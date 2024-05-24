BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    30 Hosting Products From Wayfair That'll Make Your Next Dinner Party The Best One Yet

    You're about to be the hostess with MORE than the mostest.

    Ellie Jane Rudy
    by Ellie Jane Rudy

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A Dash air-fryer because why don't we have more french fries at dinner parties? With this snazzy gal, you can whip up meat, veggies, and even baked goods in a cinch!

    Compact air fryer on a kitchen counter surrounded by plates of cooked food
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I am very happy with this sturdy, compact, easy-to-use little fryer. I use it several times a week." —Shellie 

    Price: $44.99 (available in three colors) 

    2. An outdoor seating set if you wanna take the dinner party outdoors. Plus, you'll have so much seating for your guests you can avoid bringing out extra tables and chairs.

    Patio seating arrangement with sofa, chairs, and a fire table centerpiece at night
    Wayfair

    This set can seat up to five people as it comes with a firepit, sofa, two chairs, and two ottomans.

    Promising review: "This was everything we hoped it would be. We wanted some outside seating for our new pool with HIGH backs to them and these fit the bill." —Nick 

    Price: $869.99 (available in five colors) 

    3. A sleek bar cart because you've graduated college and it's not cool to just store your booze on top of your cabinets anymore.

    The rolling cart with a wine bottle rack, glasses rack, and space for dinnerware
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is a very attractive addition to my living room. I get lots of compliments on it. It's sturdy and was easy to put together. I did it all by myself. It's just lovely." —Pamela

    Price: $54.99 (originally $58.99; available in three frame colors) 

    4. A pair of very chic velvet barstools if you want your home to feel like a swanky speakeasy in Brooklyn that all the influencers are going to. They're comfortable to sit on and great for small kitchen spaces that don't have a dining setup.

    Two contemporary blue velvet bar stools with gold-tone bases in a modern kitchen setting
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love, love, love my stools — they bring elegance to my kitchen, and they’re comfortable to sit in and sturdy, easy to put together was done in 15 minutes." —Sherita 

    Price: $209.99 (available in five colors) 

    5. A 16-piece dinnerware set for serving your guest dinner that will not only taste delicious but also look beautiful!

    the white dinnerware set with plate and bowls on a table
    Wayfair

    This set has four dinner plates, four salad plates, four cereal bowls, and four dessert bowls.

    Promising review: "I was looking around for a while and was so happy to come across these. The have a nice weight and nothing was chipped." —Devinee

    Price: $53.90+ (available in two colors)

    6. A portable grill for patio get-togethers and tailgating because pretty much every gathering is better with hotdogs. Fourth of July, anyone??

    Blackstone gas griddle setup on a patio, featured for outdoor cooking and entertainment shopping guide
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "We’re in love with our Blackstone! Such a good size for our family of four plus guests. We seasoned the top and got to cooking. So glad we replaced our gas grill with this griddle. It is shorter than a gas grill but perfect height for cooking. The Wayfair special has a rack and cover — excellent value." —Stephanie 

    Price: $249.99 (originally $299.99) 

    7. A minimalist coat rack so you don't have to tell your guests to just "throw it on the bed" when they ask where they should hang their jackets and purses after arriving for din din.

    a white coat rack with seven pegs on it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "You’ll be shocked at the durability and sleek design of this highly underrated coat rack. The customization function and wooden design will have your friends begging for your secrets to the interior design of your home. It really makes the entrance of my tiny apartment feel less cluttered and open." —Anonymous

    Price: $39.99

    8. An outdoor fire pit with a tabletop because the best part of summer is telling ghost stories around a fire and roasting s'mores, right? Your place is gonna be the hottest house on the block!

