    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors.

    Winter Is Coming (And So Is The End Of Fall Prime Day) — Snag These 62 Things To Help You Prepare For Cold Weather

    Because the best time to stock up and save on all those winter essentials is *before* it starts getting freezing cold outside.

    Elizabeth Lilly
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Samantha Wieder
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    1. A Breville espresso machine for 25% off because you've been tempted to buy one and have been waiting for an excuse. Here it is!

    the coffee machine
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I've been really happy with the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine. The stylish design and built-in grinder make me feel like a true coffee connoisseur. The quick heat-up time and adjustable grind size make it easy to customize my perfect shot. And the programmable shot volume ensures consistent espresso shots every time. Plus, the added bonus of being able to claim the title of 'at-home barista' is a definite plus. Highly recommend this machine to any coffee lover out there!" —Ashleigh Johnson

    Price: $559.95 (originally $749.95; available in two colors)

    2. A cushioned bath pillow for 60% off that'll support your neck, your back, and your need to relax and unwind after a rather unpleasant day. You deserve it!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Bath Haven is a small business.

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this!!! Five stars all the way! I love soaking in baths but always had to use two or more towels every time to cushion my tailbone / neck from crunching against the hard tub. With this bath bed though, I am relaxing in delightful comfort the entire time and no longer have any pressure on my tailbone or head against the hard surface. Feels like I’m laying on a cloud." —Ashley

    Price: $34.39+ (originally $84.99; available in four styles)

    3. Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence for 43% off that may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    I loooove this essence for whenever I need an added boost of hydration. It absorbs into the skin beautifully!

    Promising review: "This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this. It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-puting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" —Sarah Deeb

    Price: $14.30 (originally $25)

    4. 24% off a human-sized dog bed if you secretly wish you could Freaky Friday with your pup and trade your 9–5 for their nap-all-day lifestyle.

    model in human-size dog bed
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I don't know who is happier, me or the dog. Of course, he loves the included blanket very much. I use it in our sun room to read with him happily lying beside me." —Kindle Customer

    Price: $151.99 (originally $199.99; available in five colors)

    5. Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off (always a Prime Day must-have!) so you can get pearly whites without spending too much green. They mold to your teeth with their no-slip design to dramatically lift even years' old stains. Now that it's officially red-wine season, these will come especially in handy.

    Hands opening the box of strips
    Amazon

    It comes with 44 strips total: enough for 20 regular treatments and two one-hour express treatments

    Promising review: "I haven't used Crest White Strips in over 5 years. Since then my teeth have stayed really white and I frequently get compliments or questions on how I get my teeth so white. I decided to get a box to boost the whiteness of my teeth. Wow, I was shocked on how much these have improved! Before the strips were really flimsy, hard to remove from the package and were really hard to keep on your teeth — the old ones would slip or bunch up. These are such an improvement! The new strips remove easily from the plastic they are on. The strips are REALLY adhesive! These will not budge! Since I've purchased I have only used about 4 times and I can already notice a difference. Other people have noticed too. I think these are well worth the money and work as good as a professional treatment, I have had friends who have done professional treatments and their teeth are not as white as mine. I highly recommend these to anyone who wants a brighter/whiter smile!" —Vanessa5o5

    Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99)

    6. Or! A box of peroxide-free whitening strips from Lumineux for 40% off if you're looking for something a little more gentle. It uses coconut and sage oil to make it safe for sensitive teeth.

    Reviewer&#x27;s teeth before and after using white strips
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was a little skeptical of these since it was an IG ad that I saw but wow....these are AMAZING! They really do a great job of whitening (you see IMMEDIATE results) and they do not make your teeth sensitive AT ALL. Within a week, my teeth were significantly whiter!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99)

    7. OR a Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen for 30% off if you don't even want to deal with strips but still want to remove some of those set-in stains. Each pen contains 35 treatments that you apply after you brush your teeth at night. Then head to bed, and you'll wake up in the morning with a brighter smile!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "MUST-BUY. Absolutely amazing. I’ve only used the teeth-whitening overnight stick three times, and people are already starting to notice a difference in my teeth. I also have very sensitive teeth and tooth pain, but this hasn’t seemed to affect my pain at all. I highly recommend this tooth-whitening product! I’ve always wanted white teeth!" —Shey Wilkey

    Price: $17.49 (originally $24.99).

    8. *The Amazon Coat* for 41% off (a better deal than in July!), a chicly oversized parka that'll keep you truly toasty warm — and make everyone think you splurged big time. Mega style, mega warmth, and pockets for days?

