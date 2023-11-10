16 Shoes That People Who Work At Restaurants Say Are Super Comfortable

1. A pair of lightweight, breathable athletic sneakers with memory foam insoles so your feet can live their best lives, even after hours of walking and standing.
2. Or, a pair of platform oxfords that ooze cool vibes, perfect for any host or manager. Just slip these babies on and prepare yourself for an onslaught of compliments from every patron who walks in the door.
3. A pair of low-heeled pumps you'll want to wear if you work at a ~fine dining~ establishment. Then you can head straight to a date or a night on the town right after work!
Promising review: "I absolutely love these shoes. They are so cute, and I'm a restaurant manager, so it's nice to find a comfortable shoe I can wear for 15 hours a day, and not slip when I'm walking in and out of the kitchen. Get these!!" —Catherine Slezak
Price: $49.99+ (available in sizes 5–11, including wide fits, and 20 colors)
4. A pair of chunky Dr. Martens Mary Janes for when you want to be serving Wednesday Addams realness while you're also serving patrons.
5. A pair of Adidas Cloudform running sneakers so you can run tables without achy feet. This sneaker's foam lining molds to your foot for unbeatable comfort.
6. A ballet flat because the '00s aesthetic is very in right now, and you deserve to relive some childhood glam, even when you're on the floor at work. And with so many color options, you may just want to add a couple to your cart right now.
Promising review: "Soo comfy and good quality! I work in restaurant I can wear them all day and without discomfort." —Jennifer Marie Contreras
Price: $24.90 (available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and 22 colors)
7. A pair of classic Chelsea rainboots because you can wear these whether you're tending bar, serving guests, or just hanging out with coworkers (off the clock, of course).
8. A pair of low-heeled fancy shoes that'll leave you feelin' fancy and gorgeous even if you work at a local dive bar that mostly caters to college students.
9. A pair of slip-resistant clogs with a zaney donut design that will make cleaning dishes and running tables a little less daunting and a little more fun.
10. A pair of Brooks running shoes if you're looking for shoes you can take straight from the restaurant to the track. Servers swear by these!
11. A pair of low wedge ankle strap flats so you can feel like you're wearing an elegant high heel without fretting about tripping and twisting your ankle in front of the whole restaurant (not only incredibly painful but also soooo embarrassing tbh).
12. A pair of lightweight Skechers with ample arch support if you're into the whole "chunky sneaker" look but want something just slightly sleeker.
13. A pair of super supportive orthopedic sneakers that will help relieve pain and pressure in your knees, the soles of your feet, and your heels.
14. A pair of soft-toed work clogs with shock-absorbing midsoles because you're tired of having sore and aching feet after a long day on the job.
15. A pair of these affordable tennis shoes you should 100% wear to your job waiting tables, but also you're going to want to wear them all the time because how comfy they are.
16. And finally, a pair of chunky block-heel pumps because sometimes having a little extra height goin' on is fun, but you don't want to sacrifice comfort, especially when you're on your feet for hours at a time.