    Fire pit with a grill attachment and food being cooked on a lawn
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is an amazing item ! We are fully satisfied!! Highly recommend this firepit. Easy to setup and very comfortable to use for cooking or just fire. Looks great and has high quality!" —Alina 

    Price: $165.99 (originally $219.99) 

    9. A revolving spice rack so you can spice up your family-style dishes. Oh, and did we mention it comes with 20 BRAND-NEW HERBS AND SPICES?! You can leave this out on the table, so guests can season their food to their liking!

    a silver revolving spice rack
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I really love my shining new spice rack; it's the most useful thing I bought to organize my dirty old spice shelf, and with 20 fresh spices, it was a great bargain." —Mary 

    Price: $43.21 (originally $60)

    10. An iron-finished wine rack because it's finally rosé season again, and you want to show off your impressive collection to your guests.

    A wine bottle rack with bottles in it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This wine rack is exactly what I was looking for — a contemporary black iron piece for a corner spot. Love it!" —Patti

    Price: $39.99

    11. A friendly outdoor doormat to greet and bid farewell to all the people you'll have coming over this summer because, let's face it, your house is 100% the coolest hangout spot.

    A reviewer photo of an outdoor door mat
    Katherine/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I have received so many compliments on this rug. I just love it. It is the perfect size and the quality of the material is outstanding." —Vicki

    Price: $36 

    12. A set of two rustic cross-back wooden chairs because no dinner party is complete without ample seating options.

    Home with different color chairs at table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "LOVE these chairs! They are very solid and heavier than I thought they'd be. They give the exact look that I was looking for! They're the perfect addition to our dining room! I totally recommend them!" —Julia

    Price: $217.98 for two (originally $243.98; available in four colors)

    13. And a solid wood dining table made of sustainably harvested pine, so your meals can look like something ripped out of a cooking magazine.

    Review photo of the walnut table
    Karen / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Super sturdy and does NOT feel or look cheap at all. I got the look I was going for and I’m so happy." —Maile

    Price: $349.99 (originally $725+; available in three colors and two sizes)

    14. A classic 74-piece stainless-steel flatware set because it's finally time to replace your old silverware that has seen better days.

    the flatware set
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This silverware is very pretty, the weight is not light, and it washes well." —Leann

    Price: $114.07 for a 74-piece set (originally $260)

    15. A four-piece stainless-steel rainbow barware set if you're a Gen Z girlie who is just now learning how to make grownup cocktails and you really want to impress your friends when they come over (me).

    the rainbow barware set
    Wayfair

    The set includes a shaker, jigger, strainer, and spoon.

    Promising review: "The cutest bar set. Super lightweight. Love it." —Shelly

    Price: $40.98 (originally $51.99)

    16. A fun stone dinnerware set in this gorgeous pink color if you happen to be celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Barbie movie this summer with a dinner party (and yes, all the foods will have to be pink).

    Stacked pink bowls on a wooden shelf next to a glass jar
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love, love, love this color! I bought these to replace some 30-year-old chipped mauve plates, and I am very happy. As long as this color exists, I’ll be a shopper here." —Zenia

    Price: $100.44+ (originally $119.99; available in threes colors)

    17. AND a 10-piece pink cookware set, because you'll most likely be spending a lot of time the kitchen prepping for your guests to arrive and this set will help you cook the most delicious dinner they've ever had.

    Set of pink pots and pans with gold handles on a kitchen counter
    Wayfair

    The set includes four lids, two stock pots, one saucepan, two frying pans, and one saute pan. 

    Promising review: "These are hands down the best cookware pieces I have ever used. There is practically no cleanup required as nothing sticks! GreenPan, you’re amazing." —Kerry

    Price: $399 (available in six colors)

    18. A gorgeous 32-piece dinnerware set featuring a sleek artisan design and a light color to brighten your dinner table. Plus, with eight of each dish, you can feed lots of guests with ease.

    the dinnerware in light blue
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Awesome dinnerware set! I chose the cream one and it gives me really calm and stylish vibes. Top quality. Recommended!" —Stavriani

    Price: $106.49+ (available in three colors)

    19. An adorable four-piece stemless floral wine glass set to brighten up your tablescape. Everyone is gonna be asking where you got these!

    Review photo of the stemless wine glass set
    Debi/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love, love, love these glasses! The glass is thicker than expected which is a great thing." —Wayfair reviewer

    Price: $35.74 for a four-pack (originally $50)

    20. An upright mini-freezer with adjustable temperature controls because people always bring a bottle of wine to dinner parties, and this way you can keep your stash cool for y'all to enjoy later on in the night!

