If Your Wardrobe Is Vast But Your Closet Is Not, Check Out These 27 Helpful Organization Items

1. A set of space-saving hangers that can hang horizontally or vertically so you can make the most of the space you have. As someone who lives in a studio with very little storage, I will absolutely be adding this to my cart.
Promising review: "Absolutely great product. I have five of my heavy coats on one hanger and IT'S NOT EVEN BOWING!!! Incredible! Just plastic but works great! I'm so tired of rooting through my closet! This saves me so much time and energy." —Kelsey
2. A four-drawer closet dresser for organizing smaller clothing items like underwear, bras, scarves, hats etc.
Promising review: "New home has built-in closet systems, tried to add in a set of drawers to the walk-in closets. Cost was almost $500 per set. A friend suggested these, so I ordered two of them. They were easy to assemble, very sturdy and look great in the closets. They actually look better then the ones the closet system sold. I liked them so much, I ordered another one for the third bedroom." —Amazon Customer
3. A set of heavy-duty shelf dividers you can simply slide onto your shelves so your piles of tee-shirts don't go inevitably toppling over while you're trying to pick out your outfit.
Promising review: "I'm so glad I found these dividers. Because of the size and orientation of my closet, I prefer to put my jeans and leggings on the shelves, but this can cause the closet to look messy. These little beauties not only divide my clothes in neat columns, but they allow for more items than undivided stacking would accommodate. They're easy to install and are much sturdier than I expected. Definitely one of the most useful products that I've purchased for my home." —Pandora
4. A hanging double closet rod to quite literally double your closet space without installing shelves. Plus, it'll help your littles reach anything they might need!
Promising review: "This is sturdy and lightweight. This closet rod doubled my available space in seconds. There is plenty of space on the top rod for longer shirts and tops and shorter ones fit perfectly on the lower rod without touching the floor. Plus, hangers stay in place and don't slide to one end or the other based on how heavy items are, and so far the rod hasn't sagged or bowed at all. And I have all my sweatshirts and heavy fleece jackets on the bottom rod. Space will obviously depend on the height of the closet rod you hang this from, but I would highly recommend this for anyone with need of more closet space!!" —CCBunE
5. A set of four collapsible storage bins for all the miscellaneous stuff that somehow ends up in your closet like linens, spare towels, throw blankets, etc.
6. A six-hook closet hanger that folds conveniently into the wall, and can support up to 12 hangers, so you can make even more room for all the other items fighting for a spot on your clothing rack.
Promising review: "I had one of these in my other home in the laundry closet. Loved it and the fact it folds back to the wall when not in use. Not shabbily made. Grateful to be able to order another one without having to go into some brick and mortar store. Highly recommend for any closet, bathroom to hang clothes to dry, or laundry room. I would give 10 stars if that option was available." —BullCityNana
7. A Yamazaki purse organizer because purses feel like one of those accessories that are impossible to store properly. I literally just hang mine on walls with nails, but this tools seems waaaaay more efficient.
Promising review: "I like that not only does this purse organizer free up a lot of shelf space, but having them hanging keeps handles from getting bent out of shape. There are several options included for hanging: over a door, attached to a wall, or hanging from a closet rod, and there’s the possibility of getting more if your purse collection grows! I attached mine to a wall inside a closet I use for shoes and it fit perfectly." —Barbara Douglas
8. An expandable closet shelving set perfect for the roommate who didn't get any closet space in their room and needs to literally create their own closet out of thin air.
Promising review: "Moved into a new home and the closet needed big help. I never buy wire units because I think they look flimsy and cheap. Due to budget constraints and intrigued by the installation video, I gave it a shot. Very pleased! Sturdy and pretty easy to install. Created the configuration I wanted specifically for my closet. Looks far better than imagined. Extremely functional and actually takes up less space than the wood type closet inserts I've used in the past leaving more room for my things. Love it!!" —Jeanne, PDX
9. Or, if you prefer, a more platform-centric wire closet system you can completely customize to fit your space, regardless of where you're starting out.
Promising review: "This was perfect for our small space! Sturdy and sleek. We added some baskets to the middle three shelves on each side and have both bars about half full and it has had no issues at all holding everything, which I was nervous about. We only have one tiny closet in our home — this fits perfect along one of our bedroom walls and actually looks pretty cute too. Definitely buy this if you’re considering it!! Can’t beat the price for the space it saves AND is so easy to put together!!" —krenee
10. A skinny hanging shoe organizer if you happen to go shoe shopping as a form of therapy and have way too many pairs to just leave on the floor (me).
Promising review: "They were very easy to hang — literally, they have hooks, you just unfold them and hang them. They don't take up a whole lot of space and give the closet a clean, organized look. We bought two for my husband's shoes and they work well. My husband put them in toe to heel, the way shoes come in the box. I'm thinking of purchasing more to reorganize my shoes." —MaryH
11. A pack of nonslip velvet hangers because one of your biggest pet peeves is walking into your closet to find crumpled clothes on the floor. I have these and they work so well!
12. Some Wonder Hangers to quite literally ~triple~ your closet space. I mean, the before and after picture below really speaks for itself...
Promising review: "I wish I had taken the time to take a before and after pic because I have so much more room in there now than I did before. I found the cutest tops in there that I had completely forgotten about because my clothes were crammed in the closet so tightly. Most of the time, I felt like I had nothing to wear, LOL, and now, I know exactly what I have, and it's even organized by sleeve length and color. I would definitely buy again and actually plan to buy more for my husband and children to use as well." —Mariko Lamb
13. A storage cube set you can stack any way you want so you can slide them in pretty much wherever you might have small pockets of space.
Promising review: "I can’t say enough good things about this product. A great option for adding storage in my walk-in closet without breaking the bank. It’s very easy to assemble. It took me about an hour to put together the nine cubes. They are very sturdy and could easily contain books and shoes, although I just need them for clothing." —Suzanne
14. A pack of tiered hangers because gone are the days of turning your closet into a literal crime scene looking for that *one* scarf that would complete your outfit.
Promising review: "I ordered these in hopes to gain some extra space in my closet and they did just that! I was able to fit five pairs of dress pants on one hanger and they hung nicely in my closet. They didn't hang down super low which was a concern of mine since I have shoe storage on the floor of my closet. My pants hung higher than when they were on normal hangers so I was pleased to have a little more space below." —Erica
