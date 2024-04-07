BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    30 Quick-Fix Products From Wayfair For Anyone Who Is Bored With Their Bathroom

    No more yawning when you see your dull WC every morning.

    Ellie Jane Rudy
    by Ellie Jane Rudy

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A faux-leather magazine rack to store all the spring cleaning magazines you picked up at the grocery store checkout for some nice toilet reading.

    brown faux leather and gold magazine rack
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is such a beautiful statement piece. Love it next to my bookshelf and accent couch for a little corner in my living room. EDIT: Moved it next to a shelf next to my record player and have been keeping my favorite records in it. Love the material, super sturdy, has a great weight to it, and cleans easily without staining. My cat likes to chill in it too, which is a plus." —Angela

    Price: $154.99 (originally $320, available in six colors)

    2. A blanket ladder because leaving wet towels crumpled up on the floor will only result in mildew and a less-than-optimal post-shower experience.

    wooden ladder with blanket hanging on it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Just received this ladder for our master bathroom by the tub. I hung our towels on it; it just pulled everything together!! It is well-made; it gives that rustic look I wanted. Love it!!" —Anonymous 

    Price: $114+ (available in two colors)

    3. A bath caddy because you deserve a luxurious bath to unwind after a stressful day at work. With this caddy, everything you need is right in front of you — and guess what? It even has a holder specifically for a wineglass! Guess I'm never leaving the bath again...

    grey lap organizer for the bath
    Anonymous / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Sturdy and well-made. It expands to fit various tub widths and has sections for various items, including a wineglass, book, iPad, or phone. For my purposes, I will use it for soap and other traditional bath tools. A nice feature is that it comes with grippers that can be attached to the bottom so the caddy will not slip out of place. It comes in three different colors." —Lucile 

    Price: $29.99+ (originally $31.99+; available in two colors)

    4. And a free-standing bathtub to complete your post-stress bathtime. The sleek design will complement any bathroom decor, and it comes with a pre-installed pop-up drain for easy installation.

    a reviewer photo of the freestanding white bathtub in a tiled bathroom with a herringbone accent niche and Persian rug
    Anonymous / Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is a really nice piece of art that also happens to be a terrific bathtub! It's a deliciously beautiful tub that literally sparkles in my newly remodeled primary bath. And best of all, it gets 5 stars as a functioning tub. Our old built-in soaking tub didn't keep the water hot for more than 5–10 minutes. Not a problem with this tub since it keeps the water toasty warm for a good 30-minute relaxing bath." —Kevin

    Price: $694+ (available in seven finishes)

    5. A marble-print bathroom organizer with room for toothbrushes, makeup brushes, and even a designated spot to rest your phone to keep your counter clutter-free.

    The bathroom organizer with three compartments and a phone holder on a sink ledge
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This was a great item. I am very happy with the purchase. It looks very nice in my bathroom and is so functional and convenient to put my phone on it while I am getting ready for work in the mornings.” —Gloria Ann

    Price: $15.58 (originally $27.99)

    6. A rectangular-shaped tray with handles so you can use that perfectly good space on top of your toilet to display candles, diffusers, or whatever knickknacks your heart desires.

    the tray holding toilet paper and a diffuser on the back of a toilet
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This tray is so beautiful, is real wood, and does fit perfectly on the top of the toilet tank as I had hoped. The brass handles complement the white tray really well and is very sturdy. Would highly recommend!! Wide enough to fit a cube tissue box or roll of TP.” —Ashley

    Price: $29.99+ (originally $34.99+, available in three colors)

    7. A glam soap or lotion dispenser that can hold up to 8 ounces of fluid for an extra touch of luxury and opulence in your water closet.

    The glass soap dispenser with a gold top on a bathroom counter
    Taylor / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Very pretty. Dresses up my powder room. It holds a full bottle of liquid soap.” —Debra

    Price: $15.99 (originally $19.90; available in two colors)

    8. A pack of peel-and-stick mosaic tiles with a glossy finish to instantly upgrade your bathroom walls and make you feel like you live in a Mediterranean villa.

    The peel-and-stick tiles with a black and white mosaic pattern behind a bathroom sink
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Gorgeous! Better than expected! It applies super easy and looks amazing. You can trim them with an exacto knife or scissors. I used these in my bland beige kitchen as a backsplash and they transformed my kitchen into something out of a DIY show.” —eileen

    Price: $15.65 for 2.78 sq/ft

    9. A set of two plastic storage containers so you don't have to slip on tons of shampoo and conditioner bottles littering the floor of your shower.

