27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

1. A pack of reusable and DEEPLY satisfying exfoliating washcloths that wipe dead skin buildup, leaving you feeling silky smooth and soft as a baby!
Promising reviews: "I stumbled upon these from watching a TikTok and I’m so glad I did! Definitely look into how to use them before you start so you do it efficiently and find what works best for you. I use them after being in a hot shower for at least five minutes then I start with long strokes in one direction. These got lots of gunk off my body and left my skin feeling so soft and smooth!" —Mariah C.
"Okay, these things are AWESOME! I watched a TikTok about this gal using them and I figured why not try them. They weren’t expensive and I spend $5 on useless crap all the time. This, my friends, is NOT useless crap. This gets so much gunk off my body it’s disgusting. How can I have so much dead skin on my body!? I don’t know, but this gets it all off and leaves my skin so soft! Just throw some baby oil on your skin after using it and you are good to go!" —Emilee Deveraux
Price: $6.20
2. A pack of mega-affordable hydrocolloid pimple patches because popping your zits only increases the chances of scarring and infection. With these, you just pop one on before bed the blemish and wake up the next morning with a much smaller zit.
Promising review: "I’ve bought this product multiple times over the last couple of years because they really, truly work. I’m a (now) 37-year-old who still gets breakouts, including painful cystic acne at times. I sleep with these babies on, and in the morning, the size and redness is usually 50%–75% better. If it’s a larger breakout or a cyst, I repeat the process and have been known to wear these to work — depending on location of the pimple. They really are great and makes having acne in your mid-late thirties less stressful. They’re usually gone in one to two days with these patches! Highly recommend!" —Lauren Kerley
Price: $10.99
3. A set of itty-bitty dermaplaning razors for shaping your eyebrows and removing peach fuzz on your cheeks, upper lip, or wherever else you please. Using this tool will help your foundation go on like a dream.
This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical, but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows, and they're perfect." —Megan Kopicko
Price: $5.94 (also available as a pack of nine)
4. A pore-clearing stainless-steel skin spatula to de-gunk clogged pores using high-frequency vibrations. This will help all your serums and tonics work way better!
Promising reviews: "Don't doubt it, a staple in skincare. I got this little device from a TikTok and decided to give it a try. I never knew I needed it until the first time I tried it. The vibrations magically bring up all the stubborn blackheads you can’t reach with just your fingers, especially if you have acrylics like me." —Paige Chaney
"This thing is freaking amazing! I was super skeptical I would see any results because I just bought it on a whim because I have epic blackhead issues, but man was this the best thing I’ve ever used. It brought so much gunk out of my skin (once I figured out how best to aim it) I was seriously almost in tears. Don’t be disappointed if you don’t see it come up on the first pass, experiment with the best angle and tool direction for you. Also, expect to keep having to use it like everything else you need to keep going to see results." —Tyler Dominguez
Price: $17.99+ (available in three colors)
5. A bottle of Bio-Oil packed with sunflower seed oil, vitamins A and E, and lavender for helping fade old and new scars (including stretch marks), calming and moisturizing dry skin, and generally making skin ~glow.~
Promising review: "AMAZING PRODUCT! I am amazed! I wash my face with Cetaphil gentle cleanser while in the shower, and immediately after getting out of the shower put BioOil on my skin. That is all I do. I do have a spot treatment from Neutrogena with 10% maximum-strength benzoyl peroxide for those SUPER STUBBORN pimples, but hardly use it since starting with BioOil. I will forever use this product and recommend when I can. I have olive-toned, freckled, medium to dry skin with oily nose and forehead, adult hormonal acne and hyperpigmentation. BioOil has given me a literal GLOW! I feel confident with my face again. I hardly leave reviews, but this product deserves it! Good luck on your healthy skin journey." —Amazon Customer
"Bio-Oil is the BEST skin product on the market. I use it twice a day, morning and before i go to bed. Small lines have disappeared. My skin is very smooth and seems to glow. A doctor recommended this to one of my friends who told me about it. I have bought several bottles as gifts. Be patient. It will take a few months for you to see notice the changes." –Amazon Customer
Price: $9.95+ (available in two sizes or in a pack of three)
6. A popular long-lasting eyeliner stamp so you can give yourself a perfect wing on the first try with next to no effort. Your makeup will look *on point* and put-together even if you're equal parts frazzled and exhausted, and because it's a stamp, it'll take only seconds to apply.
