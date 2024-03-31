45 Ways To Transform Your Kitchen Into Something Out Of A Magazine — But On A Budget

1. Add some matte-steel cabinet pulls for a modern touch to those cabinets that were likely installed when you were in kindergarten. Even if you don't consider yourself a handy person, this is a super easy DIY.
Promising review: "Can't beat the quality for the price! Solid weight, none arrived scratched, bent or broken. Definitely get the template! It makes installation a breeze! With the template, I had 24 handles installed in less than 45 minutes! Immediately upgraded my cabinets. Very happy with this purchase!" —alexa
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in quantities 1–60 and in black, gold, or silver).
2. Finally get rid of the gunk that seemed like it would never come off of your stove with a Cerama Bryte cooktop cleaning kit.
The kit includes a 10-ounce bottle of Cerama Bryte Cooktop Cleaner, one cleaning pad, and one scraper to make it a quick and easy job.
Promising review: This really worked! I I had been using a soft scrub type of cleanser on my glass cooktop. I didn’t think this stuff would do much better but I wanted to try it because of all the good reviews. It really works well. I was impressed at the improvement to the look of my cooktop and it definitely works better than just a abrasive cleanser soft scrub type of thing. Will buy again." —Krista Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $10.95+ (available in two styles).
3. Create a #FridgeTok-worthy setup with some fridge organizers. And these'll prevent all kinds of spills!
Promising review: "My daughter wanted to organize the fridge after watching a series of TikTok videos! These were exactly what she wanted! Download TikTok for your kids and maybe they will want to help organize, too!" —Sarah C.
Get a set of eight bins from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four sizes and in sets of two, four, and six).
4. Revive worn-out wood surfaces like cabinets and floors with some wood polish and conditioner. Those cabinets may have decades of wear and tear but they don't have to *look* it.
Enhances the natural beauty and depth of grain on finished *and* unfinished wood. For use on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors and trim, etc.
Promising review: "I have tried numerous products on my wood kitchen cabinets, and nothing has worked. You can see from the photos that they were in really bad shape. I applied this product and let it sit for 45 minutes before I wiped the cabinets down. I can’t believe how well it worked! If this didn’t work, I figured I would have to refinish or paint the cabinets because they looked so bad. I’m so glad I tried it! It has saved me a lot of time and money!" —nicole feather
Get it from Amazon for $8.47.
5. Plus wood scratch cover to hide all those dings and scrapes on the original trim and doors that've been around longer than you, and have SEEN some things. The room's trim and doorways also show a lot of use, but this can help turn back time.
Promising review: "I can't believe how well Old English works! I recently purchased a home where a dog previously lived and had horribly scratched the woodwork. I thought I may have to sand and refinish the woodwork around two doors. Old English saved me a lot of work! " —Behold Behold!
Get it from Amazon for $5.34.
6. Scrape away and lift any leftover crud by the previous tenants or owners with the help of a jar of the The Pink Stuff. This TikTok-famous cleaning paste is made to handle all kinds of sticky, stuck-on situations like this nasty-looking kitchen faucet.
Promising review: "I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stovetop and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
7. Use significantly less elbow grease on said cleaning with the investment of a drill brush cleaning kit you can attach to your drill/driver. It'll give you an informercial-like cleaning sesh that'll have you seeking out all the dirty surfaces lurking elsewhere in your place.
Useful Products is a US-based small business established in 2007 by car wash owner, electrician, and former bodybuilder Anthony LaPolla that specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments.
Each of the different brush colors indicates which tasks the brushes are meant for based on their bristle type, so be sure to check which one is best suited for whatever you need to for! Yellow is the “all-purpose” medium bristle, but some are softer and harder depending on what types of surfaces you’re cleaning (but none of them will scratch!).
Promising review: "I manage many apartment properties and finding people to do the cleaning has been tricky business, so I end up having to get in and clean these horrendous filth pods tenants lived in and left me to deal with when they move out. The ovens and stove tops are usually the worst, and I absolutely hate cleaning. I came across this drill attachment set, and let me tell you, it helped me tremendously! I still had to get in with a putty knife on some of them but it really cut down my elbow-grease time." —alicia haats
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in six colors and stiffness levels).
8. Keep seasonings within reach when you cook with a magnetic stove shelf that's the perfect amount of room to keep your most-used spices so you don't have to go digging in your cabinet while the oil is literally poppin' on your stove top. It's an open storage option, but *very* orderly.
StoveShelf is a small business, and these shelves are built to last a lifetime.
Promising review: "This is an excellent buy. The shelf helped me declutter my cabinet, and it is an awesome storage space for my more often used spices. It is sturdy, easily installed, and attractive. I recommend this shelf." —Pamella R.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in six types and three sizes).