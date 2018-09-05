Share On more Share On more

A 37-year-old man was stabbed at an awards ceremony celebrating the top talent in the UK's music industry on Tuesday night.



Police were called to the Rated Awards at the Eventim Apollo, in Hammersmith, west London, following reports of a man suffering stab wounds.

The victim, believed to be a music artist, was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in serious condition.

The incident threatens to overshadow the event cofounded by GRM Daily, which is now in its fourth year and is set to be broadcast on television for the first time on Channel 4 this Friday.

The high-profile ceremony was attended by stars including US producer Swiss Beatz, UK rapper Skepta, duo Krept and Konan, and Oscar-nominated actor Daniel Kaluuya.

Officers were called to the scene at 9:10pm, shortly before singer Ray BLK took to the stage at approximately 9:18pm for a stunning performance calling for an end to knife violence, which won huge praise from the audience.

The singer's performance of "Run Run" began with the sound of a heartbeat, while behind her a display showed the words "Over 40,000 offences involving knives have been reported across the UK up to March 2018."

Her powerful performance also included the message that "80 violent murders have been reported in London alone this year and over 1,000 stabbings."