    If You Love Warm Weather Activities But Hate Being Hot, You’ll Want These 25 Things From Target

    Boob sweat powder, beach tents, and wearable fans to ensure you don't become a human-shaped puddle of sweat this summer.

    Ellie Jane Rudy
    by Ellie Jane Rudy

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. Some “bust dust” anti-boob-sweat powder that's formulated with soothing lavender and chamomile to absorb sweat because there is nothing worse than a swampy bra situation when you're just trying to exist. I use this all over my chest and back in the summer months, and it's a godsend!

    Promising review:This has become a summertime staple for me! Living in humid south Florida, that means May–October. A little shake, a little spray, a little pat, and I'm good to go for the day. It helps so much! I have sensitive skin and haven't had any adverse effects.” —Cate

    Price: $15.99

    2. A comfy wide-leg jumpsuit, because summer brunches are fun in theory, but when you're sat outside, it can feel like you're baking alive. With this lil' number, you'll still look super cute and put together, but the legs allow for plenty of airflow.

    Promising review: "Obsessed with this jumper! It fits perfect!! So comfortable and can be dressed up or down. I ordered the black and I’m considering other colors as well!!" —Nikki

    Price: $43.20 (originally $54; available in women's sizes XS–XL and 13 colors)

    3. Or a puff-sleeve dress made of breathable crepe fabric you can wear to any of the dressier events you have coming up. Outdoor summer wedding, anyone?

    model in a pink floral dress
    Target

    Promising review: "This might be my new favorite dress. Purchased it for spring family photos and bought more colors now because it’s so cute. Fits like a glove. 👌🏻" —cassmurph

    Price: $28 (originally $35; available in women's sizes XS–4X and four prints)

    4. A tube of cooling after-sun lotion made with soothing aloe vera, cocoa, and vitamin E so you can avoid uncomfortable peeling after laying in the sun all day. I've used this tons of times, and I swear by it!

    Promising review: “LOVE this stuff!!! I got a terrible sunburn, even with sunscreen on. This lotion provided an instant feeling of relief that aloe didn’t give me. I love the smell and consistency as it's not too thick. It took the burn and itchy feeling away. The best part is using it for the five days following the burn kept me from peeling. Only con is the bottle design, lotion came pouring out of the bottle.” —BfloGirl

    Price: $11.99

    5. A crop top because sometimes a full-length T-shirt is just too damn hot when it's like a million degrees outside. Pair this with denim shorts or a flowy skirt and you're good to go!

    Promising review: "This is a great affordable option for laying over sleeveless tops in cooler weather!" —cmh8561

    Price: $5 (available in women's sizes XXS–4X and five colors)

    6. A refreshing facial mist to cool you down after baking in the sun all day long. This spray from La Roche-Posay utilizes thermal spring water full of antioxidants and minerals to help hydrate heat-flushed skin with just a quick spray!

    instagram.com

    Promising review: “Was skeptical to buy at first because I thought it’s just water in a can, but upon using it, I found it leaves my face feeling and looking TOTALLY different than it does with tap water. It’s so soothing and refreshing! I like to use it as a toner. Because me and my skin love this so much, I’ll continue to repurchase it the price is worth it to me.” —Courtney

    Price: $13.99

    7. A cooling towel you can dampen to help bring down your temperature if you went a little overboard on outdoor time and the sidewalk was basically sizzling.

    Promising review:Worked wonders! Kept cold for the most part in hot, hot weather.” —Target reviewer

    Price: $7.99 (originally $9.99)  

    8. A six-pack of moisture-wicking, breathable workout socks, so your feet can stay nice n' cool while you're on a hike, hitting up the park, or planting flowers in your garden.

    Previous review: “These socks are comfortable and breathable. I wear them on my 12-hour shifts an and have no problem with them staying on my feet or my feet overheating. Plus you get a good amount of socks for a reasonable price!” —Targetfan

    Price: $11.99 (available in two colors)

    9. An Embark UPF 50+ beach shelter tent complete with accessory pockets and mesh venting windows if you want to enjoy the beachy vibes without getting a gnarly sunburn.

    Promising review: "Purchased to use at the beach so our little one doesn’t get too much sun. It was roomier than we expected. Very glad we purchased it. It seems like good quality (I’m not an expert in tents, but we didn’t have any issues with it). I will use this for many more trips to the beach, water park, and in the yard if we’re going to be out there for extended periods. Definitely a good purchase for us. I also like that it fits into a little bag that doesn’t take up much room." —LC

    Price: $49.99

    10. A versatile packable UPF 50+ paper straw floppy hat to help keep the sun out of your eyes and protect your face and scalp from harmful rays.

    Promising review: "This hat is amazing! I like that it is versatile in a sense that you can tighten the hat to fit around your crown and you can also flip a side up and tilt another side down on the flap of the hat and it stays as you adjust it! Nice and light, stylish and best bang for your buck!!" —targetshopper

    Price: $10 (available in two colors)

    11. A sturdy outdoor pedestal fan complete with a 2-in-1 evaporative mister and three fan speeds to keep you from sweating bullets while you're enjoying the sunshine.

    Promising review: "I live in Florida and it is super hot and all the bugs attack at night when we are outside. With this mist fan, I can enjoy staying outdoors much longer without being bothered by the heat and bugs. I really like it."—Natalia 

    Price: $199.99 (originally $299.99)

    12. A stylish Minnidip blow-up "kiddie" pool because there's nothing better than sittin' poolside and sipping on an ice-cold margarita (even if the pool is inflatable).

