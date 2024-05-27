If You Love Warm Weather Activities But Hate Being Hot, You’ll Want These 25 Things From Target

1. Some “bust dust” anti-boob-sweat powder that's formulated with soothing lavender and chamomile to absorb sweat because there is nothing worse than a swampy bra situation when you're just trying to exist. I use this all over my chest and back in the summer months, and it's a godsend!
2. A comfy wide-leg jumpsuit, because summer brunches are fun in theory, but when you're sat outside, it can feel like you're baking alive. With this lil' number, you'll still look super cute and put together, but the legs allow for plenty of airflow.
3. Or a puff-sleeve dress made of breathable crepe fabric you can wear to any of the dressier events you have coming up. Outdoor summer wedding, anyone?
4. A tube of cooling after-sun lotion made with soothing aloe vera, cocoa, and vitamin E so you can avoid uncomfortable peeling after laying in the sun all day. I've used this tons of times, and I swear by it!
5. A crop top because sometimes a full-length T-shirt is just too damn hot when it's like a million degrees outside. Pair this with denim shorts or a flowy skirt and you're good to go!
6. A refreshing facial mist to cool you down after baking in the sun all day long. This spray from La Roche-Posay utilizes thermal spring water full of antioxidants and minerals to help hydrate heat-flushed skin with just a quick spray!
7. A cooling towel you can dampen to help bring down your temperature if you went a little overboard on outdoor time and the sidewalk was basically sizzling.
8. A six-pack of moisture-wicking, breathable workout socks, so your feet can stay nice n' cool while you're on a hike, hitting up the park, or planting flowers in your garden.
9. An Embark UPF 50+ beach shelter tent complete with accessory pockets and mesh venting windows if you want to enjoy the beachy vibes without getting a gnarly sunburn.
10. A versatile packable UPF 50+ paper straw floppy hat to help keep the sun out of your eyes and protect your face and scalp from harmful rays.
11. A sturdy outdoor pedestal fan complete with a 2-in-1 evaporative mister and three fan speeds to keep you from sweating bullets while you're enjoying the sunshine.
12. A stylish Minnidip blow-up "kiddie" pool because there's nothing better than sittin' poolside and sipping on an ice-cold margarita (even if the pool is inflatable).
13. And a Minnidip foldable pet pool, so your doggies can partake in the pool-time fun too! It has a super sturdy vinyl bottom, so it'll last for many seasons to come!
14. An adorable Sun Squad strawberry donut pool float if you want to be the most popular person at your neighborhood pool this summer.
15. A floor-length bodycon dress made of breezy rib-knit material so you can look hot without feeling hot.
16. An inflatable tent if your kids love spending time outside but hate getting overheated by the harsh sun. Plus, it blows up with an ordinary box fan for some bonus airflow!
17. And an enormous 10-foot splash pad that your kids (and you) will absolutely love for cooling off on extra hot days. It's big enough that you could even have all the neighborhood kids join in on the fun!
18. An ultra-cooling hydrating lotion from Vaseline to rescue your skin from post-sunburn peeling and uncomfortable summertime dryness.
19. An insulated cooler bag so no matter where your adventures may take you this summer, you'll have access to a nice cold one anytime, anywhere!
20. A skort made of sweat-wicking material because the best way to avoid uncomfortable chaffing is to have on a lil' pair of shorts under everything you wear. And with this, the shorts come built-in!
21. And a colorful sports bra made with moisture-wicking recycled polyester to keep your cleavage from becoming a slippery hazard.
22. A hot and cold gel bead eye mask you can throw in the fridge for relaxing temperature therapy on the super delicate skin around your eyes. I have one of these and love keeping it in the freezer, so after a night out with friends, I can use this to help de-puff my under-eye area.
23. A wearable neck fan for when you're trying to enjoy an outdoor concert but can't even focus on the music because of how much you're sweating.
24. A shaved-ice machine because there is nothing better than a sweet, fruity snow cone on a hot day. Believe me, neighbors will be lined up around the block to get in on this action.
25. And finally, a double-walled stainless-steel straw tumbler to keep your drink nice and cool for hours on end. Plus, it's so darn adorable you're gonna wanna carry it with you everywhere you go.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.