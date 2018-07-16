 back to top
The Daughter Of The US Ambassador To Russia Said Trump Threw His Country “Under The Bus” For Putin

Abby Huntsman is the weekend anchor for Trump's favorite morning show.

Posted on
Ellie Hall
Ellie Hall
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Fox & Friends weekend anchor Abby Huntsman criticized Donald Trump after his uh, memorable, press conference with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

No negotiation is worth throwing your own people and country under the bus.
Abby Huntsman @HuntsmanAbby

No negotiation is worth throwing your own people and country under the bus.

Trump is a big fan of Fox & Friends and often tweets about his love for the show.

If this weren't already awkward enough, Jon Huntsman, Abby's father, is the current United States ambassador to the Russian Federation.

Ray Tamarra / FilmMagic

👀

In June, Hunstman was criticized for referring to Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un as "two dictators" on Fox & Friends.

She later apologized on Twitter.

Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.

Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.