    Promising review: "This pool is amazing. It's super cute and functional. I've had this pool for two summers, and it's still going strong. I've set it up on my patio many times and taken it to friends' houses for Minnidip parties. It's very comfortable with two adults; we've had as many as five! Do yourself a favor, live your best life, and buy this pool. You will not be disappointed." —Target reviewer

    Price: $42.99

    13. And a Minnidip foldable pet pool, so your doggies can partake in the pool-time fun too! It has a super sturdy vinyl bottom, so it'll last for many seasons to come!

    Promising review:Great little pool, even for big dogs! Held up against my energetic 75-pound Labrador. He pops anything inflatable, and the plastic ones never last, either. He had a blast in this pool!” —Roxanne

    Price: $44.99

    14. An adorable Sun Squad strawberry donut pool float if you want to be the most popular person at your neighborhood pool this summer.

    Promising review: "This pool float is a great deal! Bigger than I thought and super cute!" —lisarae23

    Price: $10

    15. A floor-length bodycon dress made of breezy rib-knit material so you can look hot without feeling hot.

    Promising review: "It is a nice dress for an errand run on a day off!! Simple and cute with good quality!! Size up for a more comfy fit." —Ashley

    Price: $16 (originally $20; available in women's sizes XS–4X and six colors)

    16. An inflatable tent if your kids love spending time outside but hate getting overheated by the harsh sun. Plus, it blows up with an ordinary box fan for some bonus airflow!

    Promising review: "My 5-year-old LOVES this tent! It takes seconds to set up and take down and hours of fun! I purchased a second one to have on hand as a gift — we love it!" —ABSmith

    Price: $29.99

    17. And an enormous 10-foot splash pad that your kids (and you) will absolutely love for cooling off on extra hot days. It's big enough that you could even have all the neighborhood kids join in on the fun!

    Promising review: "Way better than I expected. It is easy to set up and keeps my kids entertained for hours." —CL

    Price: $99.99

    18. An ultra-cooling hydrating lotion from Vaseline to rescue your skin from post-sunburn peeling and uncomfortable summertime dryness.

    Promising review: "I have dehydrated skin, and this product has changed my life. I have received compliments from my doctor on how well my skin has improved." —Mypearls1920

    Price: $6.99

    19. An insulated cooler bag so no matter where your adventures may take you this summer, you'll have access to a nice cold one anytime, anywhere!

    Promising review: "Really good for carrying the cold items back home from grocery shopping. Easy to carry on the walk." —Rachel

    Price: $24.43 (available in five colors)

    20. A skort made of sweat-wicking material because the best way to avoid uncomfortable chaffing is to have on a lil' pair of shorts under everything you wear. And with this, the shorts come built-in!

    Close-up of a person modeling a pink athletic skirt and white sneakers
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Yay! A slightly longer non-mini skort that doesn’t have my bottom showing in the shorts out the back side. I’m 5’10 and a young mom and this skort is really cute and fits perfectly. Please make more colors, Target! Also, it does run a little big so you can size down for a fitted feel or up for a looser feel. I could do either and would be fine, just comes down to personal preference. My fellow mommies — this is a good one. 🤍" —Lusara

    Price: $25 (available in women's sizes XS–4X and three colors)

    21. And a colorful sports bra made with moisture-wicking recycled polyester to keep your cleavage from becoming a slippery hazard.

    Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this bra. I usually wear Lululemon and Athleta bras but this one surpasses those by far. The best part — no loose boob pads. Don’t get me wrong, you still get plenty of coverage. I’m a 38D with broad shoulders and the large fits me best. I use this for cardio kickboxing classes and lifting weights. I wish they’d make them in other colors but for now, I’m buying up all the black ones I can find!" —Mama Bear

    Price: $16.50 (originally $30; available in women's sizes XS–4X and ten colors)

    22. A hot and cold gel bead eye mask you can throw in the fridge for relaxing temperature therapy on the super delicate skin around your eyes. I have one of these and love keeping it in the freezer, so after a night out with friends, I can use this to help de-puff my under-eye area.

    Promising review: "As someone who has a lot of eye strain and pain, this is an amazing product to use for relief in the evenings. The warming option is very soothing, and it's nice to have around for relaxation time after a long day at work." —PartywithKarti 

    Price: $8.79 

    23. A wearable neck fan for when you're trying to enjoy an outdoor concert but can't even focus on the music because of how much you're sweating.

    Promising review: "Bought as a gift for someone who works in a warehouse and she said it was a lifesaver. Bought another for my husband, who also loves it and uses it religiously in the summer. HIGHLY recommend." —emilyc

    Price: $29.99 (originally $39.99; available in two colors) 

    24. A shaved-ice machine because there is nothing better than a sweet, fruity snow cone on a hot day. Believe me, neighbors will be lined up around the block to get in on this action.

    Promising review: "Got this for my grandkids for something to do with their friends. They said it works really well and fast. I got them different flavor syrups to enjoy with it. Some summertime fun near the pool for them." —Lulu 

    Price: $39.99

    25. And finally, a double-walled stainless-steel straw tumbler to keep your drink nice and cool for hours on end. Plus, it's so darn adorable you're gonna wanna carry it with you everywhere you go.

    Promising review: "This cup keeps drinks cold. I have left overnight even on warmer ways, and the ice is still not melted. Love it." —Bee82

    Price: $15.99 (available in three designs)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.