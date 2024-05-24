28 Products For Anyone Who Fervently Believes That A Clean Home Is A Happy Home

1. A carpet cleaner so you don't have to have an absolute meltdown if you (or your child or pet) make a horrible mess. Fear not! This magic formula takes care of even the most stubborn stains. Kevin from The Office really could've used this when he spilled all that chili...
Promising review: "Better than the best! Yes, we did purchase it to clean the rugs in our motorhome, and it reliably cleans them like new. Beyond rugs, try it for clothing spots, as it's better than those stocked on grocery store shelves and leaves zero residue. Blot the moisture out, let dry, and it's ready to wear. If you have pets, order the large size, which you'll find indispensable. It doesn't take much to do the job, just a little spritzing; wait a few moments, and rub with a clean rag or towel for rugs. My order included two bottles; I loaned one to a friend to try and now she won't give it back." —Sharon l. smith
Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (also available in multiple packs).
2. A Wet & Forget shower cleaner that requires NO scrubbing! Just quickly spray the areas in your bathroom that could use some brightening up and then rinse off the next day. Work smarter, not harder, peeps!
Promising review: "This may be the best thing I have ever bought off of Amazon. And I buy quite a bit. This was something I needed and didn't even know it! Long story short, the tub in my kids' bathroom was atrocious, due to spotty cleaning and hard water. I bought this with a heavy dose of skepticism, even though the reviews were mighty impressive. On the back of the bottle, it says that you may need several daily applications before your tub is clean, and then you can switch to weekly application. I'm on day three, and let me say, even if this stuff worked no further, I AM BLOWN AWAY. The shower looks close to new. A couple more days, and I'll be able to switch to weekly! I won't post pictures because I'm embarrassed of how bad it looked before. But seriously, I am SO happy to have discovered this product, and I plan to keep on using it." —Tee
Get it from Amazon for $20.98.
3. A grout pen to brighten up your tiles that could use a little TLC. You can use this in the bathroom, kitchen, or wherever you have tile and want to clean up a bit.
Promising review: "I just bought my first house, and because of COVID, I did not have the funds I wanted to fix it. This was cheap, and the backsplash in my new kitchen was an eyesore. I wasn't expecting much because of the price, and I was stunned. My kitchen looks so much better! It was easy to use, had no odor, and was quick! I did two coats because the color was dark brown. In some places I did more, but I didn't mind doing it because it was satisfying." —Kim
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (also available with a wide tip).
4. A bundle of the Pink Stuff all-purpose paste and spray you KNOW is good, because TikTok loves this stuff! This formula magically reverses wall markings, cooked-on grease, soap scum, shoe scuffs, and whatever else needs a little extra love.
Promising review: "WOW!!!! This stuff is amazing. I have to spray it, let it sit for a few minutes, come back, and depending on what I’m using it for, I either wipe it and it comes right off, or I just use a scrubbing pad and it comes off. There’s nothing out there that is anywhere in comparison to this product!!!! This stuff is the absolute best. I highly recommend purchasing this. I can tell you that half of my cleaning products will now be thrown out because all I need is The Pink Stuff. Whoever invented this stuff is an absolute genius; if you’re a clean freak like me, this is the way to go. Also, it doesn’t have that nasty chemical smell; it smells great. Just buy it; you won’t regret it." —Twin33
Get the original cleaning paste and multi-purpose spray from Amazon for $16.99.
5. A reusable pet hair remover because at this point, you have forgotten the original color of your couch because it is entirely covered in your pet's fur.
Promising review: "I was cautiously optimistic, but this tool is as effective as everyone says. My couches, and especially my recliner, look brand-new. It takes little to no effort to use. Just use it in a 'scrubbing' type motion, and it catches and traps the fur (and other small debris, such as crumbs...) in the little compartment. Pop it open and empty it out. Done." —Ian K.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
6. A fireplace cleaner kit to get your fireplace back to its original color by stripping away old soot and smoke damage.
And by kit, I mean a brush and 16-ounce bottle of nontoxic fireplace cleaning formula.
Promising review: "Unbelievable! My daughter just moved into her first home. She thought she would have to paint her brick fireplace because of the heavy soot stains that had been there for years. We applied the product twice and put in a whole lot of elbow grease, but what a difference!! It’s a messy process, but well worth the time and energy." —MM
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
7. A pack of Keurig cleaning cups because if you're anything like me, you almost certainly haven't ever thought of cleaning your beloved coffee machine. Just pop this in and see all that gunk that has been building up (ew).
Promising review: "This is an excellent product that I cannot say enough good things about. I had thrown away my current Keurig machine, thinking it was broken. I decided to try to resurrect it using these cleaners, and I am glad I did! One cup took care of years of neglect on my part (lesson learned). Because there was so much cleaning, I used two cups, and now the machine works perfectly. I'm so glad I discovered this product and highly recommend it. I am thinking of a three-month interval to keep the machine in good condition. Thank you so much!" —Susan
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in packs of 6, 12, and 18).
8. A jetted tub cleaner for getting rid of soap scum, body wash residue, and other gunk from those impossible-to-reach crevices of your jets in about 15 minutes.
9. A screen-cleaning kit because you deserve to watch Real Housewives in complete clarity. There's no alcohol or ammonia in this either, so you don't have to worry about scratching surfaces or leaving any streaks!
This kit includes: a microfiber cleaning cloth plus the cleaning solution!
Promising review: "I know that at this point it is a bit redundant to write a gushing review (in light of all of the others on here), but I really cannot say enough good things about this stuff! I never thought that I would find a product that would bring my beloved Samsung TVs back to their original luster. I have tried several cleaners, but they all left annoying streak marks that really made things worse than better. One day, when the sun was shining particularly brightly on my living room TV, exposing all of the circular streaks and smudges, I decided that I had enough, and was going to try something else. I went on Amazon and almost immediately found this stuff. After reading some of the glowing reviews, I decided that I would try it out, and I am so glad that I did. The sun was shining in on the TV again today, and the stunning clarity of the screen led me back to my laptop to order some extra cloths to use to wipe down the black glass TV stand separately, haha. I figured I would leave a review as well, while I was still basking in the newness of it all. Say it with me: 'NO MORE STREAKS, NO MORE SMEARS, NO MORE SMUDGES, NO MORE TEARS!'" —Sarah
Get the kit from Amazon for $14.97.
10. A bag of lemony-fresh garbage disposal cleaner that eliminates odors with its cool foaming action. People love it because it removes all that nasty sink gunk while it deep cleans.
11. A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets if your dishwasher is full of residue that is causing funky smells and less-than-optimal cleaning results. After all, the thing that cleans your dishes has to be clean too, right?
12. A bottle of pet stain and odor removing spray that's so helpful if your home is starting to smell like a urinal after too many accidents inside. My dog has a health condition that makes her pee all the time, and this spray has been a total game-changer for when she accidentally pees on the carpet.
13. A stainless steel cleaner and polish sure to get rid of any smudges, fingerprints, grease, and streaks from the outside of your appliances. After using this, it'll look like you have a brand-new kitchen!
Promising review: "I won’t buy any other cleaner for my fridge. I tried LITERALLY every cleaning product that would not get the scuffs out. Saw this on TikTok, decided to try. Only thing that works! If you’re hesitant, DON’T be and this will not let you down." —lakerfant
Get it from Amazon for $18.95.