    24 Tips To Help You Totally Transform Your Garage

    Now you can actually fit your car.

    Ellie Jane Rudy
    by Ellie Jane Rudy

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. Add magnetic garage handles and faux windows instead of spending a bucketload on buying new carriage-style doors for your garage. This will automatically spruce up the place!

    Promising review: "I’ve been wanting to upgrade our garage door for a long time and now I have no idea why I waited! The magnets are super strong. Purchased two sets but only used one set of 'handles,' I wasn’t a fan of how close I had to place each set next to each other with the narrow spacing on the door itself. Paired with the magnetic 'windows,' it looks like a brand-new door!" —MrsPirate

    Get the magnetic handles from Amazon for $15.18+ and the faux windows for $19.16+ (available in several sets and variations).

    2. Prevent drafts, dirt, water, and critters from getting into your garage by using a handy dandy threshold kit. No more unwanted guests for you!

    reviewer&#x27;s pic of the seal on the garage floor
    The kit includes a 10' vinyl seal and tube of silicone adhesive.

    Promising review: "This product was super easy to install. Our driveway isn't sloped right so every time it rained or snowed it made a mess in the garage. We've had two major rainstorms since the install and happy to report no water in the garage! Highly recommend!" —Madison Brown

    Get it from Amazon for $25.97+.

    3. If you're tired of looking at nasty stains you thought were impossible to get rid of, try an oil stain remover capable of taking out even the gnarliest of messes.

    A series of customer review photos showing an oil stain being removed from the sidewalk
    Promising review: "Changed the oil on my girlfriend's car and some oil spilled on my NEW driveway...which I didn't notice 'til four days later. Four spots all about the size of a dollar bill baking in the Arizona sun for four days. Found this searching on Amazon and I thought, whatever. That's one less vodka soda tonight for dinner. Put the stuff on (sits on the stain like pancake batter — don't be afraid to pour liberally) and let it sit from 6 p.m. 'til about 9 a.m. the next day. It dried and the instructions said to just sweep the stuff up (right, like I am not going to need a scraper and wire scrub pad for an hour. HA). Well it broke apart with the broom and the stains were gone, just swept up the powder pieces — took about a minute. I WAS SHOCKED! Something that actually works on oil and it's easy. Absolutely NO sign of anything that was there. My driveway is smooth concrete so I can't vouch for what would happen with a rougher surface but whoever makes this stuff is a genius. If they tried to take on World Peace, Earth would be a better place." —AmazonBob

    Get it from Amazon for $17.97.

    4. Put down an epoxy garage floor coating to help repel grease and stains from gas, antifreeze, salt, and motor oil. Ngl, you are gonna have to put in some elbow grease for this project, but you'll save a ton by not hiring a professional.

    Promising review: "I had a contractor give me a quote for my 595 sq ft plus 90 or so extra sq ft in trim for a ridiculous price of $2,000. I always heard epoxy is expensive, but really they are charging for mostly labor. For $133 bucks, and in total it took me about six hours of work, half in prep and application. Painting the trim took the longest. I chose not to add the paint chips because I like the look of the solid color.

    "I allowed it to dry for 72 hours before I pulled the cars in, and waited a day before bringing stuff back in, but in the end it's totally worth it. The garage looks and feels great. Epoxy is supposed to resist stains, dirt, oil, grease, etc., but I'll have to test it over time to see how it'll hold up, but for now it looks amazing. I would recommend this to anyone with a garage." —Brian Piccolo

    Get it from Amazon for $99.79+ (originally $124.99 and available in two colors and two size areas).

    5. Take advantage of all the space by using a set of ceiling-mount shelves for stuff you don't use every day. You'll basically double your storage.

    reviewer pic of the lofted storage racks hanging from a garage ceiling
    This shelf model has an adjustable 18"–33" ceiling drop, holds 600 lbs., and has a limited lifetime warranty.

    Promising review: "This fits our garage perfectly. We have 24" of clearance from our ceiling to the top of our garage door track. We set ours at 19" and still have room. We bought the 18"–33" version and had some confusion with the product description stating 25"–45" of drop down, but it fit perfectly with a little room to spare. If you need extra storage space and to declutter your garage floor, I would highly recommend these racks." —Alyssa Gibson

    Get it from Amazon $269.98+ each (available in seven sizes and two colors).

    6. And keep stuff that you need easier access to on a heavy-duty shelving unit that has a weight capacity of 350 pounds per shelf. This would also be great for keeping bulk dry goods and canned foods, so your pantry doesn't get too crowded.

    Promising review: "We purchased these shelves to go into a small pantry where I keep all my small appliances. Some of them are very heavy and were actually warping the wire shelves that were in there when we bought the house. I can fit all of my appliances on these shelves and not only do they easy stand up to the heavy appliances, they look great too!" —vgill

    Get it from Amazon for $65.30+ (available in three sizes and two colors).

