 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Literally Just Hilarious Tweets That Prove Jordan Pickford Must Be Protected At All Costs

"Pickford done more for this country than Theresa May."

Originally posted on
Updated on
Elizabeth Pears
Elizabeth Pears
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Right, let me bring you up to speed: Today England beat Sweden 2–0 to progress to the semifinals of the World Cup. It's the furthest they've got in 28 years.

Our first #WorldCup semi-final since 1990. 😀 #threelions
England @England

Our first #WorldCup semi-final since 1990. 😀 #threelions

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's fair to say the team performed pretty well, but there was one man who really won the nation's hearts: England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who was named the official man of the match after making several gravity-defying saves.

The @Budweiser #ManoftheMatch for #SWEENG is @England's goalkeeper @JPickford1! #WorldCup
FIFA World Cup 🏆 @FIFAWorldCup

The @Budweiser #ManoftheMatch for #SWEENG is @England's goalkeeper @JPickford1! #WorldCup

Reply Retweet Favorite

People are just loving how he stops balls dead in their tracks.

Pickford in goal today like...
Footy Humour @FootyHumour

Pickford in goal today like...

Reply Retweet Favorite
Pickford stopping goals like #ENGSWE #WorldCup #ENG
Glenn Donnelly @funkyc0bra

Pickford stopping goals like #ENGSWE #WorldCup #ENG

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
Pickford in goal be like. #ENGSWE
Andy Haigh @Wolverinesclaws

Pickford in goal be like. #ENGSWE

Reply Retweet Favorite
Pickford keeping that header out .... #ENGSWE
Joe Beck @joseph83beck

Pickford keeping that header out .... #ENGSWE

Reply Retweet Favorite
The Great Wall of England that is Pickford .... #ENGSWE
Digant Val @digsval

The Great Wall of England that is Pickford .... #ENGSWE

Reply Retweet Favorite
#SWEENG Ball: ay mate, can I come in? Pickford:
Toni 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @seemtobeTony

#SWEENG Ball: ay mate, can I come in? Pickford:

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

No one was more impressed than Ross Kemp.

Ross Kemp @RossKemp

Reply Retweet Favorite

People think Pickford is the hero we need right now.

Pickford done more for this country than Theresa May
Antihero @MansaCam

Pickford done more for this country than Theresa May

Reply Retweet Favorite
Somebody hand Jordan Pickford the NHS as he will probably save that too. #ENGSWE
Lee Montgomery @unclebaldie24

Somebody hand Jordan Pickford the NHS as he will probably save that too. #ENGSWE

Reply Retweet Favorite
jordan pickford could’ve saved the titanic
jam @JamieClay_

jordan pickford could’ve saved the titanic

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

He's magical.

Pickford proving to be one of best keepers in #WorldCup18 #ENGSWE Go, go gadget arms!
Ben Barnes @benbarnes

Pickford proving to be one of best keepers in #WorldCup18 #ENGSWE Go, go gadget arms!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Pickford again #EngSwe
Ryan Finnigan @sicryan

Pickford again #EngSwe

Reply Retweet Favorite

WHAT. A. LAD.

Can’t believe Pickford is an anagram of absolutely top lad. #ENGSWE
Hannah Jane Parkinson @ladyhaja

Can’t believe Pickford is an anagram of absolutely top lad. #ENGSWE

Reply Retweet Favorite

Basically, we need more Pickfords.

Pickford. I will have your babies. I will find a way. #ENGSWE
Femi @Femi_Sorry

Pickford. I will have your babies. I will find a way. #ENGSWE

Reply Retweet Favorite

The 11 Purest Tweets From Jordan Pickford Before He Became An England Football Hero

buzzfeed.com

Elizabeth Pears is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App