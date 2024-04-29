27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

1. A tub of the TikTok-famous Pink Stuff, so effective, you might just want to throw out all your other cleaning products. I kid you not; this can clean all kinds of surfaces. Kitchen counter? Oven door? Bath tiles? This *pink magic* can do it all!
Promising reviews: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life-changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
"Great for stubborn stains. We had some turmeric that stained our sink and I had tried everything to clean it. This did the trick INSTANTLY." —Carla B
Price: $5.29
2. A pair of sleek Crocs flip-flops with a lightweight and flexible sole if you're looking for a nonfussy poolside go-to sandal for this summer.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "I have an extremely rocky yard which has broken several dozen of the highest rated and sturdiest flops made in the five years I’ve lived in the Caribbean. I tried these because the ratings and brand are excellent. My first thought when opening them was...they did not look one-quarter as durable as the previous brand. But after four months of strenuous outdoor wear, I’m amazed because they are 100% holding up longer and stronger and they are very comfortable. I’m optimistic that they will continue to hold up which will save me money." —Christina Mellon
Price: $24.95+ (available in sizes 4–11 and 13 colors)
3. A spray bottle of instant carpet spot remover because you don’t need to live with the shame of that ONE time you spilled red wine on your white rug.
4. A makeup brush-cleaning shampoo, so you can get rid of months and months of buildup in the bristles that can contribute to breakouts. This stuff will condition your favorite makeup tools back to their fluffy former glory — easy peasy.
5. A bottle of the TikTok-famous Elizavecca hair treatment that's packed with collagen and soy protein to revive damaged, dull, or brittle hair, leaving you with super-soft locks in just five minutes.
Promising reviews: "I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. My bleached rats nest now looks and feels like virgin hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair and you know it's a GOOD product when the boyfriend notices :D I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage; now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair. <3" —Eline
"I was skeptical. I’ll admit it. I wasn’t sure this would work on my 4c hair but it made my hair so soft! And I didn’t need to use a tremendous amount of product. It made it easy to comb out and blow dry my hair. It even made it smoother after the flatiron. You can’t beat it for the price." —Niki D.
Check out BuzzFeed's Elizavecca Cer-100 Protein Treatment review for more deets!
Price: $8.43
6. An Airfly wireless transmitter so you can connect your wireless Bluetooth headphones, like AirPods, to the airplane TV and binge hours of your favorite show without having to use the lower quality ones they hand out on the plane.
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.
Promising review: "Someone sitting next to me on a flight had this product so I asked them about it and it was highly recommended so I bought it. I love being able to use my Blutooth Bose noise-cancelling headphones with the movies on board. The sound quality is 100 times better than the plug headphones that are required if you don’t have this product. I would definitely buy again!!" —Monica Buterbaugh
Price: $54.99 (available in four styles)
7. An eyelash curler with over 9,000 5-star ratings that'll gently curl your lashes and is designed not to pinch your skin. Who needs to spend $100 on a lash lift when you can just use this??
Promising review: "I have long, full, but straight lashes. Nothing has worked. They just won't hold a curl. I have no idea what is different about this item, but my lashes look great! Gets all the lashes from outer to inner in one easy–squeezy. I FINALLY have found something that holds the curl ALL DAY! 100% recommend!!!" —Tangie4242
Price: $7.16+ (available in two colors)
8. A 12-pack of water bottle cleaners because let’s face it, there is probably a whole ecosystem of little critters living in your water bottle at this point, and even they want to be cleaned.
9. A pack of seamless racerback cropped camis, with a soft rib-knit design if you're looking for a light-support option for when you have to go straight from yoga to a lunch date.
Check it out on TikTok.
Promising review: "I bought these to work out and cycle in and just wear around the house. I bought the mid-length style and I really love wearing them. They offer support, but not like a bra. They also don’t poke or feel binding like a bra. They don’t roll up and they are a nice weight. They don’t feel wet even when I'm sweating. They also dry quickly. I actually bought three sets of them so I would have color options and not have to wash them so much. I take them camping and I find myself wearing them in a variety of situations. I will absolutely replace them if and when I need to!" —AJ
Price: $23.18+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in dozens of styles, fits, and colors).
10. A cult-fave E.l.f. putty primer that TikTokers say is a godsend for smoothing pores, locking makeup in all day, and hydrating skin using gentle squalane oil.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" —Brooks Crim
Price: $10
11. A waterproof phone pouch so you can bring your phone with you to the beach, pool, or waterpark without having to worry about damaging it. *And* you can finally use it to take pics underwater! Time to prove that mermaids are real!
12. A luxurious, lightweight L'Oreal rinse-out moisturizing hair treatment formulated with nourishing amino acids to repair damage and restore shine in only eight seconds!
Promising reviews: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair...I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey
"This stuff works. My hair was so dry and brittle, I tried a hair mask, deep conditioned it three times, etc., and nothing worked. I tried this the day I bought it and now my hair is soooo luxurious, soft, and bouncy. This stuff is magical." —@___.Fuego ig
Price: $9.97
13. A tri-fold travel wallet with tons of slots, so you can keep your passport, credit cards, IDs, and vaccines cards safe with RFID-blocking tech while you're out jet-setting around the world.
Promising review: "Guys, I'm beyond happy with this. I've been looking for a passport and ticket holder for a while but had never found the right size until I decided to try out this one. Besides, the material feels high quality and long-lasting, the red color is even better in person and it's wildly pretty." —BazantSol
Price: $12.99+ (available in 30 colors)