    7. Wind up untidy (and unsightly) extension cords and easily hang them where you need them using these versatile bungee cords.

    person hanging up a looped extension cord in a bungee cord hanging from a rafter
    Each bungee cord and nylon hook can hold up to 100' of cord or hose that weighs in as much as 50 lbs.

    Promising review: "These are the handiest little cords for hanging things around the garage. I'm ordering some more. I hang things from my overhead storage racks like my climbing ropes, extension cords, and even things like extra motorcycle tires, backpacks, sawhorses, duffle bags, etc." —Jimbobrian15

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $16.97+ (available in six colors).

    8. Hoist up bikes with lifts to make room for your car and prevent your bike from getting damaged by any not-so-great parking jobs.

    The system can lift bikes as heavy as 100 lbs. and as high as 12 ft., and has a safety locking mechanism to prevent accidents.

    Promising review: "These bike hoists are great. They have freed up a bunch of space in our garage. I have our two adult bikes lifted to our 13' ceilings, no problem. The rope is plenty long to accommodate that height. Installation was pretty straightforward. The included instructions aren't great, but they work. In total, between making measurements and actually installing everything I probably had both done in about 30 minutes. Once you do the first one, the second is very easy to install." —GrooGrux03

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $29.95.

    9. And take care of storage solutions for any other outdoor sports gear you have by installing these kayak hanger straps.

    reviewer&#x27;s pic of two kayaks mounted flat against a garage wall with straps
    Promising review: "The only thing missing is hardware to install them. I suggest using a washer with the screws to keep the head from going through the straps. Once installed, hanging the kayaks is a breeze!" —Barbara Wiley

    Get them from Amazon for $40.

    10. Train teenagers (and adults) to park properly — instead of running into storage bins and shelves you spent hours organizing — with this parking mat.

    wheel parked on the stopper
    Promising review: "Like the title says. I had been using makeshift garage detectors like a golf hole flag and a political sign to tell me where to stop in my garage. These are a game changer. I never have to worry about driving too far forward and hitting the wall anymore! Some people have said they couldn’t feel them at all but mine make an obvious stop — I drive into my garage slowly though. These were super easy to install and I have had no problems with them whatsoever." —Nathan Tamborello

    Get it from Amazon for $15.57.

    11. And really double down on parking etiquette with this flashing LED sign that spells out S-T-O-P. I am mourning the amount of money this would have saved my family when my siblings and I were learning how to park.

    small stop sign
    Height is adjustable up to 53", the weighted base is easy to move (when not in your car), and the lights flash when contact is made with the car.

    Promising review: "Works great. The other driver in my household hasn't hit the tool box since we got this. Forget the silly suspended tennis ball or floor-mounted solutions." —Cranky Curmudgeon

    Get it from Amazon for $22.95.

    12. Use a small magnetic tray to keep whatever smaller hand-held tools and hardware you're working with for your current DIY project within reach.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Worked excellent. Kept tools and fasteners in place. I definitely recommend this!" —Lou FXDB

    Get it from Amazon for $9.49+ (available in three sizes).

    13. Organize stuff you already have with some hyper-specific items like a DeWalt 20V tool holder or a spray can organizer.

    STT 3DPrintshop is a Turlock, California–based shop that makes a variety of tool organizing helpers for a variety of brands and models.

    LarryBstuff specializes in storage racks for round objects like spray paint cans and caulking tubes.

    Get them from Etsy: 10-pack of 3D-printed DeWalt tool holders from STT 3DPrintshop for $16.50 (available in yellow or black) and the 20-can spray paint organizer from LarryBstuff for $89.

    14. Take care of annoying messes with this wall-mounted shop vacuum and make the chore of vacuuming your car a breeze (and might I say, even...fun).

    reviewer&#x27;s wall mounted dry vac
    The set includes 11' x 1-7/8" standard hose, 10' x 1-7/8" flexible hose, remote control handle, 2 extension wands, car nozzle, floor brush/squeegee nozzle, round dust brush, crevice tool, air and noise diffuser, tool caddy, washable cartridge filter, foam wet filter, and wall mount storage rack.

    Promising review: "Great shop vac. Convenient on the wall. Quiet. The on and off switch on the handle is so convenient. I’ve noticed the further you get from the vac, the touchier the off button gets. But it’s really not bad at all. I bought a cheap garden hose holder and put it under the vac to store the hose. Easy to remove the unit from the wall if needed. Very satisfied. Would definitely recommend." —Amazon Customer

    Get them it Amazon for $175.01 (originally $205.99).

    15. Store brooms, yard tools, and other long-handled things in this wall-mounted organizer, so you don't have to waste precious floor space.