    BuzzFeed / Maitland, amazon.com

    I bought this on Prime Day allllll the way back in 2019 and it's SO WARM!!!! I truly live in it all winter, and so do half the people I know at this point.

    Promising review: "Let me start by saying, my husband says that I am obsessed with coats. Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite! I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat; I love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand-name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, 'I love your coat!'" —Suzi Linthorst

    Price: $89.99+ (originally $149.99; available in women's sizes XXS–5X and 13 colors)

    9. And a children's version of the coat up to 30% off so your mini can be warm and snug, just like you!

    an adult model and a child in matching green winter coats
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I don't normally spend over fifty bucks for a kids coat, but this was an exception. I own two of the 'Amazon Coats' and I truly love them. They are the best coats I have ever owned. I was happy when they came out with a kid version and in great colors. They are just as warm and just as well-made as the adult version. I know many people have sized up, if you want a couple of seasons wear, I would size up two. Bought for a six-year-old and the 8–9-year-old fit perfectly, too perfect. Sized up again and I love the fit!" —C. Gillespie

    Price: $90.99+ (originally $139.99; available in sizes 6 years–5T and10 colors)

    10. A crewneck sweater for up to 61% off that's oversized enough to wear with leggings because in fall, sweaters, leggings, and boots are the ultimate outfit combo. Seriously, you may just want to add a couple of colors to your cart now so you can have them in rotation in your wardrobe.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got influenced by someone on TikTok for this sweater. It wasn’t really in my budget, but I bought it anyway and already know it will be my favorite sweater for the rest of the year. It’s heavy!!! Feels expensive. I will buy another color on payday." —nkmoyer1

    Price: $24.99+ (originally $63.99; available in sizes XS-XL and in 32 colors and styles)

    11. A box of skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 Zombie face masks for 43% off with results that reviewers swear by — not to mention the fact that they're weirdly fun? The mask tightens as it dries on your face, giving you the titular "zombie" effect. Just wait 15 minutes and rinse to reveal your glowiest glow yet, thanks to the albumin (aka egg white) and aloe formula.

    Reviewer before and after showing the mask made their skin look tighter and reduced the appearance of some wrinkles
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I've used Hanacure for a while but they are so expensive. I just can't bring myself to buy them anymore. I ran across these and was so excited to try them! It does have a funky smell (reminds me of perm solution) but they worked excellent. My skin was very soft afterwards, and my pores looked way smaller. I see absolutely no difference in the effects of this mask and Hanacure. The only difference is the huge price tag Hanacure carries. Definitely worth the money!" —K. Bell

    "Everyone needs to buy Zombie Masks! I will be buying this again and again! I have very oily and acne prone skin. I have tried EVERYTHING and nothing helps my skin. This instantly softened my skin, gave me an amazing glow, lightened my acne scars, and I haven’t had a pimple since using it." —Erin Marple

    Price: $14.25 (originally $25)

    12. The Holy Grail CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream for 35% off, which delivers on hydration and softness and protects your skin's natural barrier. There's a reason reviewers' derms recommend it, and people can't stop talking about CeraVe on TikTok!

    BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer, amazon.com

    It has new packaging just FYI if it looks different when you order it!

    My colleague Maitland Quitmeyer loves this stuff and says: "This is my all time fave, never-be-without night cream, and I'm wondering WHY did I just stock up for full price?!?!"

    Promising review: "I’ve been using the same cream for over 7 years. Every other cream would break me out, not moisturize my skin enough, or just make me too oily. I got this because I’ve been breaking out and I’ve been trying to find something to calm my skin down. The first night I used this my skin improved!! Redness/bumps reduced, my skin was soft. I have very sensitive, oily, acne prone skin and this did not irritate my face at all. I wake up and my skin is soooo soft. My skin texture has drastically changed in just a week. My makeup applies so smooth and my pores even look better. My new go-to!" —Melody

    Price: $14.39 (originally $21.99)

    13. An immunity-boosting Zesty Paws allergy supplement for 30% off for dogs with skin sensitivities. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to help improve immune function, aide digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat. After all, you aren't the only one who gets a little itchier in winter.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine... nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats... he eats these every time so that’s an added bonus!" —Darcie Nation

    Price: $20.97 (originally $29.97; available in several quantities and for specific ages).

