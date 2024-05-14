Just 25 Things That Your Elderly Dog Will Thank You For Buying

Promising review: "I bought this for my daughter’s dog because they have laminate floors and her dog likes to lay on the ground... but also pees a lot on his bed, so washing a bulky dog bed practically every day would be a lot. He absolutely loves this mat. He drags it around, and tries to fold it, and sleeps on it every night. My daughter is actually the one who asked me to write this review to let everyone know that she washes this thing five times a week and it is still perfect with not a stitch out of place. She even asked for another one for Christmas this year as a back up. I chose the blue color in a large with his name printed on it. He’s a Shih-Tzu so there is plenty of space for him to lay and play." —Jennie211



