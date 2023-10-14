BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    30 Wayfair Products To Make Your Home The Perfect Haven To Hang Out In This Fall

    Your house is about to be the go-to hangout spot this autumn.

    Ellie Jane Rudy
    by Ellie Jane Rudy

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An old-timey storage rack with wheels, so you can easily roll your art supplies, kitchenware, or even delicious fall produce wherever your heart desires. It's also safe for outdoor use and comes with a label for each bin!

    metal storage rack displaying produce, dishes, and bottles
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is PERFECT for small spaces where you need storage but don't have a lot of available room. It is stylish, big enough but not too bulky, and very sturdy. Couldn't love it more!! Highly recommend this cart." —Anonymous

    Price: $319.99 (originally $450)

    2. A three-piece vintage-style trunk set that looks like a cool treasure chest display. It'll be great for stowing your board games (or Halloween decorations).

    3 trunks stacked on top of each other
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I’ve been looking for at least six months for a set like this. I was very excited when I opened the box and saw how beautiful they are in person. They are well-made and a beautiful addition to my living room." —Anonymous

    Price: $127.99 (originally $210)

    3. A shoe storage bench to keep your entryway clean and clutter-free and add some much-needed storage. You're gonna love the easy access to your boots and cold-weather essentials.

    shoe storage bench with shoes and a pillow
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love the look; it is quality wood for the price. It was relatively easy to put together, and that's saying a lot coming from me. It takes me forever to put things together, but the directions were easy to read, and all of the parts are labeled." —Rhonda

    Price: $82.99+ (originally $95.99+; available in two sizes and two colors)

    4. An absolutely gorgeous wastebasket because who said garbage needed to be an eyesore? And the mesh-like design helps prevent odor buildup, so we're smelling and looking fresh!

    gold mesh trashcan
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "You might find this wastebasket at an upscale hotel in NYC (and in my home). It's a bin that you won't mind having next to your desk or counter in plain sight. Neither do I. Note that the bin is handmade so there may be some variations or imperfections. But come on. It's a trendy waste bin that earned all of its stars. Five stars." —Trendsetter

    Price: $21.03 (originally $47.50)

    5. A faux leather magazine rack to store all those Halloween-decoration magazines you picked up at the grocery store checkout.

    brown faux leather and gold magazine rack
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is such a beautiful statement piece. Love it next to my bookshelf and accent couch for a little corner in my living room. EDIT: Moved it next to a shelf next to my record player and have been keeping my favorite records in it. Love the material, super sturdy, has great weight to it, and cleans easily without staining. My cat likes to chill in it too, which is a plus." —Angela

    Price: $128.99+ (originally $320+; available in five colors)

    6. A blanket ladder that looks elegant standing alone or covered in your favorite blankets. A great way to display family quilts or just fashionably store your linens and towels.

    wooden ladder with blanket hanging on it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Just received this ladder for our master bathroom by the tub. I hung our towels on it; it just pulled everything together!! It is well-made; it gives that rustic look I wanted. Love it!!" —Anonymous 

    Price: $71+ (originally $172.99+; available in two colors)

    7. A bath caddy because it's getting a little chillier outside, and you deserve a luxurious bath to warm up. With this caddy, everything you need is right in front of you — and guess what? It even has a holder specifically for a wineglass! Guess we never have to leave the bath again...

    grey lap organizer for the bath
    Anonymous / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Sturdy and well-made. It expands to fit various tub widths and has sections for various items, including a wineglass, book, iPad, or phone. For my purposes, I will use it for soap and other traditional bath tools. A nice feature is that it comes with grippers that can be attached to the bottom so the caddy will not slip out of place. It comes in three different colors." —Lucile 

    Price: $37.99+ (available in three colors)

    8. An electric fireplace to keep you toasty and warm when that cold fall wind starts a blowin'. Imagine how cute this will look with spooky season decorations.

    A white fake fireplace in a home
    Janet / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great little stove, love that you can adjust the fan speed and heat level. Controls are at the front, which I prefer. I use it in my home office that gets really cold." —Veronica

    Price: $93.99+ (originally $129+; available in three colors)

    9. A three-piece mustard-colored contemporary quilt set you're gonna wanna cuddle up in while you're bingeing Gilmore Girls for the millionth time and sipping on apple cider.

    the mustard quilt set
    Wayfair

    This set includes a quilt and two pillow shams. 