    Promising review: "It mounted easily in my garage, and holds my rakes and heavy weed puller. You simply pull up on the tool to unlock the holder and it slides right out. There are also six little fold-out hooks on each one for hanging smaller items, however, I am hanging my heaviest item on one, my weed eater! That is one strong little hook!! I sometimes use them to hang extension cords when I have them wrapped up and put away. I would definitely recommend these to help declutter your garage or broom closet!" —Heather Sosa

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    16. Keep your kids and pets safe from dangerous chemicals by storing them in a sturdy, lockable cabinet and label everything inside of it.

    the cabinet mounted on the wall
    Label everything from half-empty paint cans to Windex to get a solid grasp on shelf life and if/when they should be tossed. But be honest with yourself about if you really need that can of paint. If you choose to toss, check out some ~safe~ disposal tips from the EPA here.

    This wall-mount cabinet has a steel-reinforced shelf, lockable doors, and holds as much as 75 lbs.

    Get them from Amazon: cabinet for $100.39+ and label maker for $29.99.

    17. Put a proper trash can in your garage because at this point, your car has basically become a dumpster on wheels and you're tired of driving around a literal dump.

    This heavy-duty model is easy to lift for emptying.

    Get it from Amazon for $22.47+ (available in seven colors).

    18. Tidy up your recycling corner with these stackable bins, so your family can easily color coordinate for paper, plastic, and glass.

    three bins stacked on top of each other in a garage
    Promising review: "Good size for garage recycling storage with a small footprint. Easy to stack and still have good access to put in recyclables. Small enough to transport to recycling center yet large enough to hold over a week’s recyclables." —Janet M Wilson

    Get them from Amazon for $55.99.

    19. Park your *outdoor* footwear on a sturdy shoe rack before you go inside the house — no more muddy foot prints inside for you!

    This shelf is sturdy enough to hold shoes or your other lightweight garage essentials.

    Promising review: "It's a shoe rack. Though I wish it were sturdier, it's doing the job well. Shoes are off the ground. They are neat and my entrance way from the garage now looks hospitable and organize. Company clearly can see that is where their shoes will live and they can use a pair of booties if they desire something on their feet. It holds just what is was designed for. I might gift this to someone." —Duji

    Get it from Amazon for $15.87+ (available in four sizes and three colors).

    20. Straighten out your "sports" corner with a handy lil' golf bag organizer so your accessories (and garage) stay in tip-top condition.

    a reviewer&#x27;s golf bag storage system
    Promising review: "This was a birthday gift for my husband. It fits perfectly in our garage, with one side just clearing the rail for the garage door. It holds everything perfectly and is right there, ready to be loaded into the trunk of his car. My husband is not a person who enjoys putting things together...but within 15 minutes he was in the garage working on this. It went together quite quickly and he was so happy with it. It was a great purchase at a good price for the quality." —Karen Simonson

    Get it from Amazon for $131.99.

    21. Keep your stuff safe while you're not using it with a Genie remote control garage door opener that you can attach to your keys.

    Promising review: "We bought a new house and the garage doors had openers but no remotes. These remotes set up very easily. I am not a tech guy and I had not trouble getting these going. They work just as they are supposed to. 5-star all the way." —niapcod

    Get it from Amazon for $27.96 (originally $36.99).

    22. Mount a hand-crank extension cord winder to prevent feet and feet of electrical cord from getting inextricably tangled.

    Promising review: "Excellent quality, easy to install and works great! I wasn’t trying to spend a fortune on a cord reel. The Wonder Winder was within my price range and the reviews were great so I decided to give it a try. I am not a handy person, but was able to install this in my garage in about 10 minutes. Now I can’t live without this thing! It works as advertised and keeps my extension cord organized. I highly recommend!" —Rob

    Get it from Amazon for $31.19.

    23. If your lighting sitch leaves a lot to be desired, try out a mountable industrial light to drastically brighten up your workspace, so you can actually see what you're doing (or where you're parking).

    a reviewer&#x27;s garage with the lighting in the top
    Promising review: "These lights are super bright and let me see everything!! I want to spend more time in my garage just because it’s not dark in there anymore!! Super easy to install, took about 15 minutes for both from opening the box to lights on!! I don’t have any issues with my garage door opener, controls, or Wi-Fi capabilities. You won’t be disappointed!!" —Jesus Torres

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $34.99.

    24. And finally, place a welcome mat on *both* sides of the door that connects your garage to your home to avoid tracking dirt and mud into the house. (Plus, how cute!)

    welcome mat that has hello in cursive on it in front of a door
    This one is already pretty dark, so a little — or a lot of — dirt won't show too badly.

    Promising review: "I found it difficult to find a 'fun' welcome mat that wasn't also rude, so I was pleased to find this one. It really livens up our front porch. Our previous mat kept blowing away, but this one is heavy enough that I think it will stay put." —H. Johnsen

    Get it from Amazon for $23.80 (originally $26.99 and available in 11 colors).

