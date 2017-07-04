Sections

I Can't Stop Looking At These Photos From Nathan's Hot Dog–Eating Contest

God Bless America!

Posted on
Ellen Cushing
Ellen Cushing
BuzzFeed News Reporter

July 4 is a day of many great American traditions — but perhaps none is so great as the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, held annually on Coney Island, during which male and female competitors attempt to eat as many hot dogs (and buns!) in 10 minutes as they possibly can, and make faces like this:

(This is Joey Chestnut, who defended his title this year with a staggering 72 hot dogs.)
Andrew Kelly / Reuters

And this:

(And this is Miki Sudo, the women's champ, who managed 41.)
Andrew Kelly / Reuters

Andrew Kelly / Reuters

True American dedication.

Michael Noble Jr. / AP

Let's zoom in on that one, shall we?

Damn.

Murrica.

Andrew Kelly / Reuters