    14. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream Moisturizer for 57% off that packs in the moisture thanks to hyaluronic acid in a non-irritating, fragrance-free formula.

    model holding bottle
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I don't know what they put in this stuff but my skin is soft all day without being sticky. The lotion is thin feeling when you put it in but leaves your skin feeling smooth, soft and moisturized all day!!" —Wendy Morse

    Price: $6.98 (originally $16.10)

    15. A new edition of Amazon's HD Fire TV stick for 50% off that's twice as fast as the previous model — now it's time to finally get around to all those shows you put off when weather was nice outside.

    Reviewer&#x27;s remote and tv with five-star review
    amazon.com

    Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.

    Promising review: "We were a little hesitant about trying this but have a beautiful TV that was just a little to old to be a smart TV. We were connecting our laptop via USB cable and that was a pain with the cable running across the living room. After a friend suggested this we were still in debate...would it work? Could we figure it out? Would it be a pain to use? We are not tech experts so any changes are usually challenging. But it was so easy. We did it in 15 minutes and were already adding to our watchlist. Literally thousands of shows to choose from. Old favorites, new exclusives, and movies galore. Alexa is there to help. So happy with this purchase and much cheaper than buying a new TV. Thank you Amazon for another great product." —Lucy

    Price: $19.99 (originally $39.99)

    If you have a 4K TV, get the 4K Fire Stick, which is currently 54% off — get it for $22.99 (originally $49.99).

    16. The fan-favorite Laneige lip mask for 30% off that'll keep your lips hydrated and ~supple~ while you get a good night's sleep. Just slather on before bed and you'll wake up with a super-soft pout.

    A model holding the jar
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I just had to write a review because for years I’ve suffered from severe chapped lips no matter the season. I’ve spent hundreds of dollars searching for a product that would help, prevent or even soften my lips without success until now. Immediately after putting this product on I knew my search was over. And by day 2 I knew I would be a customer for life. My lips stay moist from sun up to sun down and works perfectly as a base to lipsticks or my preference long wear lip color. I highly recommend this product for soft, chap free lips." —Angela Austin

    Price: $16.80 (originally $24; available in six scents, three of which are on sale)

    17. A heated eye massager for 62% off — plus an extra 5% — complete with five different massage modes and Bluetooth music so they can fully indulge and relax while relieving pain from eye strain and headaches.

    Reviewer wearing black over eye massager mask
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer

    Price$46.82 (originally $129.99; available in four colors)

    18. Some Keen women's waterproof snow boots for up to 55% off because your old ones bit the (very wet) dust last year.

    boot
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I got a pair of these for the holidays and I love them so much I ordered a second pair. I don’t think I can ever wear another boot! These are comfortable and keep my feet warm and dry. They’re not fussy boots and wear well in Michigan winters without looking bad." —Michigan fan

    Price: $72.20+ (originally $160; available in women's sizes 5–11 and two colors)

    19. Or some faux fur-lined snow boots for up to 30% off that'll super easy to pull on for snow shoveling or errands thanks to the side zip.

    snow bootie
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought my first pair last year and loved them. I live in Minnesota and they kept my feet nice and warm and they are so comfortable bought two new pair this year all in different colors." —Michele

    Price: $32.02+ (originally $45.67; available in women's sizes 4–13.5 and 14 colors)

    20. Faux-leather leggings for up to 26% off reviewers say are very similar to the ones by Spanx (plus, these have thousands of 5-star ratings!).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This is the lowest price they've been in at least 30 days!

    Promising review: "Omg!! Literally the best! Sizing was perfect, I’m 5’2 165 lbs and ordered a medium and it’s true to size. Thick, not see through, it’s EXACTLY like spanx. I had a pair of the spanx one and lost it, don’t know where it is and ordered these last minute for my vacation and i was shocked at the quality for the price. Buy it! You will not regret it!" —Boca Doce Baking

    Price: $58.91 (originally $79.99; available in sizes XS–4XL and four colors)

    21. The Samsung Frame TV for up to 33% off — because if you're really going to throw yourself into catching up on TV, then you might as well give yourself another upgrade. With this, you can display classical paintings, photographs, and modern art with the click of a button on the anti-reflective matte screen!

    reviewer&#x27;s tv with painting on it and five star review text saying &quot;wow! best tv I ever purchased&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After months of research, we finally decided to get the Frame TV for our newly renovated kitchen and this did not disappoint! We mounted a media box behind the TV in the wall so everything is sleek and cordless. The picture quality is amazing and I simply adore the art subscription, there are SO many beautiful choices. On top of that, I can easily upload family photos. This TV is well worth the money." —Lindsey

