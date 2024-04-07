30 Quick-Fix Products From Wayfair For Anyone Who Is Bored With Their Bathroom

1. A faux-leather magazine rack to store all the spring cleaning magazines you picked up at the grocery store checkout for some nice toilet reading.
2. A blanket ladder because leaving wet towels crumpled up on the floor will only result in mildew and a less-than-optimal post-shower experience.
3. A bath caddy because you deserve a luxurious bath to unwind after a stressful day at work. With this caddy, everything you need is right in front of you — and guess what? It even has a holder specifically for a wineglass! Guess I'm never leaving the bath again...
4. And a free-standing bathtub to complete your post-stress bathtime. The sleek design will complement any bathroom decor, and it comes with a pre-installed pop-up drain for easy installation.
5. A marble-print bathroom organizer with room for toothbrushes, makeup brushes, and even a designated spot to rest your phone to keep your counter clutter-free.
6. A rectangular-shaped tray with handles so you can use that perfectly good space on top of your toilet to display candles, diffusers, or whatever knickknacks your heart desires.
7. A glam soap or lotion dispenser that can hold up to 8 ounces of fluid for an extra touch of luxury and opulence in your water closet.
8. A pack of peel-and-stick mosaic tiles with a glossy finish to instantly upgrade your bathroom walls and make you feel like you live in a Mediterranean villa.
9. A set of two plastic storage containers so you don't have to slip on tons of shampoo and conditioner bottles littering the floor of your shower.
10. A wall-mounted toilet-paper holder made of premium stainless steel because even something as seemingly plain as a TP holder can add a little extra *oomph.*
11. Or, if your household goes through toilet paper more quickly, a free-standing holder with space for at least three rolls at once. There’s even a top tray for your phone or other devices, so nothing accidentally falls in the toilet while you’re on the throne.
12. A bath pillow made of machine-washable soft mesh in case you need to have a little spa moment in the tub to decompress and indulge in some R n' R.
13. A mildew-resistant bath caddy for when the shower ledge just isn't quite wide enough to keep your shampoo, conditioner, body-wash, etc.
14. A frameless mirrored medicine cabinet that has two adjustable glass shelves, as well as a separate mirrored surface on the interior back wall of the cabinet. And, it's rust-proof!
15. A super absorbent bath rug made of moisture-wicking chenille because there is nothing more terrifying than almost slipping when you step out of the tub.
16. A six-piece Egyptian-quality cotton towel set — it's super plush for the full-on spa experience when you're done with your shower.
17. A moveable rain showerhead with adjustable water flow and different spray patterns so you can get the 5-star hotel experience in your own home.
18. A woven cat-shaped storage basket you can store your extra towels in or use as a cute lil' hamper. It'll be the puuuuurfect addition to your loo!
19. A shower curtain with an intricate floral and bird pattern to add a splash of color to an otherwise drab bathroom. Plus, it doesn't require a liner!
20. A lavender-scented aromatic diffuser that comes with 12 reeds to transform your bathroom time into a spa-like experience.
21. An absolutely gorgeous wastebasket because who said garbage needed to be an eyesore? And the mesh-like design helps prevent odor buildup, so we're smelling and looking fresh!
22. An abstract canvas triptych with beautiful fall colors to elevate any space and add a touch of Pinterest-esque charm to your bathroom walls.
23. A small but mighty star pendant light because every room can benefit from a cozy, warm life like this one. Even the room you pee in.
24. A metal over-the-toilet storage stand, with three shelves, a mesh basket, removable hooks, and a toilet paper holder to make the most of your space.
25. A dimmable LED bath bar, if you feel like those traditional lightbulbs around your medicine cabinet look so old-fashioned.
26. A bidet toilet seat with a heated seat, dryer, and adjustable water temperature and control, because if we're being completely honest, we all spend a loooot of time on the toilet, so we might as well make it enjoyable!
27. A freestanding two-shelf corner cabinet so you can have a handy space to store your towels, toilet paper, and skincare products.
28. A dimmable three-bulb vanity light perfect for anyone who is super into make up and skincare regimens so you can expertly apply all your products.
29. A six-drawer vanity with two shelves of storage, a backsplash, and an engineered stone sink, for a very adult-looking bathroom upgrade.
30. And finally, a three-tier wood-accented makeup organizer so you can have easy access to all your products for your twice-daily skincare routine.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.