    Promising review: "Love it. Prettier than I thought. I was just looking for a simple quilt to go in between sheet and comforter but so pretty I use it as the top cover." —Anonymous

    Price: $81.99+ (originally $94.99+; available in sizes twin–California king and 12 colors)

    10. An abstract canvas triptych with beautiful fall colors to elevate any space and add a touch of Pinterest-esque charm to your walls this fall.

    A set of three orange, green, black and white paintings in a home
    Wayfair

    Price: $129.99+ (available in two sizes and three frames)

    11. A traditional Le Creuset enameled steel kettle made from fast-heating carbon steel because there is nothing better than curling up on the couch on a chilly fall day and enjoying a warm cup of tea.

    the red tea kettle
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "We both love this Tea Kettle. It's really supportive. The handle is very functional and my wife adores it." —Randolph

    Price: $92 (originally $114.95; available in nine colors)

    12. And a classic and elegant tasseled knit throw you'll definitely want to snuggle up with after you make your cozy cup of tea.

    A red throw blanket on a couch
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this throw. Beautiful, soft, warm, and just the right size! Like it so much, I bought a second one to put on the sofa in my sunroom." —Annette

    Price: $34.99+ (originally $49.99+, available in two sizes and 31 colors)

    13. Or a shaggy machine-washable fuzzy throw if you want something that is not only super cuddly but also looks extra ~chic~ tossed on your couch.

    A fluffy white blanket on a black chair
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Softest, PLUSHIEST blanket ever! We initially got this for our foyer, but as soon as we took it out of the package...we ended up wanting one for our bedroom as well. It feels like a cloud, and it doesn't shed at all. Would definitely buy this again and again." —Dwinta

    Price: $54.99+ (available in five sizes and 18 colors)

    14. A set of three vanilla-scented flameless candles without the hazard of a real flame, so you can have the cozy feel of a candle without worrying about the kids knocking it over.

    the candle set on a tray next to the remote
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love these candles. Love that it has a remote and can be set on candle flicker setting or solid light." —Carrie

    Price: $21.99 (originally $49.99)

    15. A velvet accent chair, because you plan on hosting tons of Halloween get-togethers this spooky season and want plenty of seating for your guests.

    A reviewer&#x27;s set of orange velvet accent chairs
    Tonya / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I LOVE this chair! I bought it as part of my work-from-home setup, and I couldn’t be happier! The color is BEAUTIFUL, it’s super plush and comfortable, and it fits perfectly at my desk. I love it so much I’m considering buying a second one when I re-furnish my living room. Highly, HIGHLY recommend!" —Jessica

    Price: $164.99+ (originally $185.99; available in three colors)

    16. And a gold art deco bar cart so you can have somewhere handy to store all your ~spirits~ when you're ready to make your famous witches brew.

    gold-toned bar cart styled in a home with alcohol, books and glasses resting on it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this cart. It was easy to put together and looks really great in a corner of our living room. The glass and mirror shelves really reflect the stemware and bottles." —Susan

    Price: $129.99 (originally $189.99)

    17. A floor-length arched mirror because you need the perfect spot to take mirror selfies of the multiple Halloween costumes you have planned.

    A reviewer&#x27;s floor length mirror against a wall in a living room
    Anonymous / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I am so very pleased with this mirror. I loved the arched shape of it. I planned on hanging it on the wall, but it is heavy and has a nice tripod stand. It’s trimmed in black; you hardly notice it, but I think that makes it look more expensive." —Frances

    Price: $147.99+ (originally $175.99+; available in four finishes)

    18. A set of four hand-woven chargers so your delicious fall meals can look gorgeous for the camera (because your phone always eats first).

    the hyacinth chargers on a dining table next to glasses of wine
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I am so happy with these chargers; color was consistent throughout set, which is sometimes not the case with natural materials. No flaws or unraveling detected, I am so excited to incorporate these in my tablescapes!" —Sara

    Price: $45.99 (originally $49.99) 

    19. A Le Creuset Dutch oven if you love spending the fall season cooking up delicious dishes like casseroles, soups, Dutch babies, fondues, and more.

    Laura/Wayfair, Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love my Dutch ovens!! I had one to make anything and everything, and I bought a second one in a brighter color to make more of anythings and everythings!!" —Amanda

    Price: $159.95+ (available in seven sizes and 18 colors)

    20. A pair of solar-powered outdoor lanterns so your porch can look like an inviting fairy den instead of a terrifying haunted house, so trick-or-treaters will actually want to knock on your door.

