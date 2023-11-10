Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    16 Shoes That People Who Work At Restaurants Say Are Super Comfortable

    Just because you're on your feet all day doesn't mean they have to hurt.

    by Ellie Jane Rudy

    1. A pair of lightweight, breathable athletic sneakers with memory foam insoles so your feet can live their best lives, even after hours of walking and standing.

    Promising review: "These shoes are wonderful! The fit is just right, true to size. They are super comfortable, stylish, and long-lasting. I run a restaurant and teach, so I can vouch that these shoes can withstand a TON of walking!" —Jennifer Woolward

    Price: $38.99+ (available in sizes 5–13, including wide fits, and 22 colors)

    2. Or, a pair of platform oxfords that ooze cool vibes, perfect for any host or manager. Just slip these babies on and prepare yourself for an onslaught of compliments from every patron who walks in the door.

    Promising review: "I wore these for a year working at an upscale restaurant in Dallas TX. Constantly I was given compliments on how cute these platform Oxford styled shoes were. There was little discomfort breaking them in walking up to ten hours a day. They come in all different colors and feel light as a feather taking each step!I would recommend these to women of all ages. They definitely give an outfit a touch of style, leaving you feeling cute and comfortable!" —Jacinda O'Neal

    Price: $35.99 (available in sizes 5–10 and 11 colors)

    3. A pair of low-heeled pumps you'll want to wear if you work at a ~fine dining~ establishment. Then you can head straight to a date or a night on the town right after work!

    Reviewer wears dark blue wrap dress with white suede pumps
    Reviewer wears same style pump in a dark blue shade with skinny gray pants
    Promising review: "I absolutely love these shoes. They are so cute, and I'm a restaurant manager, so it's nice to find a comfortable shoe I can wear for 15 hours a day, and not slip when I'm walking in and out of the kitchen. Get these!!" —Catherine Slezak

    Price: $49.99+ (available in sizes 5–11, including wide fits, and 20 colors)

    4. A pair of chunky Dr. Martens Mary Janes for when you want to be serving Wednesday Addams realness while you're also serving patrons.

    The shoes
    Promising review: "I was worried about these being to heavy without ankle support like regular Docs, but they work! Yes, they are a bit heavy but my foot gets all that support underneath it though. A lot of detail went into this shoe to make it for WORK. Material to help with chafing, actual slip resistant, and still cute! I didn’t want to take them off the moment I put them on. So worth the money and meant for 12–15 hour days running a restaurant. :)" —Amanda G Campbell 

    Price: $94.95 (available in sizes 5–11)

    5. A pair of Adidas Cloudform running sneakers so you can run tables without achy feet. This sneaker's foam lining molds to your foot for unbeatable comfort.

    A reviewer wearing the off-white sneakers with gold detailing
    reviewer wearing the black and white sneakers
    Promising review: "I love these shoes! Very durable and I’m a server and usually go pretty hard on my shoes! Very comfortable!" —Baylee

    Price: $59.11+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 41 colors)

    6. ballet flat because the '00s aesthetic is very in right now, and you deserve to relive some childhood glam, even when you're on the floor at work. And with so many color options, you may just want to add a couple to your cart right now. 

    reviewer wearing the gold flats
    reviewer wearing the flats in black
    Promising review: "Soo comfy and good quality! I work in restaurant I can wear them all day and without discomfort." —Jennifer Marie Contreras

    Price: $24.90 (available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and 22 colors)

    7. A pair of classic Chelsea rainboots because you can wear these whether you're tending bar, serving guests, or just hanging out with coworkers (off the clock, of course).

    a reviewer photo of someone wearing the boots with thick gray socks and jeans
    Promising review: "I got these for work, I work in a restaurant, and they work perfectly! They are all rubber so I don't have to worry about them getting wet and they work super well as non-slips. And it doesn't hurt that they're pretty cute booties." —Aleysha Ali

    Price: $32.99+ (available in sizes 4–12 and 15 colors)

    8. A pair of low-heeled fancy shoes that'll leave you feelin' fancy and gorgeous even if you work at a local dive bar that mostly caters to college students.

