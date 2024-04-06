BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    25 Cheap Target Products To Buy Yourself Today Because…Well…You Don’t Really Need A Reason

    It's just a good day to treat yourself.

    Ellie Jane Rudy
    by Ellie Jane Rudy

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A bottle of Ella+Mila nail strengthener loaded with vitamin E for folks who love getting gel manicures but sometimes just pick them off instead of getting them professionally removed, inevitably destroying their nail beds.

    A model using the product
    Target

    Promising review: "Wow, where has this product been for most of my adult life?! It’s really helped strengthen and repair my nails which break and damage easy. If you’re looking to grow your nails or keep them protected, I can’t recommend this enough. Worth the price." —Elle B

    Price: $10.49

    2. A stick of Native's aluminum-free coconut and vanilla deodorant that actually works without all the yucky chemicals in other deos. I used this on a 50-day cycling tour from Seattle to San Diego, and it's the ONLY thing that made me not smell like a locker room.

    A travel-sized stick of the deodorant next to a full-sized stick
    Target

    Promising review: "Wow, I’m sold! I used natural deodorants in the past, but they either ended up too sticky, or gooey, or I smelled like body odor after a rough sweaty day. I can’t believe this works! I work in construction in 90-degree weather and sweat a LOT. When I come home from work now, even after dripping sweat and dying at work, I still freaking smell like coconut and vanilla, no lie! NO B.O.! I can’t believe it! Lifer here, brb gotta go stock up." —xLK

    Price: $12.99

    3. A collapsible trash bin because at this point, your car is basically just a dumpster on wheels, and you need somewhere to put all the garbage that has mysteriously appeared.

    the black trash can with a cup and a water bottle
    Target

    Promising review: "This is a lifesaver! I’m one of those people who throws EVERYTHING on the passenger floorboard and cleans it out once a month, problem solved. This came with a little strip of Velcro, I stuck mine to the floor, and my car has NEVER been this clean before. Anytime I have a napkin or straw wrapper, I just toss it in! The shape and size are perfect for the passenger floorboard without hindering leg room! My S.O. cannot stand ANYTHING in his leg space while riding in the car, but he doesn’t even notice this!" —Tswales

    Price: $8.99

    4. A hot and cold gel bead eye mask you can throw in the microwave or the freezer for relaxing temperature therapy on that super delicate skin around the eyes. I have one of these and love keeping it in the freezer, so after a night out with friends, I can use this to help de-puff my under-eye area.

    A blue face mask
    Target

    Promising review: "As someone who has a lot of eye strain and pain, this is an amazing product to use for relief in the evenings. The warming option is very soothing, and it's nice to have around for relaxation time after a long day at work." —PartywithKarti 

    Price: $8.79 

    5. A pack of six mini flower-shaped claw clips to add a playful vibe to your look and help you switch up your typical ponytail or half-up hairdo.

    the clips
    Target

    Price: $5.49 for a 12-pack

    6. A vitamin C resurfacing face mask packed with lactic, glycolic, and salicylic acid and enzymes to help brighten up dull skin and leave your face feeling fresh and glowy.

    Target

    Promising review: "Guys don’t walk to Target, RUN and buy this mask. From the first use you will see your skin’s surface more even, your acne (hyperpigmentation) will start clearing right away, and your skin will brighten. This is the only product that has helped my hormonal acne and huge pores. I love it and will continue to use it forever!" —Beautiful Collection

    Price: $17.99

    7. An air vent phone mount so you can take a look at the directions or playlist safely without taking your eyes off the road.

    a phone attached to the black mount in a car
    Target

    Promising review: "Works well, and it's easy to clip on or move to a different spot. Stays on without problems or movement. Easy to place phone in the holder even with one hand. Fits different-sized phones, and even fits with a PopSocket attached! More than worth the price." —Stacey 

    Price: $10.99

    8. A vegan niacinamide serum that can help reduce the appearance of enlarged pores, refine uneven texture, and balance excess oil production so your skin can look *and* feel its best.

