30 Hosting Products From Wayfair That'll Make Your Next Dinner Party The Best One Yet

1. A Dash air-fryer because why don't we have more french fries at dinner parties? With this snazzy gal, you can whip up meat, veggies, and even baked goods in a cinch!
2. An outdoor seating set if you wanna take the dinner party outdoors. Plus, you'll have so much seating for your guests you can avoid bringing out extra tables and chairs.
3. A sleek bar cart because you've graduated college and it's not cool to just store your booze on top of your cabinets anymore.
4. A pair of very chic velvet barstools if you want your home to feel like a swanky speakeasy in Brooklyn that all the influencers are going to. They're comfortable to sit on and great for small kitchen spaces that don't have a dining setup.
5. A 16-piece dinnerware set for serving your guest dinner that will not only taste delicious but also look beautiful!
6. A portable grill for patio get-togethers and tailgating because pretty much every gathering is better with hotdogs. Fourth of July, anyone??
7. A minimalist coat rack so you don't have to tell your guests to just "throw it on the bed" when they ask where they should hang their jackets and purses after arriving for din din.
8. An outdoor fire pit with a tabletop because the best part of summer is telling ghost stories around a fire and roasting s'mores, right? Your place is gonna be the hottest house on the block!
9. A revolving spice rack so you can spice up your family-style dishes. Oh, and did we mention it comes with 20 BRAND-NEW HERBS AND SPICES?! You can leave this out on the table, so guests can season their food to their liking!
10. An iron-finished wine rack because it's finally rosé season again, and you want to show off your impressive collection to your guests.
11. A friendly outdoor doormat to greet and bid farewell to all the people you'll have coming over this summer because, let's face it, your house is 100% the coolest hangout spot.
12. A set of two rustic cross-back wooden chairs because no dinner party is complete without ample seating options.
13. And a solid wood dining table made of sustainably harvested pine, so your meals can look like something ripped out of a cooking magazine.
14. A classic 74-piece stainless-steel flatware set because it's finally time to replace your old silverware that has seen better days.
15. A four-piece stainless-steel rainbow barware set if you're a Gen Z girlie who is just now learning how to make grownup cocktails and you really want to impress your friends when they come over (me).
16. A fun stone dinnerware set in this gorgeous pink color if you happen to be celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Barbie movie this summer with a dinner party (and yes, all the foods will have to be pink).
17. AND a 10-piece pink cookware set, because you'll most likely be spending a lot of time the kitchen prepping for your guests to arrive and this set will help you cook the most delicious dinner they've ever had.
18. A gorgeous 32-piece dinnerware set featuring a sleek artisan design and a light color to brighten your dinner table. Plus, with eight of each dish, you can feed lots of guests with ease.
19. An adorable four-piece stemless floral wine glass set to brighten up your tablescape. Everyone is gonna be asking where you got these!
20. An upright mini-freezer with adjustable temperature controls because people always bring a bottle of wine to dinner parties, and this way you can keep your stash cool for y'all to enjoy later on in the night!
21. A set of three vanilla-scented flameless candles for some cozy ambiance lighting around the dinner table without worrying about anything accidentally catching on fire.
22. A traditional Le Creuset enameled steel kettle made from fast-heating carbon steel because everyone loves enjoying a nice cup of tea after dessert.
23. An vintage-style old country rose china platter for serving hors d'oeuvres to your guest a-la-Bridgerton.
24. An acacia wood cake server with a glass dome to show off your mad baking skills when you present dessert to your guests.
25. An 80-quart wheeled cooler that can hold up to 96 aluminum cans if you decide to host your dinner outdoors and want to keep the party-goers' thirst quenched.
26. A nine-piece food storage if you happen to have leftovers and you want to send you guests home with a delicious party favor.
27. A double-bordered table cloth to transform your regular old dining room table into something that looks straight out of a magazine.
28. A set of six fun and festive polka-dot cloth napkins if you want to add a delightful pop of sparkle and pizzaz to your tablescape.
29. Or some equally festive paper cocktail napkins with an adorable polka-dot pattern if you have too many people for everyone to have a big ol' cloth napkin.
30. And, finally, a string of curtain fairy lights to effortlessly transform your eating area into a dreamy oasis. Just hang em' up with some Command strips, and you're good to go!
Reviews in this post have been edited for length and/or clarity.