls in the area.

"We have probable cause to believe this is a gravesite," Macomb Township Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon. Authorities have not yet found remains, he added.

Dwyer said there is "no question" that the area is the resting place of the remains of Kimberly Alice King, 12, who went missing on September 15, 1979 while visiting her grandparents in Warren.

"We also believe that there's maybe four to six other girls that have been reported missing that are buried there," he said. "We certainly are convinced we have the right area. It's just a sad type of situation."