One side is the curved wing stamp, and the other is a regular fine tip liner for defining the rest of the eye. It comes in a pack of two, one for each eye.
Promising review: "Got this before a trip I took a few days ago. I have never been able to do wing eyeliner properly so I was excited to try this. It's very pigmented and goes on beautifully! I've tried other liquid eyeliners before and they were so watery and not close to a dark black I wanted at all but this product was great. I did my makeup and put this eyeliner on at 9 am, traveled two hours, walked around a city for about three hours and it was warm so I was sweating, and then went to an NBA game. After all that time (about 16 hours!), the eyeliner was just as perfect as I had put it on! I love this product and can't wait to use it more often!" —Elizabeth
The Flick Stick comes from New Zealand-based brand and small biz Lovoir Beauty.
Price: $14.98+ (available in three sizes and a combo pack)
7. A Cosrx snail essence for a nice dose of hydration for dry (or normal) skin. This formula contains *96%* snail mucin, which is kinda nature's MVP for intense yet incredibly gentle skin repair. Glass skin, here you come!
Promising review: "Best skincare purchase of my life! If you are questioning buying this product let me ease your mind and say you will absolutely not regret it!! I’m 39 and I’ve had a lifetime of dry skin. Literally the first day I applied this my skin was supple and soft by nighttime. No dry feeling, it’s totally gone. I have heard amazing things about snail mucin and I am totally sold. My skin has not felt this good probably since I was a teenager. Even the little bumps on the side of my face where it was dry and flaky are totally gone." —Ginger Leigh
Price: $13
8. A tube of Maybelline Lip Lifter gloss if you're looking for that coveted shiny pout without the uncomfortable stickiness that'll have your hair getting stuck to your lips.
Promising review: "I keep going back to buy more colors. This is THE gloss. You can throw it on alone and it has enough pigment to look great even without lip liner. I’ve never had a gloss wear this well without being sticky. I have some fine lip lines and it doesn’t bleed. Bonus that as it wears off, it leaves a nice bit of color without any weirdness and my lips just feel moisturized. Excellent price point that makes it fun to keep trying more colors. I just ordered my fourth and love them all. I can’t remember the last time I was this excited about a beauty product." —Natalia
Price: $8.57+ (available in 12 shades)
9. A pair of Crocs Classic Clogs that really need no introduction. I wear Crocs every single day pretty much no matter what because they are so damn comfortable and are soooo versatile. (If you're a Croc hater, we can't be friends).
Promising review: "Love Crocs! My old pair is getting smooth on the bottom which makes them unsafe to wear when it's wet so I bought a new pair. Love the color and they last forever. My first pair is over 10 years old and I still wear them!" —Carey
Price: $32.36+ (available in sizes 4–19, and in many colors and styles)
10. Or some Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedges with a fun lil' platform for going on brunch dates, strolling around the farmers market, or even posing for upcoming graduation photos.
Promising reviews: "These are so comfortable and last a long time! The strap doesn’t rub on the back of my heel like some other shoes with straps do." —Amazon Customer
"If you are looking for a shoe that is cute and comfortable, look no further! This shoe is everything! I wore this shoe all day long walking through the streets of Paris and Florence. And when I say walk, I mean walk...some days up to 10 miles. I brought three other pairs of shoes and ended up wearing these pretty much every day. The platform heel was just the right height, and the sole was almost like memory foam and seemed to absorb the pressure from all the standing and walking." —Jay
Price: $48+ (available in sizes 4–11 and 18 styles)
11. A set of hair claw clips for when your hair keeps getting in your face and you want to give off effortless "it-girl" vibes. I'm telling you, "lazy-chic" is the summer 2023 trend.
Promising review: "I love these hair clips so much!! I have long thick hair, and it's so hard to find a clip that works. The clip holds well, stays in place all day, and is comfortable. The quality is outstanding, and they have an expensive feel to them, at a very reasonable price!" —Jettagal
Price: $6.98+ (available in 17 different color sets)