    The two lanterns
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Cute, cute, cute! These lanterns have survived at least one Florida tropical storm in the month that I’ve had them. They let off the perfect amount of accent light and are such a nice little touch in the backyard." —Justina

    Price: $26.99 for two (originally $31.99)

    21. A pumpkin ceramic tea-light holder to give your space that classic Halloween-y feel without having to go through the hassle of carving real pumpkins.

    The pumpkin tea light holder
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Cute little jack-o'-lantern tea light holder. Very well-made. Great addition to my pumpkin collection." —Gail

    Price: $36.99

    22. And a scarecrow set, because what Halloween decorations are complete without them? I mean, look how cute they are!

    The scarecrow set
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Separate pieces that you can add to anything in your home for fall! Very adorable." —Tanya

    Price: $52.99 (originally $76.83)

    23. A solid wood tree stump end table, so you can bring autumn inside. TBH, I could totally picture this in Mister Tumnus' little hovel from The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.

    The brown wood table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I ordered this in the all brown wood color choice. It's bigger than what I envisioned when I ordered it, however, that was a pleasant surprise! I love this table, looks so cool. All my friends ask me where I got it. Some even ask if I made it myself. It looks very rustic and woodsy, yet the tabletop is very smooth; I guess it has a glaze on it or something." —Paris

    Price: $166.99+ (originally $308; available in two colors)

    24. An area rug with a gorgeous leaf pattern to add some vibrant pops of autumnal color and warm up your living space.

    The rug
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I recently bought this rug from Wayfair. I couldn’t be happier. The rug seems to be well-made and the colors are vibrant. It really makes my furniture pop. Very happy with purchase." —Madison

    Price: $40.99+ (originally $45.99+; available in 16 shapes/sizes, and eight colors)

    25. An iron-finished wine rack so you can easily access the bottle you're going to pop open to go with the delish fall meal you're cooking.

    A wine bottle rack with bottles in it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This wine rack is exactly what I was looking for — a contemporary black iron piece for a corner spot. Love it!" —Patti

    Price: $29.99 (originally $40.50) 

    26. A woven cat-shaped storage basket that'll add the perfect nod to Halloween you're looking for without looking too over-the-top.

    the cat shaped basket
    Linda/Wayfair

    Promising review: “Such a cute basket. Especially if you're a cat lover. I am using as my laundry basket. It's actually perfect for it. No one can see my dirty clothes. I put a scented small trash liner to protect the inside of the basket. I am really happy I found this little gem.” —Cristina

    Price: $116.99 (originally $160)

    27. A small but mighty star pendant light because every room can benefit from a cozy, warm life like this one. Fall snuggles starttttt NOW.

    The pendant star light hanging in a bedroom
    David / Wayfair

    Promising review: “LOVE this pendant!! I have wanted a 'star light' for so long and this one is perfect in my new home. I love the shadows it projects on the wall when the light is on but it looks just as good when it’s off.” —Cassidy

    Price: $51.45+ (originally $99.99+; available in three sizes and four colors)

    28. A friendly outdoor doormat, to greet and bid farewell to all the guests you'll have coming over this fall because, let's face it, your house is 100% the coolest hangout spot.

    A reviewer photo of an outdoor door mat
    Katherine/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I have received so many compliments on this rug. I just love it. It is the perfect size and the quality of the material is outstanding." —Vicki

    Price: $30 

    29. A patterned indoor/outdoor area rug so you can comfortably sit outside and enjoy the gorgeous fall foliage while sipping on a mug of warm apple cider.

    A tan geometric indoor outdoor area rug
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Exactly as pictured! Beautiful geometric patterns stand out in this neutral and natural rug." —C

    Price: $33.99+ (originally $37.99+, available in nine sizes and five colors)

    30. And finally, an adorable bistro set to complete your fall home update. Imagine sitting outside and doing some major leaf peeping as you watch the foliage change colors with a delicious PSL.

    orange bistro set with two chairs and a small table on porch
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I bought this bistro set for the great navy blue color, which is perfect on my balcony. But I am delighted with how comfortable and sturdy the chairs are. Very, very highly recommended." —Anonymous

    Price: $123.65+ (originally $330; available in three colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.