    The serum
    Target

    Promising review: "Only been using for a week, but I really feel like it has made my skin look so much better. I’m way less oily, skin texture is better, and I feel like it’s helping with milia as well. I had no reaction to it." —S

    Price: $16.99

    9. A bottle of Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water great for taking off your makeup and cleansing your face without absolutely decimating your skin. I use this every night, and as someone with very sensitive skin, this is a game-changer.

    someone holding the product
    Target

    Promising review: "I've tried other micellar waters and always come back to this one. It’s simply the best! Takes off makeup and dirt easily and doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin whatsoever! No fragrance is a huge plus, too. It just works well and is inexpensive. I have repurchased it many, many times, and will continue to do so!" —Larkspur37

    Price: $3.99+ (available in three sizes)

    10. A modern-looking tunnel cat scratcher, so your kitties will finally have something to scratch other than your furniture.

    cardboard tunnel cat scratcher
    Target

    Promising review: "My cat LOVES this. Not only is this his fave scratch material, but he loves to lay in it, even though he's too big. I've thought of getting two and putting them side by side so he fits better." —Lisa B

    Price: $19.99

    11. A bottle of Thayers affordable witch hazel toner that works just as well as the expensive stuff. It's formulated with organic aloe vera designed to balance oily skin while maintaining the natural moisture barrier, creating a smooth base for the rest of your skincare routine.

    Target

    Promising review: "Switched from high-end, never going back. This balances my skin and makes it look way better in these harsh winter months. Got this on a whim, and wow! Love that it’s unscented as well. Perfect for sensitive skin!" —Michelle L.

    Price: $10.99

    12. A super sheer SPF 30 sunscreen which has a slightly green tint that you can also use as a primer to cancel out redness. And since it's lightweight and mineral-free, you don't have to worry about a cakey white cast left behind.

    Target

    Promising review: "I'm the one always saying 'put sunscreen on your face' in the morning. What follows is usually much complaining from my family. THIS, however, goes on without a cast and is lightweight, and the complaining has just...stopped. Poof." —Anonymous

    Price: $19.99

    13. A rose quartz face roller if you want to give yourself the ultimate luxury face massage at home. The coolness of the rose quartz encourages better circulation and helps relax tight facial muscles — and you can even throw it in the fridge for an added cooling effect!

    the pink face roller
    Target

    Promising review: "I love this roller. It’s now part of my skin routine. It gets cold from just sitting out and is extremely relaxing to use at the end of the day. The quality is good and will only break if dropped." —Target Mom

    Price: $12 (originally $15) 

    14. A pair of double-buckle slides that are waterproof and super cute if you're looking for the look and feel of a Birkenstock but not the steep price tag.

    Pink double-buckle slide sandals
    Target

    Promising review: "Comfy and cute! The price is fantastic for a simple slide-on sandal. They stay on your feet well and are going to be great for the pool this summer! I did have to size down a little." —Sam

    Price: $10 (available in sizes 5–12 and seven colors)

    15. A hydration lip mask made with hyaluronic acid and caster seed oil for those of us who suffer from chronically dry lips, especially if you live in a dry climate. Just apply this before bed and wake up the next morning with a soft, smooth pout.

    The hydration lip mask
    Target

    Promising review: "Absolutely love! Keeps my lips moisturized, and it doesn’t taste like anything. I use it morning and night." —Pastina86

    Price: $7

    16. A Dash egg cooker so if you're ~scrambling~ to get ready in the morning, your breakfast can be done in a matter of minutes for an easy, no-mess meal. It can poach, scramble, boil, or even make an omelet.

    The egg cooker in black
    Target

    Promising review: "Obsessed with being able to make an omelet without having to watch it. I add whatever I want. Ham, cheese, peppers, etc...if I add too much stuff, I have to go through the cycle twice, but it’s worth it in the morning while trying to multitask!" —Cole22

    Price: $16.99 (available in two colors)

    17. A reusable food storage pouch to help you take a break from traditional disposable sandwich bags. Aesthetically pleasing AND good for the planet?? Yes please!