    Price: $997.99+ (originally $1,497.99 for the 55-inch)

    22. BookTok's beloved agave green Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for 26% off — the new color is so dreamy, but this upgraded Kindle Paperwhite also boasts a wireless charger, an auto-adjusting front light, and 32GB of storage. Time to cozy up with your digital TBR pile.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am so happy to be reading more, and I find it easier to take around with me than carrying my book around. Easy to travel with, and battery life is amazing. I initially was skeptical because I love holding a physical book but ever since I received my new Paperwhite, everything has changed. Lightweight, and so functional and easy to use. I love the option it can bounce off from your phone if you don't have time the capability. I have the free trial of Kindle Unlimited and its the best. I have been reading books and downloaded so much. LOVE LOVE LOVE THE GREEN COLOR it is so pretty." —eileeenie

    Price: $139.99 (originally $189.99; available in three colors)

    23. A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel for up to 35% off — it's used to dissolve hard dead skin in literal minutes. (Seriously, reviewers say you should only let it sit for two to three minutes!) Then, give it a good scrub with a foot file and your heels will be baby bottom smooth.

    before photo of a reviewer&#x27;s cracked heel next to an after photo of the same heel with much of the dead skin removed to reveal softer, pinker heels
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a Hail Mary! This is hands down the best product ever!!!! I have been using this product on my clients and it has made my job so much easier and less time consuming." —Diamante Valentine

    Price: $11.99 (originally $18.49, also available in a pack of two)

    24. An AeroGarden Harvest for up to 52% off so you can always have fresh herbs picked straight from...your countertop (even in the dead of winter). This hydroponic system removes most of the mess and stress of traditional gardening, plus it alerts you when it's time to water and feed your plants.

    The AeroGarden in white
    amazon.com

    Check out my colleague's AeroGarden review for more deets!

    Promising review: "I purchased this as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend's sister-in-law who lamented not having a green thumb. I was somewhat apprehensive, having read a few reviews that mentioned pods not spouting. However, in the two months that the sis-in-law has had the AeroGarden, the growth has been tremendous. I'm constantly in awe when she sends me pics of the new growth. Only one pod failed to spout, but she reached out to customer service, and they are sending a replacement for that particular pod. All the others have grown quite large, and last night I received a picture of their dinner using herbs grown with the AeroGarden. Impressive!" —Mary A. Walls

    Price: $79.95+ (originally $164.95+; available in four colors)

    25. A 16-pack of citrusy Liquid I.V. Hydration packets for 25% off that's loaded with 3x the electrolytes of a regular sports drink because sometimes you drop the ball on that whole drinking water thing when you're cold. This helps you maximize the power of every glass for aiding a speedy recovery from a hard workout or killer hangover.

    a reviewer photo of a water bottle and liquid I.V. packet
    amazon.com

    Psst — it's also gluten-, soy-, and dairy-free! 

    Promising review: "No issues with the packaging. I love the lemon lime taste, it dissolves in your water easily; I only used a straw to stir it up. It was not gritty and after drinking a glass I truly felt my headache vanish that I felt coming on after a heavy workout! My husband uses them for hangover days when you just don’t want to feel as if you are nearing death lol! Satisfied and definitely 5 stars. Great to have on hand." —Britt 

    Price: $17.49 (originally $23.45)

    26. A Levi's hooded parka for 29% off because outerwear is a big chunk of winter budgets and you've been on the prowl for a new coat.

    model in coat
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a fantastic winter jacket. I have worn this jacket in 15 degrees and snowy weather, and been warm the entire time. I actually have to take this jacket off in the car because I get way too warm wearing it. The coat fits true to size, and has plenty of room to layer underneath if necessary. The coat runs slightly long on me, right above my knees, but that just helps me stay warmer." —Brandi

    Price: $106.51+ (originally $149.99; available in women's straight and plus sizes XS–4X, and eight colors)

    27. A Tommy Hilfiger 3-in-1 jacket for up to 48% off has a detachable hood and will even let you wear the under jacket solo.

    model in coat
    Amazon

    Price: $67.50+ (originally $129; available in women's sizes XS–XL and three color combos)

    28. TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for 50% off brightens, softens, and fades hyperpigmentation like luxury serums (according to reviewers). Plus, it's cruelty-free!

