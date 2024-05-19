BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

    *Adds to cart in glee*

    Ellie Jane Rudy
    by Ellie Jane Rudy

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A pleated tennis skirt so you can ~serve~ the cutest trend of the year without depleting your bank account. Get it? Like tennis! Wear it sporty with a polo or flirty with a blouse!

    reviewer wearing the skirt in blue
    reviewer wearing the skirt in white
    Promising review: "I LOVE this skirt. I found it in a review on TikTok. The skirt fits like a glove, with room to stretch (not tight or ill-fitting). I’m really happy with this product because it’s hard to find one that fits my size and is of good quality. If you were hesitant, I would suggest checking your measurements. I might buy more colors!" —Nick

    Price: $19.88+ (available in women's sizes 0–12 and 42 colors and patterns)

    2. A set of four matching hard-side spinners perfect for you and your partner's next vacay! And with retractable handles, 360-degree spinner wheels, TSA-approved locks, and (of course) plenty of interior space? Yes, please!

    The suitcase set in the color Sky Blue
    Promising review: “Best luggage set I’ve ever had! I waited an entire year before I wrote a review so it could be as objective as possible. I have used this set to move cross country and I’ve flown countless times. I am a frequent flyer, so I’m not talking one or two trips. The wheels are extremely smooth on the ground. They held up exceptionally well to the manhandling airlines do to your luggage. A few scratches is all it’s gotten. Not even noticeable from a distance. The yellow color is my favorite. Stands out a lot, super cute, vibrant, matches my standard airport fit of a shirt/sweater from my alma mater, and very easy to distinguish at baggage claim. My only con is that the carry-on handle isn’t as sturdy as the larger suitcases. It feels loose when it’s pulled up, but it’s not broken, so it’s fine. Still 5 stars. Money well spent.” —Nicole D. 

    Price: $199.99+ (available in three- and four-piece sets and 22 colors)

    3. A pair of retro-inspired sunglasses for serving "I'm the main character" realness, because of course, that's the energy you want to serve all day, every day. I actually have a pair, and I'm in love. 

    reviewer wears retro rectangle-style tortoise shell sunglasses
    a reviewer wearing the black sunglasses outside
    Promising review: "I truly get a lot of compliments! They look expensive and if you have a round face like me these are definitely a must-have. GET THEM." —YuriZevahc

    Price: $11.95+ (available in 18 colors)

    4. A pair of faux-leather strappy sandals in case you want the laid-back feel of flip-flops, but with a more ~elevated~ look. You might as well get a couple of pairs because they're less than $25 and come in six colors. 

    reviewer wearing the tan sandals on grass
    reviewer wearing the tan sandals while sitting near the water
    Promising review: "I have a narrow foot and I can keep these on easily." —Sheri Beckerman

    Price: $23.70+ (available in women's sizes 5–15, including wide fits, and eight colors)

    5. A sleek packable duffel that folds and zips up into itself, making it easy to toss in a bigger suitcase when you’re on the go. It's also so handy to bring along for transporting back souvenirs and gifts!

    Promising review: “All-around awesome bag! This bag has SO MUCH ROOM. There are side pockets upon side pockets with some hidden pockets, too. The Velcro that closes the handles together is strong, and the shoulder strap is cushioned and comfortable. I'm not a huge fan of plastic hooks, but they seem very good quality so they've won me over. And did I already mention that I love love LOVE all of the pockets in this thing?

    It's pretty, has pockets everywhere, is sturdy, is at least mostly (if not fully) waterproof, holds a ton of stuff, and is very comfortable to carry around. I've gone through a lot of travel bags in my day, and this is by far the best one.” —AEScott

    Price: $16.99+ (available in five sizes and 13 colors)

    6. hands-free (rotating!) phone mount designed for use on any airplane and can be mounted to the tray table, the arm of a chair, or any flat surface, because a five-hour flight is the perfect time to binge Real Housewives without shame. 

    A phone mounted to the back of an airplane tray table
    Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra long haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" —Earendil

    Perilogics is a small biz that specializes in tech-oriented travel products and backpacks. 

