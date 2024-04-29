BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

    These reviewers did all the testing for you already.

    Ellie Jane Rudy
    by Ellie Jane Rudy

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A tub of the TikTok-famous Pink Stuff, so effective, you might just want to throw out all your other cleaning products. I kid you not; this can clean all kinds of surfaces. Kitchen counter? Oven door? Bath tiles? This *pink magic* can do it all!

    Reviewer using it to clear up hard water stains in tub
    buzzfeed writer britt ross holding a tub of the pink stuff
    www.amazon.com, Britt Ross / BuzzFeed

    Promising reviews: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life-changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.

    "Great for stubborn stains. We had some turmeric that stained our sink and I had tried everything to clean it. This did the trick INSTANTLY." —Carla B

    Price: $5.29

    2. A pair of sleek Crocs flip-flops with a lightweight and flexible sole if you're looking for a nonfussy poolside go-to sandal for this summer. 

    reviewer wearing the black flip-flops
    side view of reviewer's foot wearing the black flip-flop in the sand to show its flexible sole
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Prime members: You can try before you buy!

    Promising review: "I have an extremely rocky yard which has broken several dozen of the highest rated and sturdiest flops made in the five years I’ve lived in the Caribbean. I tried these because the ratings and brand are excellent. My first thought when opening them was...they did not look one-quarter as durable as the previous brand. But after four months of strenuous outdoor wear, I’m amazed because they are 100% holding up longer and stronger and they are very comfortable. I’m optimistic that they will continue to hold up which will save me money." —Christina Mellon

    Price: $24.95+ (available in sizes 4–11 and 13 colors)

    3. A spray bottle of instant carpet spot remover because you don’t need to live with the shame of that ONE time you spilled red wine on your white rug.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Folex works great for removing almost anything a 2-year-old can dish out! It has no smell and doesn't require any rinsing. Game-changer!" —Grant

    Price: $6.65

    4. A makeup brush-cleaning shampoo, so you can get rid of months and months of buildup in the bristles that can contribute to breakouts. This stuff will condition your favorite makeup tools back to their fluffy former glory — easy peasy.

    buzzfeed editor&#x27;s before and after photos of their makeup brushes looking much cleaner after using the shampoo
    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "Best, most affordable brush and sponge shampoo on the market! No joke, I have tried everything; even homemade hacks like dish detergent mixed with olive oil. Nothing works like this brush shampoo. Don't waste your money on the Beauty Blender soap and other big-name brands." —Lily

    Price: $6.96+ (also available in a two-pack)

    5. A bottle of the TikTok-famous Elizavecca hair treatment that's packed with collagen and soy protein to revive damaged, dull, or brittle hair, leaving you with super-soft locks in just five minutes. 

    Reviewer showing healthy-looking curly hair
    Reviewer's hair before and after treatment
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. My bleached rats nest now looks and feels like virgin hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair and you know it's a GOOD product when the boyfriend notices :D I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage; now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair. <3" —Eline

    "I was skeptical. I’ll admit it. I wasn’t sure this would work on my 4c hair but it made my hair so soft! And I didn’t need to use a tremendous amount of product. It made it easy to comb out and blow dry my hair. It even made it smoother after the flatiron. You can’t beat it for the price." —Niki D.

    Check out BuzzFeed's Elizavecca Cer-100 Protein Treatment review for more deets!

    Price: $8.43

    6. An Airfly wireless transmitter so you can connect your wireless Bluetooth headphones, like AirPods, to the airplane TV and binge hours of your favorite show without having to use the lower quality ones they hand out on the plane.

    the transmitter plugged into an airplane seat TV
    the adapter
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.

    Promising review: "Someone sitting next to me on a flight had this product so I asked them about it and it was highly recommended so I bought it. I love being able to use my Blutooth Bose noise-cancelling headphones with the movies on board. The sound quality is 100 times better than the plug headphones that are required if you don’t have this product. I would definitely buy again!!" —Monica Buterbaugh

    Price: $54.99 (available in four styles)

    7. An eyelash curler with over 9,000 5-star ratings that'll gently curl your lashes and is designed not to pinch your skin. Who needs to spend $100 on a lash lift when you can just use this??