    A reviewer with dark skin showing the serum lightened the acne scars on their forehead and cheeks until they were basically gone
    Progression photos showing redness and acne on reviewer's cheeks is reduced on day 2 and day 4
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was looking for a compare of the Skinceuticals C E Ferulic Serum [a 1 oz. bottle costs $166] and this one did not disappoint. My only complaint is the scent, but it isn’t super strong..." —pablo

    Price: $15 (originally $29.99)

    29. A Dyson Purifier Cool for 37% off (its best price yet!), which works as both an air purifier *and* a fan — complete with both a HEPA filter and an additional filter designed to remove odors and gases including VOCs. It even senses changes in air quality, and reacts accordingly!

    A reviewer&#x27;s nickel and gold fan
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "At first, I was a little concerned about spending $649 not including tax to get this however, being someone who suffers from asthma, and also having 44 animals in the room, air circulation, airflow as well as proper filtration is absolutely essential. I also live in California which deals with fires from time to time so it’s very important to have a high quality filter. One thing I want to state do not buy the cheap third-party filters for the system. They will not filter as you want only buy genuine OEM Dyson filters which you can purchase from their website. You cannot get official Dyson filters on Amazon, however this product exceeds absolutely everything I was looking for it even lets you know what type of substances it is filtering with its active air purification system. This is a easy way to take your filtration up a notch. Put your money where your breathing is, you won’t regret it. Fantastic, worth every penny." —AlexanderJacobs

    Price: $474.99 (originally $749.99), and shop all the Dyson deals here

    30. A Roomba robot vacuum for 45% off so you can watch your house get cleaned without even having to get up from the couch. Technology can be great.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run every day. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

    Price: $164.99 (originally $299.99)

    31. Or a Hoover ~PowerMax~ vacuum for 43% off designed with pet households in mind — it has a HEPA filter, multipurpose pet tools, and an extra-large dirt container so you can clean for longer. I stopped sneezing just thinking about this.

    Reviewer&#x27;s dog next to the vacuum full of pet hair
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This vacuum is AMAZING! I have two dogs and two cats, meaning I have a lot of hair, dander, sand, and dirt in my home. This vacuum gets ALL the hair off everything. Has attachments to reach hair in hard to reach areas! The suction power is so strong, gets every grain of sand." —Ally C.

    Price: $119.99 (originally $209.99)

    32. A drill/driver set for 50% off — it comes with a 36-piece bit set, 2.0Ah lithium battery, 1A compact charger, and carry bag to keep it all in one spot. If your home doesn't have a drill/driver set, it's time to buy one. YES, even if you aren't that handy. Time to do some inside projects!

    drill set
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The drill stood up to building a small ceck. with a 12' ramp and four step stairs, and still works like new. Drives in deck screws easy and handles easy." —Justin

    Price: $29.99 (originally $59.97)

    33. A gorgeous and reviewer-beloved Caraway nonstick ceramic cookware set for up to 20% off — that's its cheapest price ever! If you love going from stove to oven, these are safe up to 550°! Time to put all those Tasty recipes you've been saving to the (delicious) test.

    the coral pan set
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My cream set arrived over the weekend and I’ve had a chance to cook a few meals already. I am quite honestly stunned — I didn’t know cookware could be so delightful to use (and look at!!). The nonstick aspect is second to none which obviously makes cooking easier (and healthier since I use less oil than I otherwise would) but it also translates to the easiest cleaning ever. A splash of soap, water, and a sponge and it is ready to go for the next meal. I add about a tablespoon of olive oil to the pan prior to turning on the heat and the cookware seems to reach ideal cooking temps within a minute or two at low/medium heat settings. My favorite thing so far is the Dutch Oven because I’ve been able to bake bread at 450* in the oven and it turned out beautifully. 10/10 would recommend - already consider this to be a staple in our household!" —Matthew B

    Price: $316+ (originally $395+; available in seven colors)

    34. A chunky ribbed cardigan for up to 59% off — it buttons up the front, has two pockets, and comes in the perfect autumnal colors. How could you not want to cozy up in this every day for the rest of the season??

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The sweater has everything I love in a sweater! Perfectly boxy, but not hugely oversized fit. Well made and thick, non-itchy fabric. It’s perfection in a cardigan." —Midwife Barb

    Price: $22.45+ (originally $54.90; available in sizes XXS–5X and eight colors)

    35. An artificial fir Christmas tree for up to 52% off because the holidays will be here before we know it!

    artificial tree next to a fireplace
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I absolutely love it. Nobody could tell it was fake because it's  so full. It was on sale, too. It was originally like $429 or something like that and I got it for $129. I thought I would never ever get a fake one but this brand is very expensive and for $129 that was a steal." —JF

    Price: $150.13 for the 6-foot tree (originally $309.99; available in various sizes though not all are on sale)

    36. Plus a pre-lit 9-foot garland for 52% off to get a head start on your decorating once it's November 1st.

    garland
    Amazon

    Price: $48 (originally $99.99) Check out more pre-lit trees and garlands on sale.

