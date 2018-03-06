The Met's counterterrorism policing unit is now leading the investigation into the suspected poisoning of former Russian spy and his daughter, after they became seriously ill in Salisbury.



In a statement, the Met said the incident was not currently being treated as a terrorist incident, but added its that the counterterrorism policing network had the specialist expertise to deal with such "unusual circumstances".

The investigation comes after former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were found unconscious in the English city of Salisbury on 4 March.

The pair, who were found on a bench outside the Maltings shopping centre, are being treated at hospital for suspected exposure to an unknown substance and remain in a critical condition. The substance is currently being tested by experts at nearby Porton Down, the UK's defence research centre, the BBC reported.