    The black heels
    Promising review: "These shoes are so cute! I work at a Mexican restaurant and I wanted something cute but comfterable for when I manage. I got a 7.5 wide and they just fit perfect! They felt so comfy and I would probably but more if I wanted to. Totally recommend!" —Karina

    Price: $49.99+ (available in sizes 5–11, wide sizes, and eight colors)

    9. A pair of slip-resistant clogs with a zaney donut design that will make cleaning dishes and running tables a little less daunting and a little more fun.

    The donut slip-resistant clogs
    Promising review: "I work 16-hour days, 5 days a week. Before, I was wearing regular shoes, and I could barely walk at the end of the day because my feet were absolutely killing me. Ever since buying these, I no longer feel like I need crutches at the end of the work day, and my feet aren’t aching the next morning either. They are non-slick so you won’t have to worry about tripping over a small puddle of grease, we’ve all been there. Seriously, if you work in a restaurant environment, you absolutely NEED these shoes." —Shai Manuel 

    Price: $64.99 (available in sizes 4–16 and six colors) 

    10. A pair of Brooks running shoes if you're looking for shoes you can take straight from the restaurant to the track. Servers swear by these!

    The blue Brooks shoes
    Promising review: "This was my first experience with Brooks. So very happy with the look and fit. I'm a server and it's hard to find comfortable sneakers for work. Everyday I wear them I get compliments sometimes even from the same people again. Also I'm in my '60s and they are still very comfortable." —Kathy

    Price: $89.95+ (available in sizes 5–13 with wide options and 34 colors)

    11. A pair of low wedge ankle strap flats so you can feel like you're wearing an elegant high heel without fretting about tripping and twisting your ankle in front of the whole restaurant (not only incredibly painful but also soooo embarrassing tbh).

    The shoes in red
    Promising review: "Omg these are the cutest most comfortable shoes. I walk all day for work as a server and I can wear these for about 7 hours." —M Solis.

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and 12 colors) 

    12. A pair of lightweight Skechers with ample arch support if you're into the whole "chunky sneaker" look but want something just slightly sleeker.

    reviewers wearing black Skechers
    Promising review: "I absolutely love these shoes. They are a great gift for me. I am a chef and I enjoy the fact that my feet are comfortable and safe while I'm working. Will definitely buy another pair!" —C. Faulkner 

    Price: $50+ (available in sizes 6.5–12 with wide options and in three colors) 

    13. A pair of super supportive orthopedic sneakers that will help relieve pain and pressure in your knees, the soles of your feet, and your heels.

    The shoes in a light pink color
    Promising review: "i am on my feet for 10+ hours a day. These shoes are awesome. I have tried many different shoes to help with my aching feet, legs, and back. They actually change the way you stand when you have them on. I have worn them now for a week and my feet feel soooo much better, and they are cute too, so bonus!!" —Tanya Stewart 

    Price: $109.95 (available in sizes 6–11 with wide options and seven colors) 

    14. A pair of soft-toed work clogs with shock-absorbing midsoles because you're tired of having sore and aching feet after a long day on the job.

    reviewer wearing black clogs
    Promising review: "Returning to waitressing after 10 years — and after 3 years with plantar fasciitis. Wore them straight out of the box and did not have one blister or sore spot after a six hour shift. Very roomy, but not too loose. Good stability, even with a bad knee. Great cushioning. Definitely as good as Danskos for arch support, with more cushion and half the price." —mama.sana

    Price: $79.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and four colors) 

    15. A pair of these affordable tennis shoes you should 100% wear to your job waiting tables, but also you're going to want to wear them all the time because how comfy they are.

    The shoes in blue
    Promising review: "These shoes are a game changer! I walk dogs and work in a restaurant so am constantly on the lookout for shoes that are comfortable, supportive, lightweight, and can go from street to the dining floor — let me tell ya, these shoes are it! The soles are nonslip so you could absolutely feel secure walking around a slippery floor. I’m so glad I decided to order them! I went with my usual size and find the fit to be perfect. I will definitely be ordering this shoe again in the future!" —Mollie

    Price: $27.60+ (available in sizes 4–11 and 12 colors)

    16. And finally, a pair of chunky block-heel pumps because sometimes having a little extra height goin' on is fun, but you don't want to sacrifice comfort, especially when you're on your feet for hours at a time.

    The shoe in black
    Promising review: "I work at a restaurant and walk a lot most of my shifts. I was looking for something that will be comfortable and looks professional at the same time. This shoes have both. Definitely getting another one." —Paola Vargas 

    Price: $45.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and four colors)