    37. Some Levi's Ribcage straight-leg jeans for up to 40% off, which are IMO the *ultimate* high-waisted jeans.

    A reviewer showing the back of the jeans
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Thank you Gen Z for bullying this Millennial into trying straight leg jeans! These are so stinkin comfortable. I’m never changing. These fit like a dream. They hit about 1” above my belly button and are super cute on the booty. Love them!" —Brooke

    Price: $47.70+ (originally $79.50; available in women's sizes 24–39)

    38. A two-piece lounge set for 20% off that's about to be your go-to outfit this fall (and beyond). Reviewers (and TikTok-ers alike) swear this set is super comfortable. It's also so easy to grab in the morning when it's chilly outside but your dog needs to go for a walk ASAP.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a cute and comfortable two-piece set. The fit was as expected, and these pieces could easily be worn for travel or just lounging around the house. They washed up nicely, but I wouldn't recommend putting them in the dryer due to possible shrinkage." —H. Brien

    Price: $43.19+ (available in women's sizes S-XL and in 35 colors)

    39. A supremely soft pair of fuzzy slippers for 37% off you should keep by your bed so your feet won't have to touch your freezing cold hardwood floor first thing in the morning.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Incredible. Wow. I don't even know where to begin. These slippers are so soft and sturdy. My feet never slide out of them. There's a foam padding for foot support...omg. I can go on and on. These are incredible. 10/10 recommend for anyone." —NG

    Price: $18.99+ (originally $29.99; available in women's sizes 5–10 and 12 colors — just be sure to apply the extra 15% off coupon for the full discount)

    40. A plush comforter for up to 34% off because it'll pretty much transform your bedroom into a luxury suite at a 5-star hotel. Literally all you have to do is put it on top of your bed. You're welcome.

    White comforter on a bed
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is our second one of these comforters. Our first lasted four years and is still in pretty good shape, but I wanted a new color. I am so impressed by the quality and price of these. I ordered the extended queen size this time, and it is perfectly roomy! Definitely recommend. They aren't super hot, and we even use ours in the summer." —Cassie T.

    Price: $23.26+ (originally $34.99; available in six colors and in eight sizes)

    41. A suuper cozy and cute plush hoodie for up to 37% off as the perfect excuse to acquire another cozy clothing item.

    model in hoodie
    Amazon

    Price: $34.58+ (originally $54.99; available in women's sizes S–3XL and 36 colors/patterns)

    42. A woven throw for 32% off to add a touch of color to your place *and* adding a precious new piece to your impressive blanket collection.

    woven tassel blanket with multi-color embroidery
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I simply love this lap blanket! I bought two. One is on our recliner as a lap blanket and the other is in the middle of the bed as a decorative blanket accent. I have a king size bed, but after I put the comforters and decorative pillows on, I lay one of these in the center. It breaks it up. I will probably purchase more as gifts! The price is perfect for a quality made lap blanket. This is incredibly soft and so pretty. It gives a light, airy feeling." —Dee

    Price: $33.99 (originally $49.99; available in 13 colors and clip the coupon to get the full discount price)

    43. A six-pack of acrylic record shelves for 27% off so you can show off your great taste in music *and* decor at the same time. Heyyyy, you could even display all your holiday albums when that time comes!

    several records mounted on a wall
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The shelves are exactly as pictured. They are perfect for displaying vinyl. They were easy to hang. They are able to hold larger records. Red (Taylor’s Version) is four vinyls and it is no problem for the shelf. They have held for about two months without any issue so far." —Ty

    Price: $16.79 (originally $22.99)

    44. A super-soft and breathable extra-large blanket for up to 20% off. Measuring about 100 square feet, this blanket is big enough to cover the whole family on your weekly movie nights.

    person wrapped up in giant blanket
    Amazon

    Promising review: "It is huge! Love that. First blanket I’ve bought that doesn’t look too small for my king-size bed. There is no fear of being a cover hog with this blanket, since there’s plenty to share." —Angela Gibson

    Price: $127.20+ (originally $159; available in only the smiley face print)

    45. The