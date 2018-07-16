The Daughter Of The US Ambassador To Russia Said Trump Threw His Country “Under The Bus” For Putin

Fox & Friends weekend anchor Abby Huntsman criticized Donald Trump after his uh, memorable, press conference with Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Trump is a big fan of Fox & Friends and often tweets about his love for the show.
If this weren't already awkward enough, Jon Huntsman, Abby's father, is the current United States ambassador to the Russian Federation.
In June, Hunstman was criticized for referring to Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un as "two dictators" on Fox & Friends.
She later apologized on Twitter.