    Wayfair, Delma/ Wayfair

    Promising review: "I am very pleased with this freezer. Plenty of space for a small family. Easy to grab what’s needed to minimize having the door open too long. Really like the locked feature, since it is in the garage." —MN

    Price: $364.82+ (originally $479+; available in two colors)

    21. A set of three vanilla-scented flameless candles for some cozy ambiance lighting around the dinner table without worrying about anything accidentally catching on fire.

    the candle set on a tray next to the remote
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love these candles. Love that they have a remote and can be set on candle flicker setting or solid light." —Carrie

    Price: $23.99 (originally $49.99)

    22. A traditional Le Creuset enameled steel kettle made from fast-heating carbon steel because everyone loves enjoying a nice cup of tea after dessert.

    the red tea kettle
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "We both love this tea kettle. It's really supportive. The handle is very functional and my wife adores it." —Randolph

    Price: $115 (available in eight colors)

    23. An vintage-style old country rose china platter for serving hors d'oeuvres to your guest a-la-Bridgerton.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "It was the most beautiful platter for a great price." —Ka Hung

    Price: $55 (originally $85)

    24. An acacia wood cake server with a glass dome to show off your mad baking skills when you present dessert to your guests.

    The clear white dome has a small knob on top and a bottom wooden tray filled with small cookies
    Angela/ Wayfair

    Promising review: "It is stunning, and I'll have it out on the sideboard always." —Sandra

    Price: $60 

    25. An 80-quart wheeled cooler that can hold up to 96 aluminum cans if you decide to host your dinner outdoors and want to keep the party-goers' thirst quenched.

    The silver and black cooler has bottles on the bottom row and various pool and plant items nearby
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great outdoor decorative cooler! My husband loved it and cannot wait to use it this summer on the deck." —Jennifer

    Price: $216.92 (originally $229.99)

    26. A nine-piece food storage if you happen to have leftovers and you want to send you guests home with a delicious party favor.

    the nine glass food storage containers in different colors
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I could not wait to use them. Three pieces are already in use in my household. Love these so much, makes storing food and reheating it later easier without ugly plastic, and as long as I do not let my husband use them outside of the house, I'm sure we will have years of use out of them all!" —Aimee

    Price: $42.06 (originally $49.99)

    27. A double-bordered table cloth to transform your regular old dining room table into something that looks straight out of a magazine.

    Dining table with a fruit-themed tablecloth and set with dishes and oranges in a bright room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This linen table cloth is so elegant and rich in design. The table cloth is a rich cobalt blue and golden rod yellow and crisp white. The lemon pattern is an inviting design that welcomes you into the room. Like a old world dining area setting. Also there are napkins to match. Great addition to make your table setting even more beautiful." —Linda

    Price: $19.99+ (originally $22.99+; available in four sizes)

    28. A set of six fun and festive polka-dot cloth napkins if you want to add a delightful pop of sparkle and pizzaz to your tablescape.

    Anne/Wayfair, Bernice/Wayfair

    Promising review:These napkins are very fun and nice and big. They have a good weight, so you can fold them into pretty shapes, if you like.” —Cheryl

    Price: $19.99 for six napkins

    29. Or some equally festive paper cocktail napkins with an adorable polka-dot pattern if you have too many people for everyone to have a big ol' cloth napkin.

    Wayfair

    Promising review:Classy cocktail napkins. Great for any party with fun drinks or fancy apps. Perfect way to dress up any party.” —Marcy

    Price: $13.46+ for a pack of 48 napkins (originally $16.65+; available in three colors)

    30. And, finally, a string of curtain fairy lights to effortlessly transform your eating area into a dreamy oasis. Just hang em' up with some Command strips, and you're good to go!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the fairy light curtain used in a dining room
    Wendy/Wayfair

    Promising review: “These lights are so versatile I leave them up year ‘round.” —Anna

    Price: $33.99

