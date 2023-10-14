30 Wayfair Products To Make Your Home The Perfect Haven To Hang Out In This Fall

1. An old-timey storage rack with wheels, so you can easily roll your art supplies, kitchenware, or even delicious fall produce wherever your heart desires. It's also safe for outdoor use and comes with a label for each bin!
2. A three-piece vintage-style trunk set that looks like a cool treasure chest display. It'll be great for stowing your board games (or Halloween decorations).
3. A shoe storage bench to keep your entryway clean and clutter-free and add some much-needed storage. You're gonna love the easy access to your boots and cold-weather essentials.
4. An absolutely gorgeous wastebasket because who said garbage needed to be an eyesore? And the mesh-like design helps prevent odor buildup, so we're smelling and looking fresh!
5. A faux leather magazine rack to store all those Halloween-decoration magazines you picked up at the grocery store checkout.
6. A blanket ladder that looks elegant standing alone or covered in your favorite blankets. A great way to display family quilts or just fashionably store your linens and towels.
7. A bath caddy because it's getting a little chillier outside, and you deserve a luxurious bath to warm up. With this caddy, everything you need is right in front of you — and guess what? It even has a holder specifically for a wineglass! Guess we never have to leave the bath again...
8. An electric fireplace to keep you toasty and warm when that cold fall wind starts a blowin'. Imagine how cute this will look with spooky season decorations.
9. A three-piece mustard-colored contemporary quilt set you're gonna wanna cuddle up in while you're bingeing Gilmore Girls for the millionth time and sipping on apple cider.
10. An abstract canvas triptych with beautiful fall colors to elevate any space and add a touch of Pinterest-esque charm to your walls this fall.
11. A traditional Le Creuset enameled steel kettle made from fast-heating carbon steel because there is nothing better than curling up on the couch on a chilly fall day and enjoying a warm cup of tea.
12. And a classic and elegant tasseled knit throw you'll definitely want to snuggle up with after you make your cozy cup of tea.
13. Or a shaggy machine-washable fuzzy throw if you want something that is not only super cuddly but also looks extra ~chic~ tossed on your couch.
14. A set of three vanilla-scented flameless candles without the hazard of a real flame, so you can have the cozy feel of a candle without worrying about the kids knocking it over.
15. A velvet accent chair, because you plan on hosting tons of Halloween get-togethers this spooky season and want plenty of seating for your guests.
16. And a gold art deco bar cart so you can have somewhere handy to store all your ~spirits~ when you're ready to make your famous witches brew.
17. A floor-length arched mirror because you need the perfect spot to take mirror selfies of the multiple Halloween costumes you have planned.
18. A set of four hand-woven chargers so your delicious fall meals can look gorgeous for the camera (because your phone always eats first).
19. A Le Creuset Dutch oven if you love spending the fall season cooking up delicious dishes like casseroles, soups, Dutch babies, fondues, and more.
20. A pair of solar-powered outdoor lanterns so your porch can look like an inviting fairy den instead of a terrifying haunted house, so trick-or-treaters will actually want to knock on your door.
21. A pumpkin ceramic tea-light holder to give your space that classic Halloween-y feel without having to go through the hassle of carving real pumpkins.
22. And a scarecrow set, because what Halloween decorations are complete without them? I mean, look how cute they are!
23. A solid wood tree stump end table, so you can bring autumn inside. TBH, I could totally picture this in Mister Tumnus' little hovel from The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.
24. An area rug with a gorgeous leaf pattern to add some vibrant pops of autumnal color and warm up your living space.
25. An iron-finished wine rack so you can easily access the bottle you're going to pop open to go with the delish fall meal you're cooking.
26. A woven cat-shaped storage basket that'll add the perfect nod to Halloween you're looking for without looking too over-the-top.
27. A small but mighty star pendant light because every room can benefit from a cozy, warm life like this one. Fall snuggles starttttt NOW.
28. A friendly outdoor doormat, to greet and bid farewell to all the guests you'll have coming over this fall because, let's face it, your house is 100% the coolest hangout spot.
29. A patterned indoor/outdoor area rug so you can comfortably sit outside and enjoy the gorgeous fall foliage while sipping on a mug of warm apple cider.
30. And finally, an adorable bistro set to complete your fall home update. Imagine sitting outside and doing some major leaf peeping as you watch the foliage change colors with a delicious PSL.
