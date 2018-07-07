Literally Just Hilarious Tweets That Prove Jordan Pickford Must Be Protected At All Costs

Right, let me bring you up to speed: Today England beat Sweden 2–0 to progress to the semifinals of the World Cup. It's the furthest they've got in 28 years.
It's fair to say the team performed pretty well, but there was one man who really won the nation's hearts: England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who was named the official man of the match after making several gravity-defying saves.
People are just loving how he stops balls dead in their tracks.
No one was more impressed than Ross Kemp.
People think Pickford is the hero we need right now.
He's magical.
WHAT. A. LAD.
Basically, we need more Pickfords.
Elizabeth Pears is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
