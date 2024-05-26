27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

1. A Cosrx snail mucin dual essence for a nice dose of hydration for dry (or normal) skin. This formula contains *74%* snail mucin, which is kinda nature's MVP for intense yet incredibly gentle skin repair. I just started using snail mucin and I absolutely loooove the texture and how it goes on my skin!
Promising review: "I have been a fan of snail mucin products for a while now, but I don't get to use them often because they're usually fairly pricey. I was up in the air with whether or not I should get this one, but I went for it because it was on sale for almost half price. I have fairly oily skin, and I'm 40-years-old with no wrinkles but a few fine lines on my forehead. In just two uses, this has made my skin feel notably smoother, and the fine lines are pumped up so they're less visible. I already love this product, and it has convinced me to buy the eye cream as well (since you're not supposed to use this near the eyes). I will probably even buy the small kit that has the face wash and regular serum as well. Cosrx has struck gold with this one." —Ali G
2. A hair-smoothing stick with a convenient spoolie applicator to tame pesky flyaways, leaving you with a nice slick hairdo. Sleek ponytail, here you come.
Promising review: "We’ve tried so many different products to try and smooth my daughter's flyaways. This product smooths her hair without being greasy or crunchy, and it lasts all day! The wand makes it very easy to apply, mess-free, and perfect for travel." —Allison H
3. A set of two bike lifts to make room for your car and prevent your bike from getting damaged by any not-so-great parking jobs.
4. A comfy and elegant wrap dress that you could easily dress up with heels and a clutch for a summer wedding or dress down with sneakers and a tote for a day at the farmers market.
5. A pint of doggy ice cream mix if you're looking to spoil your pup. Choose from flavors like maple bacon, peanut butter, and carob, then add water, freeze, and voilà — your pup has a yummy dessert ready to go.
Promising review: "This puppy ice cream smells great. I bought the maple bacon flavor for my 4-month Chihuahua, and she loves it. The size of the products is good for small dogs. I give her one scoop because she is tiny. This ice cream is perfect for the hot summer days." —Neryna Cuadrado
6. A darling pleated tennis skirt featuring built-in shorts, so you don't have to worry about accidentally flashing your unmentionables on (or off) the court.
It also has pockets that'll hold your keys, wallet, and cellphone!
Promising review: "I love these skirts! I have one in another color, and they are my go-to when I don't feel like wearing shorts in the summer. I was so excited to see them in my favorite color, orange, as they can be hard to find. They are cute, breathable, and very comfortable. I wash on delicate and tumble dry low with no issues. They are perfect for when I'm working out or just as daily wear." —Char, The (Mostly) Happy Shopper
7. A bottle of Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant for minimizing the appearance of pores, soothing acne-prone skin, and smoothing out texture. Lots of reviewers noticed results within 24 hours!
BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Rachel Dunkel looooves this stuff: "Not my skin above, but I 100% vouch for this liquid exfoliant's amazingness. It's helped to even out my skin tone and control the hormonal acne around my mouth. It's the only thing I feel like has actually helped start to slow down those breakouts, and for that, I'm forever thankful. I apply a thin layer in the morning and at night after cleansing and before moisturizing."
Promising review: "MIRACLE IN A BOTTLE. I have every skin issue you can think of. I’ve spent probably thousands on a multitude of different products, trying to find one that would at least make a dent. I’ve had many procedures and many trips to the dermatologist. Nothing I’ve ever used, nothing I’ve ever done, has made such a profound difference in the appearance of my skin. Having rosacea, my face often felt hot, bumpy, and burned. While my complexion is naturally fair and pink, this has seriously covered all my bases in a gentle and effective way. I’ve been trying to turn my skin around for YEARS! This was the product that did it. If I could give it 100 stars, I would. It has seriously changed my life!" —hc
8. A heavy-duty shelving unit that has a weight capacity of 350 pounds per shelf for storing bulk goods, appliances, camping equipment, tools, or whatever you need to store!
9. An eyeshadow primer to make sure your eye makeup survives your night out on the town. I use this every time I wear eyeshadow, and it works so incredibly well. Even after hours of gettin' sweaty on the dance floor, my look is still sharp!
Promising review: "So, let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — MAC, Lorac, Urban Decay — they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer, and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you Elizabeth Mott for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
10. A tub of Vanicream Moisturizing Cream that's made without fragrances, dyes, and parabens. Ideal for taking care of eczema, and just generally irritated skin, satisfied users say that stinging, burning, and itchiness are now a thing of the past!
Promising reviews: "Swear by this stuff for sensitive skin. I have sensitive skin due to rosacea and skin allergies. My dermatologist recommended Vanicream Lite Lotion for my face. It was OK, but then I discovered this stuff — the moisturizing cream in the pump. The Vanicream Moisturizing Cream is fantastic — my rosacea is so much better since switching to this stuff. It keeps my sensitive skin happy and protected. I even use it during the summer months with no problems. Vanicream made a fantastic product!" —S
"Finally, a moisturizer that doesn’t burn, sting, or irritate my skin. I’ve had super-sensitive skin all my life, especially on my face, and I am 46-years-old. I have finally found the one lotion that doesn’t irritate my face. I am day two into using the cleanser and the moisturizer, and you have no idea how great it is for my face not to burn and turn bright red — just fantastic!!!! The moisturizer is a bit thick, so you don’t need a lot; even though it’s a little higher priced, it’ll last forever, and it’s worth it when you have super-sensitive skin. FAN FOR LIFE!!!" —Alisa Griffey
11. A pack of 24-karat gold cooling eye gels to reduce puffiness, moisturize, and strengthen skin. This product is formulated with hydrating superstar hyaluronic acid, plumping collagen, and brightening seaweed that'll leave your under-eyes feeling rejuvenated.
Promising review: "Their shape is perfect for not missing any area under the eyes, and they're super comfortable to wear. They stick well and don't fall off, yet pull off easily when done. My skin felt the difference immediately and I can actually see results after my third application. I'm in my 40s and had a fair amount of puffiness and dark spots, but these have smoothed out the puffiness and lightened the dark spots. My skin actually feels tighter and smoother. This is a nice product to make you feel luxurious at home without high costs." —Angela Dooling
