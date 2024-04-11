25 Practical Target Products Everyone Over 20 Years Old Should Know About Already

1. A 100% mulberry silk pillowcase that provides a smooth surface while you snooze to reduce friction on your hair and skin. I exclusively sleep with a silk pillowcase, and I can tell you, bedhead has NOTHING on me because of it.
2. A hot and cold gel bead eye mask you can throw in the microwave or the freezer for relaxing temperature therapy on the super delicate skin around the eyes. I have one of these and love keeping it in the freezer, so after a night out with friends, I can use this to help de-puff my under-eye area.
3. A vitamin C resurfacing face mask packed with lactic, glycolic, and salicylic acid and enzymes to help brighten up dull skin and leave your face feeling fresh and glowy.
4. A trunk organizer with a built-in cooler because it's a massive pain when you go grocery shopping only to get home and realize the eggs fell out of the shopping bag and made a huge mess in the backseat.
5. A vegan niacinamide serum that can help reduce the appearance of enlarged pores, refine uneven texture, and balance excess oil production so your skin can look *and* feel its best.
6. A bamboo tub caddy so you can soak and have your favorite book, tablet, phone, and a glass of wine right where you need them without stressing about anything falling in and getting wet.
7. A Theragun percussive muscle massager to help you recover from strenuous workouts and avoid uncomfortable tightness. I'm a cyclist, and this thing is a lifesaver after a long ride.
8. A portable tire inflator if you have a sneaking suspicion that your tire is deflated and you don't want to deal with calling AAA to pick you up in the middle of nowhere.
9. A golden bar cart because we don't need to display our alcohol bottles on top of our kitchen cabinets like we used to in our first apartments after college.
10. A travel-sized jar of Neutrogena's Hydro Boost water gel moisturizer that's like a serum-lotion hybrid. Treat yourself to some skin-loving moisture without feeling too greasy while you're on the go.
11. A mini wine fridge that can fit up to 25 bottles because even though you can't fit a wine cellar in your studio apartment, you still want your sauvignon blanc to be perfectly chilled.
12. A blackout window curtain panel because a good night of beauty sleep is 100% necessary — period. This one is machine washable and has thermal insulation to help keep your room comfortable during the winter *and* summer.
13. A stylish striped cotton apron because you deserve to feel like a professional chef on your own cooking show in your kitchen — even if your signature dish is canned soup and toast.
14. A Shiatsu massage cushion with a heating function for when you get home from a super stressful day at work and just need to take a minute to unwind.
15. A collapsible trash bin because at this point, your car is basically just a dumpster on wheels, and you need somewhere to put all the garbage that has mysteriously appeared.
16. A super sheer SPF 30 sunscreen with a slightly green tint that you can also use as a primer to cancel out redness. And since it's lightweight and mineral-free, you don't have to worry about a cakey white caste left behind.
17. A strip of color-changing LED lights so you can have a rave in your living room whenever you want. (Or just a chill night in with Technicolor ~mood~ lighting.)
18. A color-changing oil diffuser that comes with 10 essential oils because we all deserve some spa-like luxury in our own home every once in a while (especially if we haven't actually been to a spa IRL).
19. A dishwasher-safe food processor so you can finally cook all those recipes you've saved on Instagram but didn't have the right equipment to make.
20. A Keurig coffee maker you can use to make literally hundreds of different types of warm drinks at home because we can't all afford to go to Starbucks every morning to get our signature $11 latte.
21. A Vizio home theater Bluetooth soundbar to bring the movie theater experience right to your living room *and* to crank up the jams when you have a house party. (Or just want to dance around alone in your underwear — no judgment here.)
22. A wired Google Nest cam for keeping an eye out on your pets and your house when you're not at home. Whatever you use it for, you'll definitely appreciate having peace of mind!
23. A Bissell Little Green Pet Pro to make cleaning up hard-to-tackle messes like urine, poop, vomit, and even blood, a breeze.
24. A terry cloth robe with a sassy lil' crown on it if you want to feel like you're staying at a 5-star hotel, even if you're actually just lounging on the couch bingeing your favorite show.
25. And finally, a bottle of Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water that's great for taking off your makeup and cleansing your face without absolutely desiccating your skin. We've grown up and left falling asleep in our makeup after a night out behind us!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.