    The Stasher reusable storage pouches in various colors
    Target

    Promising review: "I am so happy these are conveniently sold at Target. They're perfect for so many things, especially food and snacks. They are a little tricky for little hands, but my 9-year-old loves using them for school lunch and snacks." —Kelly

    Price: $11.69 (originally $12.99)

    18. A pack of pimple patches because these on-the-go pimple fighters can work on your breakouts while you break through the rest of your busy day (or even better, while you sleep).

    Target

    Promising review: "Loved this product! Worked my first time using it; I was shocked and impressed! It does exactly as advertised; you place the patch on, and it pulls up all the nasty stuff. I get really bad cystic acne, and this patch actually brought it to a head!!" —Mmull

    Price: $9.79 for a 24-pack

    19. A cold brew coffee maker that'll save you tons of money in the long run since you'll be skipping your daily coffee shop stop!

    the cold brew maker in white
    instagram.com

    Promising review: "I’ve tried several cold-brew makers, and none of them worked as well as this one has so far. I love that it works in the fridge, and that the plunger actually separates the grounds from the coffee. It’s so inexpensive and works well!" —lalpuzzlenut

    Price: $14.99

    20. A pair of chunky rectangle sunglasses if you want every Gen Z'er walking past you asking where they can get a pair. (As a Gen Z girlie, you can trust me here.)

    Black sunglasses with thick frames on a plain background
    Target

    Promising review: "These ARE my go-to everyday pair to wear. Very stylish, both casual or formal; versatile for sure. Durable, too; I’ve had mine for about two years and am very happy Target still carries this pair and will be buying another pair for my other car. Definitely recommend!" —Samone

    Price: $12 

    21. An accessory organizer so you can prevent your favorite necklaces, bracelets, and rings from becoming a jumbled mess when you're traveling. No more saying, "Where is THIS jewelry piece?!" after you've arrived at your destination.

    White accessory organizer with rings and necklaces inside
    Target

    Promising review: "Such a great value and has so many useful compartments to put jewelry in! Can’t wait to use it for my next trip!" —Keya

    Price: $15

    22. A luxurious lip oil formulated with vitamin E and avocado, sunflower, and jojoba oils for long-lasting hydration that won't leave your lips feeling sticky.

    The transparent product in a clear tube with mini gold stars in it
    Target

    Promising review: "This is by far my favorite lip gloss/lip oil ever. And this is coming from someone who loves lip products and frankly has too many. This lip oil is so plush, and plumping, and shiny like no other. It also lasts for hourssssss! Lip products, especially glosses, hardly ever last more than an hour. I wore this to work one day, and it was still on after six hours. It’s also absolutely gorgeous in person; the pics don’t do it justice. The teeny tiny gold glitters throughout the lip oil, and the packaging itself is actually pretty glam. Plus, it smells like vanilla cake. Which is always good. Basically, I think everyone should try this gloss, but then it’s gonna be even harder for me to find the dang thing in stores than it already is." —AP

    Price: $18

    23. A colorful cotton hand towel to add a fun splash of color to your bathroom or kitchen. It comes in three colors, so you can mix and match a set if you want!

    The blue towel featuring a woven print with tassels
    Target

    Promising review: "Funky and soft! Love the colors." —Color Please

    Price: $8 (available in three designs)

    24. A pair of fluffy slippers with indoor/outdoor soles, so you can still get nice and comfy even if you're working from home. And since you can wear these outside, you can strut them around the neighborhood when you walk your dog!

    The crossband faux-fur slide slippers in tan
    Target

    Promising review: "For the price, you can't beat them. They're perfect house slippers that keep you comfy and cozy all day. I've had a pair for almost seven months, and they're still going strong, and I wear them regularly. Just purchased another color and can't wait to use them, too." —Agarrison

    Price: $15 (available in sizes S–XL and three colors)

    25. And finally, a high-end-looking tabletop clock for making sure you're always on time (and adding a fun, retro flair to your space).

    The round clock in gray and brass
    Target

    Promising review: "I really like this clock. The gray with the gold is really nice. The clock looks more expensive than it is. If you want a quiet clock, then this would be perfect for you. I have another analog clock, and it ticks pretty loud, but this one doesn’t make a sound." —LorenaSD 

    Price: $14.99

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.