    A reviewer's eyelash curler
    A reviewer with one eye's lashes uncurled, labeled
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have long, full, but straight lashes. Nothing has worked. They just won't hold a curl. I have no idea what is different about this item, but my lashes look great! Gets all the lashes from outer to inner in one easy–squeezy. I FINALLY have found something that holds the curl ALL DAY! 100% recommend!!!" —Tangie4242

    Price: $7.16+ (available in two colors)

    8. A 12-pack of water bottle cleaners because let’s face it, there is probably a whole ecosystem of little critters living in your water bottle at this point, and even they want to be cleaned.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I cleaned out a favorite stainless mug. It had tea stains that would not succumb to scrubbing with an abrasive sponge. I used one of these tablets with very hot water and in 15 minutes the mug looked better than new." —Eigil D Rothe

    Price: $7.99

    9. A pack of seamless racerback cropped camis, with a soft rib-knit design if you're looking for a light-support option for when you have to go straight from yoga to a lunch date. 

    reviewer wearing the black top over a purple workout outfit
    reviewer wearing the blue top with black bottoms
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check it out on TikTok.

    Promising review: "I bought these to work out and cycle in and just wear around the house. I bought the mid-length style and I really love wearing them. They offer support, but not like a bra. They also don’t poke or feel binding like a bra. They don’t roll up and they are a nice weight. They don’t feel wet even when I'm sweating. They also dry quickly. I actually bought three sets of them so I would have color options and not have to wash them so much. I take them camping and I find myself wearing them in a variety of situations. I will absolutely replace them if and when I need to!" —AJ

    Price: $23.18+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in dozens of styles, fits, and colors).

    10. A cult-fave E.l.f. putty primer that TikTokers say is a godsend for smoothing pores, locking makeup in all day, and hydrating skin using gentle squalane oil. 

    reviewer wearing the primer under their makeup showing their flawless foundation application
    another reviewer wearing the primer under makeup
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" —Brooks Crim

    Price: $10

    11. A waterproof phone pouch so you can bring your phone with you to the beach, pool, or waterpark without having to worry about damaging it. *And* you can finally use it to take pics underwater! Time to prove that mermaids are real!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The perfect product to protect my phone while I’m in my hot tub. I always worry about dropping it, and this pouch will protect it from any moisture or any slips I might have while using my phone. Really nice product and a great price as well." —Jayne

    Price: $6.99 (available in 14 colors)

    12. A luxurious, lightweight L'Oreal rinse-out moisturizing hair treatment formulated with nourishing amino acids to repair damage and restore shine in only eight seconds! 

    before and after of reviewer's hair looking frizzy and dry, followed by the same hair looking smooth and silky after using the l'oreal treatment
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair...I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey

    "This stuff works. My hair was so dry and brittle, I tried a hair mask, deep conditioned it three times, etc., and nothing worked. I tried this the day I bought it and now my hair is soooo luxurious, soft, and bouncy. This stuff is magical." —@___.Fuego ig

    Price: $9.97

    13. A tri-fold travel wallet with tons of slots, so you can keep your passport, credit cards, IDs, and vaccines cards safe with RFID-blocking tech while you're out jet-setting around the world. 

    reviewer photo of the wallet open, showing all the different pockets for passport, cards, money, phone, and more
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Guys, I'm beyond happy with this. I've been looking for a passport and ticket holder for a while but had never found the right size until I decided to try out this one. Besides, the material feels high quality and long-lasting, the red color is even better in person and it's wildly pretty." —BazantSol

    Price: $12.99+ (available in 30 colors)

    14. A bottle of pet stain and odor removing spray that's so helpful if your home is starting to smell like a urinal after too many accidents inside. My dog has a health condition that makes her pee all the time, and this spray has been a total game-changer for when she accidentally pees on the carpet.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If I could give 10 stars I would. I've now had Rocco & Roxie's Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator for about a week. I am very satisfied. It does exactly what they say that it does, completely removes pet urine smell." —Tami E.

    Price: $19.31+ (available in two sizes)

    15. A mini belt bag with an adjustable strap you can wear around your waist like a fanny pack or across your shoulder like a messenger bag. This is great for traveling when you want to keep all your important stuff, like credit cards, cash, and your passport, easily accessible when you're out and about.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is SUCH a cute bag like I’m in LOVE. I bought one for my trip to keep my passport close, and I’ll be buying two more colors because I love it so much. The quality is SO, SO GOOD." —Shasta

    Price: $12.98 (available in 39 colors)

    16. A ChomChom pet hair remover because you forgot what color your couch actually is because it is literally covered in cat/dog/guinea pig fur.

    someone holding the product with hair in it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This pet hair roller is the best I’ve used, seems well-made too. My cat has really fine short hair, and this picks the hair up off the chair cushions, pet bed, and bed comforter really well." —Spikey Racer 

    Price: $27.99 (available in two colors)

    17. A pair of