24 Tips To Help You Totally Transform Your Garage

1. Add magnetic garage handles and faux windows instead of spending a bucketload on buying new carriage-style doors for your garage. This will automatically spruce up the place!
2. Prevent drafts, dirt, water, and critters from getting into your garage by using a handy dandy threshold kit. No more unwanted guests for you!
3. If you're tired of looking at nasty stains you thought were impossible to get rid of, try an oil stain remover capable of taking out even the gnarliest of messes.
4. Put down an epoxy garage floor coating to help repel grease and stains from gas, antifreeze, salt, and motor oil. Ngl, you are gonna have to put in some elbow grease for this project, but you'll save a ton by not hiring a professional.
5. Take advantage of all the space by using a set of ceiling-mount shelves for stuff you don't use every day. You'll basically double your storage.
6. And keep stuff that you need easier access to on a heavy-duty shelving unit that has a weight capacity of 350 pounds per shelf. This would also be great for keeping bulk dry goods and canned foods, so your pantry doesn't get too crowded.
7. Wind up untidy (and unsightly) extension cords and easily hang them where you need them using these versatile bungee cords.
8. Hoist up bikes with lifts to make room for your car and prevent your bike from getting damaged by any not-so-great parking jobs.
9. And take care of storage solutions for any other outdoor sports gear you have by installing these kayak hanger straps.
10. Train teenagers (and adults) to park properly — instead of running into storage bins and shelves you spent hours organizing — with this parking mat.
11. And really double down on parking etiquette with this flashing LED sign that spells out S-T-O-P. I am mourning the amount of money this would have saved my family when my siblings and I were learning how to park.
12. Use a small magnetic tray to keep whatever smaller hand-held tools and hardware you're working with for your current DIY project within reach.
13. Organize stuff you already have with some hyper-specific items like a DeWalt 20V tool holder or a spray can organizer.
14. Take care of annoying messes with this wall-mounted shop vacuum and make the chore of vacuuming your car a breeze (and might I say, even...fun).
15. Store brooms, yard tools, and other long-handled things in this wall-mounted organizer, so you don't have to waste precious floor space.
16. Keep your kids and pets safe from dangerous chemicals by storing them in a sturdy, lockable cabinet and label everything inside of it.
17. Put a proper trash can in your garage because at this point, your car has basically become a dumpster on wheels and you're tired of driving around a literal dump.
18. Tidy up your recycling corner with these stackable bins, so your family can easily color coordinate for paper, plastic, and glass.
19. Park your *outdoor* footwear on a sturdy shoe rack before you go inside the house — no more muddy foot prints inside for you!
20. Straighten out your "sports" corner with a handy lil' golf bag organizer so your accessories (and garage) stay in tip-top condition.
21. Keep your stuff safe while you're not using it with a Genie remote control garage door opener that you can attach to your keys.
22. Mount a hand-crank extension cord winder to prevent feet and feet of electrical cord from getting inextricably tangled.
23. If your lighting sitch leaves a lot to be desired, try out a mountable industrial light to drastically brighten up your workspace, so you can actually see what you're doing (or where you're parking).
24. And finally, place a welcome mat on *both* sides of the door that connects your garage to your home to avoid tracking dirt and mud into the house. (Plus, how cute!)
