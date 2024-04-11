BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    25 Practical Target Products Everyone Over 20 Years Old Should Know About Already

    You're a grown-up now, so let's shop like one.

    Ellie Jane Rudy
    by Ellie Jane Rudy

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A 100% mulberry silk pillowcase that provides a smooth surface while you snooze to reduce friction on your hair and skin. I exclusively sleep with a silk pillowcase, and I can tell you, bedhead has NOTHING on me because of it.

    The pillow case in grey
    Target

    Promising review: "I really like 100% mulberry pillowcases and nothing else on my pillow. This pillowcase stays cool while sleeping. My hair did not seem as dry and messy in the morning." —Agie 

    Price: $52.99 (available in three sizes and five colors) 

    2. A hot and cold gel bead eye mask you can throw in the microwave or the freezer for relaxing temperature therapy on the super delicate skin around the eyes. I have one of these and love keeping it in the freezer, so after a night out with friends, I can use this to help de-puff my under-eye area.

    A blue face mask
    Target

    Promising review: "As someone who has a lot of eye strain and pain, this is an amazing product to use for relief in the evenings. The warming option is very soothing, and it's nice to have around for relaxation time after a long day at work." —PartywithKarti 

    Price: $8.79 

    3. A vitamin C resurfacing face mask packed with lactic, glycolic, and salicylic acid and enzymes to help brighten up dull skin and leave your face feeling fresh and glowy.

    Target

    Promising review: "Don’t walk to Target, RUN, and buy this mask. From the first use, you will see your skin’s surface more even, your acne (hyperpigmentation) will start clearing right away, and your skin will brighten. This is the only product that has helped my hormonal acne and huge pores. I love it and will continue to use it forever!" —Beautiful Collection

    Price: $17.99

    4. A trunk organizer with a built-in cooler because it's a massive pain when you go grocery shopping only to get home and realize the eggs fell out of the shopping bag and made a huge mess in the backseat.

    the organizer filled with food and sports equipment
    Target

    Promising review: "This is great for groceries and similar shopping errands. We wanted a solution for items bouncing/rolling around the cargo area on the drive home, and this organizer works better than the cargo net in our previous vehicle. The Velcro-style squares on the bottom help to hold it in place, and we can simply carry the whole thing into the house when arriving home." —john

    Price: $21.99

    5. A vegan niacinamide serum that can help reduce the appearance of enlarged pores, refine uneven texture, and balance excess oil production so your skin can look *and* feel its best.

    The serum
    Target

    Promising review: "Only been using this for a week, but I really feel like it has made my skin look so much better. I’m way less oily, my skin texture is better, and I feel like it’s helping with milia as well. I had no reaction to it." —S

    Price: $16.99

    6. A bamboo tub caddy so you can soak and have your favorite book, tablet, phone, and a glass of wine right where you need them without stressing about anything falling in and getting wet.

    The bath caddy with an ipad and phone and glass of wine
    Target

    Promising review: "Love this. I use it so much. It's plenty big enough without being bulky, and it fits perfectly on my tub." —Syd 

    Price: $29.99

    7. A Theragun percussive muscle massager to help you recover from strenuous workouts and avoid uncomfortable tightness. I'm a cyclist, and this thing is a lifesaver after a long ride.

    Person using a handheld massaging device on their shoulder to relieve muscle tension
    Target

    Promising review: "This is an awesome product to help soothe sore muscles from working out. The open handle makes it easy to hold, and reaching the back of your calves and certain areas is easier." —gymgoer

    Price: $149.99 (available in two colors)

    8. A portable tire inflator if you have a sneaking suspicion that your tire is deflated and you don't want to deal with calling AAA to pick you up in the middle of nowhere.

    a model using the inflator on a car tire
    Target

    Promising review: "Mine works great. We've had to use it twice on long-haul road trips, and it's saved us time and money (and stress). The small size allows you to keep it in the car always, so you're never without it." —AT

    Price: $17.99

    9. A golden bar cart because we don't need to display our alcohol bottles on top of our kitchen cabinets like we used to in our first apartments after college.

