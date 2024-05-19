27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

1. A pleated tennis skirt so you can ~serve~ the cutest trend of the year without depleting your bank account. Get it? Like tennis! Wear it sporty with a polo or flirty with a blouse!
Promising review: "I LOVE this skirt. I found it in a review on TikTok. The skirt fits like a glove, with room to stretch (not tight or ill-fitting). I’m really happy with this product because it’s hard to find one that fits my size and is of good quality. If you were hesitant, I would suggest checking your measurements. I might buy more colors!" —Nick
Price: $19.88+ (available in women's sizes 0–12 and 42 colors and patterns)
2. A set of four matching hard-side spinners perfect for you and your partner's next vacay! And with retractable handles, 360-degree spinner wheels, TSA-approved locks, and (of course) plenty of interior space? Yes, please!
3. A pair of retro-inspired sunglasses for serving "I'm the main character" realness, because of course, that's the energy you want to serve all day, every day. I actually have a pair, and I'm in love.
Promising review: "I truly get a lot of compliments! They look expensive and if you have a round face like me these are definitely a must-have. GET THEM." —YuriZevahc
Price: $11.95+ (available in 18 colors)
4. A pair of faux-leather strappy sandals in case you want the laid-back feel of flip-flops, but with a more ~elevated~ look. You might as well get a couple of pairs because they're less than $25 and come in six colors.
Promising review: "I have a narrow foot and I can keep these on easily." —Sheri Beckerman
Price: $23.70+ (available in women's sizes 5–15, including wide fits, and eight colors)
5. A sleek packable duffel that folds and zips up into itself, making it easy to toss in a bigger suitcase when you’re on the go. It's also so handy to bring along for transporting back souvenirs and gifts!
6. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount designed for use on any airplane and can be mounted to the tray table, the arm of a chair, or any flat surface, because a five-hour flight is the perfect time to binge Real Housewives without shame.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra long haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" —Earendil
Perilogics is a small biz that specializes in tech-oriented travel products and backpacks.
Price: $13.97+ (available in eight colors)
7. A pocket-sized, refillable travel perfume atomizer you simply pump on your normal-sized perfume bottle so you can keep smelling like your favorite scent even when you're jetsetting.
Promising review: "I bought these due to traveling a lot for work and needing to cut down on the size of things in my carry-on bag for flying. I can bring four different perfumes now instead of one big one. They’re super easy to fill, haven’t leaked so far but I keep them in a sandwich baggie while traveling just in case. I would 100% buy them again." —Emily Rintamaki
Price: $6.99 for a four-pack
8. A Trtl neck pillow that's less bulky than a traditional neck pillow so it'll easily fit in your carry-on and you won't have to worry about unpacking and repacking your whole bag when you want to take a mid-flight nap.
Promising review: "I am a terrible flyer who recently took the red-eye from Dubai to Chicago (15 hours). The Trtl pillow was a mini lifesaver! I was able to comfortably rest my head on the support and felt warm enough to actually doze off...a rare accomplishment for this skittish flyer. The Velcro works wonderfully with regard to adjustment, and I liked wrapping the fabric around my mouth and nose. Sort of felt cozy...even if I did look like a ninja in a neck brace! Overall, this product has changed how I fly, and I am so thankful for this invention and the opportunity to support a small company with big ideas." —S.Viruly
Price: $64.99+ (available in five colors)
9. A pumice stone for scrubbing away hard water marks from your toilet, grill, tiles, grout, and more without using harsh chemicals or scratching the surface.
Promising review: "We rented a home and the toilets were disgusting. Someone suggested a pumice stone and let me tell you it was amazing!! The picture is after just five minutes with the stone. I tried bleach, every toilet bowl cleaner available, and countless hours of scrubbing to no avail...but this stone worked instantly! I will be buying several more!! The stone does dissolve when scrubbing so you need a couple. I was able to do almost two toilets completely that looked awful with one stone!!" —Crista
Price: $11.85
10. A Lovoir Winged Eyeliner Stamp because there is nothing more frustrating in the world than trying to perfect the winged eyeliner look over and over again 'til your eyes are literally raw.
See it in action on TikTok!
Promising review: "Someone recommended this product for me on TikTok, I was unsure of the quality because it was such a cheap price. I have cried and swam, and this stuff doesn’t come off easy! It’s great. Not to mention it lasts a long time! I am happy with this brand." —Shay Lastowski
Price: $14.98+ (available in four sizes)
11. A pancake batter dispenser and mixer to make mixing and pouring your batter a breeze. Plus, you won't have to deal with the dreaded cleanup while you're digesting your delish breakfast.
Promising review: "If you like to eat pancakes for breakfast a lot and want to avoid a lot of dishes, please get this! This is so worth it. I saw this on TikTok and had to get it. Just make sure you’re putting the amount of water that’s right for the amount you’re going to eat." —Buchii
Price: $14.99 (also available as a pancake art kit)
12. A set of resistance bands made out of fabric that's designed *not* to roll or or snap so you can get the most out of your lower body workouts. I have used this exact set for about four years now and they never fail me!
Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised. I actually saw this product recommended on TikTok and I had to try them. I absolutely love them. They're very durable. Comfortable and the level of stretch is perfect. I wasn't expecting a storage bag or workout booklet. Would definitely recommend!!" —Josie Chavez
Price: $14.99+ (available in three color combos)
13. A pair of cutout leggings that really scream mid-2000s Disney Channel in the best way possible. Pair these with a dress, low-slung belt, fedora, and cropped denim vest, and you might as well be an extra on Hannah Montana.
Promising review: "These are amazing!! They are buttery soft, so they do not have that shiny nylon look! Yay! They are so comfortable and fashionable! They hit right to my ankles, which is perfect! They also have a great stretch to them! Love these!!" —Diede
Price: $19.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 18 styles)