    Price: $13.97+ (available in eight colors)

    7. A pocket-sized, refillable travel perfume atomizer you simply pump on your normal-sized perfume bottle so you can keep smelling like your favorite scent even when you're jetsetting. 

    atomizer pumping on a perfume bottle
    Promising review: "I bought these due to traveling a lot for work and needing to cut down on the size of things in my carry-on bag for flying. I can bring four different perfumes now instead of one big one. They’re super easy to fill, haven’t leaked so far but I keep them in a sandwich baggie while traveling just in case. I would 100% buy them again." —Emily Rintamaki

    Price: $6.99 for a four-pack

    8. A Trtl neck pillow that's less bulky than a traditional neck pillow so it'll easily fit in your carry-on and you won't have to worry about unpacking and repacking your whole bag when you want to take a mid-flight nap. 

    reviewer wearing trtl neck pillow
    Promising review: "I am a terrible flyer who recently took the red-eye from Dubai to Chicago (15 hours). The Trtl pillow was a mini lifesaver! I was able to comfortably rest my head on the support and felt warm enough to actually doze off...a rare accomplishment for this skittish flyer. The Velcro works wonderfully with regard to adjustment, and I liked wrapping the fabric around my mouth and nose. Sort of felt cozy...even if I did look like a ninja in a neck brace! Overall, this product has changed how I fly, and I am so thankful for this invention and the opportunity to support a small company with big ideas." —S.Viruly

    Price: $64.99+ (available in five colors)

    9. pumice stone for scrubbing away hard water marks from your toilet, grill, tiles, grout, and more without using harsh chemicals or scratching the surface.  

    disgusting stained toilet and then the clean toilet
    Promising review: "We rented a home and the toilets were disgusting. Someone suggested a pumice stone and let me tell you it was amazing!! The picture is after just five minutes with the stone. I tried bleach, every toilet bowl cleaner available, and countless hours of scrubbing to no avail...but this stone worked instantly! I will be buying several more!! The stone does dissolve when scrubbing so you need a couple. I was able to do almost two toilets completely that looked awful with one stone!!" —Crista

    Price$11.85

    10. Lovoir Winged Eyeliner Stamp because there is nothing more frustrating in the world than trying to perfect the winged eyeliner look over and over again 'til your eyes are literally raw. 

    Reviewer gif showing how to apply Eyeliner Stamp
    Reviewer photo showing results of using Eyeliner Stamp
    See it in action on TikTok!

    Promising review: "Someone recommended this product for me on TikTok, I was unsure of the quality because it was such a cheap price. I have cried and swam, and this stuff doesn’t come off easy! It’s great. Not to mention it lasts a long time! I am happy with this brand." —Shay Lastowski

    Price$14.98+ (available in four sizes)

    11. pancake batter dispenser and mixer to make mixing and pouring your batter a breeze. Plus, you won't have to deal with the dreaded cleanup while you're digesting your delish breakfast. 

    Model pouring pancakes out with handheld bottle-shaped dispenser
    Reviewer pic of small round pancakes on a griddle
    Promising review: "If you like to eat pancakes for breakfast a lot and want to avoid a lot of dishes, please get this! This is so worth it. I saw this on TikTok and had to get it. Just make sure you’re putting the amount of water that’s right for the amount you’re going to eat." —Buchii

    Price: $14.99 (also available as a pancake art kit)

    12. A set of resistance bands made out of fabric that's designed *not* to roll or or snap so you can get the most out of your lower body workouts. I have used this exact set for about four years now and they never fail me! 

    Reviewer using blue resistance band in a thigh workout
    A blue, pink, and purple set of three bands
    Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised. I actually saw this product recommended on TikTok and I had to try them. I absolutely love them. They're very durable. Comfortable and the level of stretch is perfect. I wasn't expecting a storage bag or workout booklet. Would definitely recommend!!" —Josie Chavez

    Price: $14.99+ (available in three color combos) 

    13. A pair of cutout leggings that really scream mid-2000s Disney Channel in the best way possible. Pair these with a dress, low-slung belt, fedora, and cropped denim vest, and you might as well be an extra on Hannah Montana

    reviewer photo of legs showing the ripped fabric on leg area
    different reviewer wearing it with off-the-shoulder sweater
    Promising review: "These are amazing!! They are buttery soft, so they do not have that shiny nylon look! Yay! They are so comfortable and fashionable! They hit right to my ankles, which is perfect! They also have a great stretch to them! Love these!!" —Diede

    Price: $19.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 18 styles)