    A golden bar cart with bottles on it
    Target

    Promising review: "Super easy to assemble, and it’s so cute! It was so hard for me to find a wood and gold bar cart that I liked, but I fell in love with this one!" —Adorable bar cart 

    Price: $150

    10. A travel-sized jar of Neutrogena's Hydro Boost water gel moisturizer that's like a serum-lotion hybrid. Treat yourself to some skin-loving moisture without feeling too greasy while you're on the go.

    Target

    Promising review: "The Hydro Boost has been so incredible for my skin! It’s super hydrating and makes my skin feel so soft and smooth." —Jamie T.

    Price: $9.49

    11. A mini wine fridge that can fit up to 25 bottles because even though you can't fit a wine cellar in your studio apartment, you still want your sauvignon blanc to be perfectly chilled.

    The fridge on the floor next to a table and chairs
    Target

    Promising review: "This wine refrigerator checks off all the boxes for what we need. It is compact but large enough for multiple bottles of our favorite wine, and the price was fantastic! Overall a wonderful buy." —Derrick C. 

    Price: $179.99 (originally $199.99) 

    12. A blackout window curtain panel because a good night of beauty sleep is 100% necessary — period. This one is machine washable and has thermal insulation to help keep your room comfortable during the winter *and* summer.

    a pair of navy blue curtains hanging over a window
    target

    Promising review: "I've had eclipse blackout curtains for years! I personally love the light and bright look that the white ones bring while also darkening my room enough to sleep during the day for my night shifts!" —Whit

    Price: $13.99+ per panel (available in three sizes and six colors) 

    13. A stylish striped cotton apron because you deserve to feel like a professional chef on your own cooking show in your kitchen — even if your signature dish is canned soup and toast.

    yellow and white striped apron with neck strap and two front pockets against a white background
    Target

    Promising review: "I recently acquired this cotton striped apron, and it has quickly become an essential part of my kitchen routine. The high-quality cotton material not only feels comfortable but also provides excellent protection against spills and splatters. The timeless striped pattern adds a classic touch, making it not only functional but also stylish. Overall, a reliable and fashionable choice for anyone who enjoys spending time in the kitchen." —Tay

    Price: $15 (available in two colors)

    14. A Shiatsu massage cushion with a heating function for when you get home from a super stressful day at work and just need to take a minute to unwind.

    A person with long brown hair using the cushion
    Target

    Promising review: "Great product. Super quiet and really gives you an overall deep massage." —Mimi

    Price: $159.99 (originally $239.99)

    15. A collapsible trash bin because at this point, your car is basically just a dumpster on wheels, and you need somewhere to put all the garbage that has mysteriously appeared.

    the black trash can with a cup and a water bottle
    Target

    Promising review: "This is a lifesaver! I’m one of those people who throws EVERYTHING on the passenger floorboard and cleans it out once a month, problem solved. This came with a little strip of Velcro, I stuck mine to the floor, and my car has NEVER been this clean before. Anytime I have a napkin or straw wrapper, I just toss it in! The shape and size are perfect for the passenger floorboard without hindering leg room! My S.O. cannot stand ANYTHING in his leg space while riding in the car, but he doesn’t even notice this!" —Tswales

    Price: $8.99

    16. A super sheer SPF 30 sunscreen with a slightly green tint that you can also use as a primer to cancel out redness. And since it's lightweight and mineral-free, you don't have to worry about a cakey white caste left behind.