    Various shampoo and conditioner bottles organized in a clear storage container
    Wayfair

    Price: $12.98

    10. A wall-mounted toilet-paper holder made of premium stainless steel because even something as seemingly plain as a TP holder can add a little extra *oomph.*

    A reviewer photo of the toilet paper holder in gold
    Sunil / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Good quality toilet paper holder. Nice gold color. Matches my powder room perfectly. No issues with installation.” —Jennifer

    Price: $17.69+ (available in five finishes)

    11. Or, if your household goes through toilet paper more quickly, a free-standing holder with space for at least three rolls at once. There’s even a top tray for your phone or other devices, so nothing accidentally falls in the toilet while you’re on the throne.

    A free-standing toilet paper holder in a bathroom holding three rolls of toilet paper
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Sturdy, and I love the fact that it has storage for extra tissue and a tray on top for wipes or whatever you choose.” —Persita

    Price: $16.99+ (originally $22.99, available in three finishes)

    12. A bath pillow made of machine-washable soft mesh in case you need to have a little spa moment in the tub to decompress and indulge in some R n' R.

    The bath pillow in a tub
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This pillow is super comfy, stays in place, and dries out easily. It has a hook so you can hang it from the shower head to dry, if you like. My tub sides are a little too vertical for comfort, and this has totally transformed my bathing experience!” —Anonymous

    Price: $18.99 (originally $22.99)

    13. A mildew-resistant bath caddy for when the shower ledge just isn't quite wide enough to keep your shampoo, conditioner, body-wash, etc.

    Wayfair, Wanda / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Really awesome. Have a claw-foot tub and can’t hang a shower caddy in the traditional way, so this works perfectly. Holds all of my stuff and is sturdy!” —Brea

    Price: $29.99 (originally $31.99)

    14. A frameless mirrored medicine cabinet that has two adjustable glass shelves, as well as a separate mirrored surface on the interior back wall of the cabinet. And, it's rust-proof!

    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Life changing! I finally became the organized person I wanted to be thanks to ordering two of these for my remodel. Everything my husband and I use daily fits, keeping the counter clutter-free and separated. The interior mirrors mean you don't have to keep opening and closing the door. The cabinets look elegant in my space, and were affordable. Recommend!” —Tracy

    Price: $199 (originally $286.80)

    15. A super absorbent bath rug made of moisture-wicking chenille because there is nothing more terrifying than almost slipping when you step out of the tub.

    Kaitlyn / Wayfair, Alike / Wayfair

    Promising review: “I purchased the rugs for my bathroom and just love them! They are incredibly soft, and feel fabulous when wet feet sink into them after a shower! Next time, I will order a larger size to accommodate my sink and tub area. An extra bonus is they are machine washable and I just hang them over the shower to dry. There are a variety of colors to choose from, and I may even replace my kitchen floor mat with one...anything to make washing dishes a little more enjoyable! Thank you for a great product!” —Charlotte

    Price: $9.86+ (originally $22.86+, available in three sizes and 10 colors)

    16. A six-piece Egyptian-quality cotton towel set — it's super plush for the full-on spa experience when you're done with your shower.

    The set of six towels folded in a bathroom
    Wayfair

    The set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths.

    Promising review: “These are great towels. I am super picky when it comes to my towels. They wash well and are fluffy but not so much that the threads get snagged on your jewelry. The size of the bath towels is large…I'm putting another set in my cart.” —AJS

    Price: $62.99+ (originally $156.98; available in 20 colors)

    17. A moveable rain showerhead with adjustable water flow and different spray patterns so you can get the 5-star hotel experience in your own home.

    The square shower head spouting water in a shower
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Awesome shower head. Worth the $$$.” —Kenneth

    Price: $159.60 (originally $211)

    18. A woven cat-shaped storage basket you can store your extra towels in or use as a cute lil' hamper. It'll be the puuuuurfect addition to your loo!

    a reviewer photo of the basket
    Linda/ Wayfair

    Promising review: “Such a cute basket. Especially if you're a cat lover. I am using as my laundry basket. It's actually perfect for it. No one can see my dirty clothes. I put a scented small trash liner to protect the inside of the basket. I am really happy I found this little gem.” —Cristina

    Price: $92.99 (originally $160)

    19. A shower curtain with an intricate floral and bird pattern to add a splash of color to an otherwise drab bathroom. Plus, it doesn't require a liner!

    The shower curtain with a colorful print that includes delicate flowers and birds
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “The shower curtain goes with just about any decor as it's very colorful. It is very sturdy, quite thick, and looks expensive. It gives the bathroom a lot of color and has held up beautifully.” —Rosalind

    Price: $17.99+ (originally $19.99+; available in two sizes and four colors)

    20. A lavender-scented aromatic diffuser that comes with 12 reeds to transform your bathroom time into a spa-like experience.

