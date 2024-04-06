25 Cheap Target Products To Buy Yourself Today Because…Well…You Don’t Really Need A Reason

1. A bottle of Ella+Mila nail strengthener loaded with vitamin E for folks who love getting gel manicures but sometimes just pick them off instead of getting them professionally removed, inevitably destroying their nail beds.
2. A stick of Native's aluminum-free coconut and vanilla deodorant that actually works without all the yucky chemicals in other deos. I used this on a 50-day cycling tour from Seattle to San Diego, and it's the ONLY thing that made me not smell like a locker room.
3. A collapsible trash bin because at this point, your car is basically just a dumpster on wheels, and you need somewhere to put all the garbage that has mysteriously appeared.
4. A hot and cold gel bead eye mask you can throw in the microwave or the freezer for relaxing temperature therapy on that super delicate skin around the eyes. I have one of these and love keeping it in the freezer, so after a night out with friends, I can use this to help de-puff my under-eye area.
5. A pack of six mini flower-shaped claw clips to add a playful vibe to your look and help you switch up your typical ponytail or half-up hairdo.
6. A vitamin C resurfacing face mask packed with lactic, glycolic, and salicylic acid and enzymes to help brighten up dull skin and leave your face feeling fresh and glowy.
7. An air vent phone mount so you can take a look at the directions or playlist safely without taking your eyes off the road.
8. A vegan niacinamide serum that can help reduce the appearance of enlarged pores, refine uneven texture, and balance excess oil production so your skin can look *and* feel its best.
9. A bottle of Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water great for taking off your makeup and cleansing your face without absolutely decimating your skin. I use this every night, and as someone with very sensitive skin, this is a game-changer.
10. A modern-looking tunnel cat scratcher, so your kitties will finally have something to scratch other than your furniture.
11. A bottle of Thayers affordable witch hazel toner that works just as well as the expensive stuff. It's formulated with organic aloe vera designed to balance oily skin while maintaining the natural moisture barrier, creating a smooth base for the rest of your skincare routine.
12. A super sheer SPF 30 sunscreen which has a slightly green tint that you can also use as a primer to cancel out redness. And since it's lightweight and mineral-free, you don't have to worry about a cakey white cast left behind.
13. A rose quartz face roller if you want to give yourself the ultimate luxury face massage at home. The coolness of the rose quartz encourages better circulation and helps relax tight facial muscles — and you can even throw it in the fridge for an added cooling effect!
14. A pair of double-buckle slides that are waterproof and super cute if you're looking for the look and feel of a Birkenstock but not the steep price tag.
15. A hydration lip mask made with hyaluronic acid and caster seed oil for those of us who suffer from chronically dry lips, especially if you live in a dry climate. Just apply this before bed and wake up the next morning with a soft, smooth pout.
16. A Dash egg cooker so if you're ~scrambling~ to get ready in the morning, your breakfast can be done in a matter of minutes for an easy, no-mess meal. It can poach, scramble, boil, or even make an omelet.
17. A reusable food storage pouch to help you take a break from traditional disposable sandwich bags. Aesthetically pleasing AND good for the planet?? Yes please!
18. A pack of pimple patches because these on-the-go pimple fighters can work on your breakouts while you break through the rest of your busy day (or even better, while you sleep).
19. A cold brew coffee maker that'll save you tons of money in the long run since you'll be skipping your daily coffee shop stop!
20. A pair of chunky rectangle sunglasses if you want every Gen Z'er walking past you asking where they can get a pair. (As a Gen Z girlie, you can trust me here.)
21. An accessory organizer so you can prevent your favorite necklaces, bracelets, and rings from becoming a jumbled mess when you're traveling. No more saying, "Where is THIS jewelry piece?!" after you've arrived at your destination.
22. A luxurious lip oil formulated with vitamin E and avocado, sunflower, and jojoba oils for long-lasting hydration that won't leave your lips feeling sticky.
23. A colorful cotton hand towel to add a fun splash of color to your bathroom or kitchen. It comes in three colors, so you can mix and match a set if you want!
24. A pair of fluffy slippers with indoor/outdoor soles, so you can still get nice and comfy even if you're working from home. And since you can wear these outside, you can strut them around the neighborhood when you walk your dog!
25. And finally, a high-end-looking tabletop clock for making sure you're always on time (and adding a fun, retro flair to your space).
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.