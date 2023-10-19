BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    15 Products That Are So Good, You’ll Earn Bragging Rights Just For Buying Them

    And the best shopper award goes to...you, after buying candles, cozy sweatshirts, and more great picks from our Goodful shop.

    Ellie Jane Rudy
    by Ellie Jane Rudy

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A stunning thousand-piece puzzle that's so incredibly gorgeous you're gonna wanna frame it after you finish it. Hours of fun AND beautiful art? Yes, please!

    The puzzle
    Goodful

    Price: $30

    2. A magnet to stick under tables and hang your bag off of when you're out at restaurants or the movies, so you don't have to worry about your purse touching the ground and getting dirty.

    The magnet
    Goodful

    Price: $14.99 (originally $24.99; availible in four colors) 

    3. A cozy hoodie so you can announce to the world you would much rather be home hangin' on the couch than doing literally anything else right now.

    A model wearing the hoodie
    Goodful

    Price: $50 (originally $79; availible in sizes S–XL) 

    4. A delightful candle that smells like your favorite caffeinated beverage, so your house can always have the aroma of a cozy coffee shop, even if you don't have a pot brewing.

    The candle
    Goodful

    Price: $24.99

    5. A set of trendy two-pound ankle weights to add a little extra ~heat~ to every workout. You could also just totally wear these around the house for a more laid-back fitness approach.

    A model wearing the ankle weights
    Goodful

    Price: $38

    6. A luxurious sleep mask made of ultra-smooth eucalyptus silk that is anti-microbial and hypoallergenic, so even the most sensitive sleepers can catch some much-needed Z's.

    The masks in four colors
    Goodful

    Price: $24 (available in four colors) 

    7. Or a rose-quartz eye mask to help de-puff and brighten under eye skin. Apply this with your favorite eye cream, and you're in for a spa-level experience.

    A model wearing the mask
    Goodful

    Price: $75

    8. A set of reusable cotton and hemp makeup rounds, so you can save money and cut down on waste by skipping the single-use make-up removing wipes.

    The rounds
    Goodful

    Price: $13 for a seven-pack

    9. A sleek entryway rack, to make sure you don't accidentally track any unsightly mud into your house this fall and winter season.

    The rack in blue
    Goodful

    Price: $184 (availible in six colors) 

    10. An ultra-vibrant full spectrum wall calendar that is equally useful as it is chic. Now your partner doesn't have an excuse next time they pretend to forget about an event THAT HAS BEEN ON THE CALENDAR FOR WEEKS!

    the wall planner
    Goodful

    Promising review: "I received my spectrum wall calendar last week, and oh boy, it didn't disappoint, exactly as pictured! It is hard to find a calendar like this. Most out there are dull and small. I work in real estate, and this is the perfect size to keep everything organized and legible. I have received lots of compliments!" —Tatiana Hall 

    Price: $48

    11. A toning purple shampoo bar for the blondies out there who are really brunettes (me). This is great for preventing your expensive highlights from turning a brassy orange color. Plus, by using a bar instead of a traditional plastic shampoo bottle, you're cutting down on waste!

    The shampoo bar
    Goodful

    Price: $28 

    12. And a conditioner bar to keep your locks looking shiny and healthy. I mean, the before and after picture speaks for itself, right?

    Goodful

    Price: $28

    13. A very aesthetically pleasing, expandable carry-on bag with two pull-down shelves so you can keep all your belongings nice and organized when you're living out of your suitcase.

    The suitcase
    Goodful

    Price: $415

    14. And while you're at it, you might as well also get a set of packing cubes. Now, you don't have to go digging for that one shirt you're looking for because you already know exactly where it is!

    Goodful

    Price: $70+ (available in packs of four, six, and eight and in brown)

    15. And finally, a neon yellow fanny pack for when you're traveling, exploring a music festival, or just out and about all day and don't want to deal with a cumbersome shoulder bag weighing you down.

    A model with the bag
    Goodful

    Price: $35

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.