    The diffuser with several reeds inside on a bathroom counter
    Melina / Wayfair

    Promising review: “I've had this diffuser in my bathroom now for a while and love it. The lavender is subtle as not to exaggerate sinus and allergy issues (at least for me). I am also sensitive to heavy perfumes and scents and this does not bother me in any way.” —Sherri

    Price: $33.55

    21. An absolutely gorgeous wastebasket because who said garbage needed to be an eyesore? And the mesh-like design helps prevent odor buildup, so we're smelling and looking fresh!

    gold mesh trashcan
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "You might find this wastebasket at an upscale hotel in NYC (and in my home). It's a bin that you won't mind having next to your desk or counter in plain sight. Neither do I. Note that the bin is handmade so there may be some variations or imperfections. But come on. It's a trendy waste bin that earned all of its stars. Five stars." —Trendsetter

    Price: $26.76 (originally $47.50)

    22. An abstract canvas triptych with beautiful fall colors to elevate any space and add a touch of Pinterest-esque charm to your bathroom walls.

    A set of three orange, green, black and white paintings in a home
    Wayfair

    Price: $105.99+ (originally $129.99, available in two sizes and three frames)

    23. A small but mighty star pendant light because every room can benefit from a cozy, warm life like this one. Even the room you pee in.

    The pendant star light hanging in a bedroom
    David / Wayfair

    Promising review: “LOVE this pendant!! I have wanted a 'star light' for so long and this one is perfect in my new home. I love the shadows it projects on the wall when the light is on but it looks just as good when it’s off.” —Cassidy

    Price: $63.90+ (originally $99.99+; available in two sizes and four colors)

    24. A metal over-the-toilet storage stand, with three shelves, a mesh basket, removable hooks, and a toilet paper holder to make the most of your space.

    A freestanding over-the-toilet shelving unit
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this over the toilet shelf, was very easy to assemble, and is also very sturdy. I had a different one in here and am so glad I replaced it with this one." —Gina

    Price: $58.99+ (originally $109.99; available in three colors)

    25. A dimmable LED bath bar, if you feel like those traditional lightbulbs around your medicine cabinet look so old-fashioned.

    An LED over a bathroom mirror
    Wayfair

    Promising reviews: "I was looking to give our guest bathroom a more modernized look, and this light fixture did the trick! It is very sleek, and gives off a great amount of light." —Megan

    "Beautiful, nice light, dimmable, and I LOVE that you can turn the light towards you (good for applying makeup), to the sides, or towards the wall for a more subtle look." —Erin

    Price: $85.99+ (originally $96.99, available in three finishes)

    26. A bidet toilet seat with a heated seat, dryer, and adjustable water temperature and control, because if we're being completely honest, we all spend a loooot of time on the toilet, so we might as well make it enjoyable!

    Electronic bidet toilet seat with remote control
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Best purchase and bidet we’ve purchased! Pressure is generous but not uncomfortably. Easy to use, easy to clean and attractive. Guests actually visit just for the privilege of using it and it makes for the most amusing conversations! We couldn’t be happier. This is absolutely the best." —Glennda

    Price: $549 

    27. A freestanding two-shelf corner cabinet so you can have a handy space to store your towels, toilet paper, and skincare products.

    the corner freestanding cabinet opened to reveal the two shelves within
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this corner bathroom cabinet. It sits in the corner, giving ample floor space and a different look. The color of the cabinet is nice and it’s easy to put the pieces together." —Vivian

    Price: $87.99 (originally $103.05; available in two colors)

    28. A dimmable three-bulb vanity light perfect for anyone who is super into make up and skincare regimens so you can expertly apply all your products.

    Wall-mounted lighting fixture with three glass shades
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is a beautiful fixture. Modern with just a little farmhouse! Beautiful with dimmable 40-watt Edison bulbs. Quality was excellent and easy to install!" —Penny

    Price: $95.99 (available in three finishes)

    29. A six-drawer vanity with two shelves of storage, a backsplash, and an engineered stone sink, for a very adult-looking bathroom upgrade.

    Blue bathroom vanity with gold handles
    Wayfair

    Promising reviews: "Very happy with this cabinet! Looks like it was custom-made for our bathroom. Lots of space, drawers are deep and overall the piece is well made." —Maureen

    "On a whim we decided to to order the blue vanity set. IT IS STUNNING! The finish of the paint, the beautiful sink/top, and the slow-close drawers make the vanity worth the price. It comes assembled (sans backsplash). We love the new look the vanity created for our bathroom!" —Amy

    Price: $1,359 (originally $2,221; available in four colors)

    30. And finally, a three-tier wood-accented makeup organizer so you can have easy access to all your products for your twice-daily skincare routine.

    Three-tiered bathroom storage stand with various toiletries and towels next to a sink
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This stand is perfect and it looks really nice. It hold quite a bit of stuff. The top shelf has a built-in cup. The bottom shelf is high enough to put tall items in." —margareth

    Price: $45

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.