    Target

    Promising review: "I'm the one always saying 'put sunscreen on your face' in the morning. What follows is usually much complaining from my family. THIS, however, goes on without a cast and is lightweight, and the complaining has just...stopped. Poof." —Anonymous

    Price: $19.99

    17. A strip of color-changing LED lights so you can have a rave in your living room whenever you want. (Or just a chill night in with Technicolor ~mood~ lighting.)

    a kitchen illuminated by an LED light strip
    Target

    Promising review: "These lights are bright and have a million (figuratively) different modes to play around with." —WaferCaken 

    Price: $39.99

    18. A color-changing oil diffuser that comes with 10 essential oils because we all deserve some spa-like luxury in our own home every once in a while (especially if we haven't actually been to a spa IRL).

    Target

    Price: $39.95

    19. A dishwasher-safe food processor so you can finally cook all those recipes you've saved on Instagram but didn't have the right equipment to make.

    A food processor filled with crackers
    Target

    Promising review: "Excellent processor, I much prefer the top which clips on and off, easy to close and to clean!" —cbm

    Price: $79.99 (originally $99.99)

    20. A Keurig coffee maker you can use to make literally hundreds of different types of warm drinks at home because we can't all afford to go to Starbucks every morning to get our signature $11 latte.

    Keurig coffee maker brewing into a clear mug on a kitchen counter
    Target

    Promising review: "I got this for my husband, and he loves it. It saves him a lot of time and money since he doesn't need to stop at Starbucks every morning before work now. It's so convenient and makes the perfect amount, and no worrying about filters and cleaning the coffee pot, especially since he's the only one who drinks coffee." —Rebecca R. 

    Price: $109.99 (originally $139.99)

    21. A Vizio home theater Bluetooth soundbar to bring the movie theater experience right to your living room *and* to crank up the jams when you have a house party. (Or just want to dance around alone in your underwear — no judgment here.)

    A child pointing a remote at a television with a sound bar underneath it
    Target

    Promising review: "Absolutely awesome! This system really puts the boom in the whole TV/movie experience and adds the topping on the cake of perfection. Very sleek, the sound bar looks immaculate on the wall. The woofer is behind the couch, with the speakers on either side. This really adds to a movie theater-like setting. Love this sound bar system!" —

    Price: $199.99 (originally $249.99)

    22. A wired Google Nest cam for keeping an eye out on your pets and your house when you're not at home. Whatever you use it for, you'll definitely appreciate having peace of mind!

    the nest cam
    Target

    Promising review: "I love my Nest camera, it's way better than the Amazon version and with better resolution! Will be buying the outdoor one soon as well!! Recommend." —HRTX89

    Price: $79.99 (originally $99.99) 

    23. A Bissell Little Green Pet Pro to make cleaning up hard-to-tackle messes like urine, poop, vomit, and even blood, a breeze.

    model holding  portable vacuum with a dog and child sitting nearby
    Target

    Promising review: "Excellent machine for cleaning carpeted stairs and pet accidents. I’m very happy with my purchase." —Bratty

    Price: $164.99

    24. A terry cloth robe with a sassy lil' crown on it if you want to feel like you're staying at a 5-star hotel, even if you're actually just lounging on the couch bingeing your favorite show.

    Target

    Promising review: "I like this robe so much! it's a very nice hue of pink. I like the lil' cheetah crown emblem, and the robe is very lush and heavy quality Turkish terry cotton. Fits very well and is comfy. I got my husband the exact robe in royal blue, and he loves his a lot, too! Love it!" —Jesus is love

    Price: $74.99 (available in sizes S–XL and four colors)

    25. And finally, a bottle of Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water that's great for taking off your makeup and cleansing your face without absolutely desiccating your skin. We've grown up and left falling asleep in our makeup after a night out behind us!

    someone holding the product
    Target

    Promising review: "I've tried other micellar waters and always come back to this one. It’s simply the best! Takes off makeup and dirt easily and doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin whatsoever! No fragrance is a huge plus, too. It just works well and is inexpensive. I have repurchased it many, many times and will continue to do so!" —Larkspur37

    Price: $3.99+ (available in three sizes)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.