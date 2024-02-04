Just 35 Ways To Make Your Kitchen Cabinets Look Better And Work Harder For Your Needs

Kit includes low-VOC, low-odor, water-based acrylic paint and primer in one. Requires a one-day application process that dries in a soft, satin finish. Covers 100 square feet of cabinet surface (40 linear feet), which is typical of most kitchen cabinets. Ideal for use on wood, laminate and primed, or painted metal cabinets. Formulated to cover most existing wood finishes and paint in a single coat.

Promising review: "You can see a before and after in my pictures but this paint was AMAZING and a huge transformation to my outdated kitchen.

The Process:

- I started off by completely cleaning the wooden cabinets with KRUD KUTTER PC32 Prepaint Cleaner/TSP Substitute. I read a lot of reviews on this cleaner and heard that is was great for cleaning off oils and dirt, and it really did wonders.

- I sanded down the cabinets.

- I then primed the cabinets with a special wood primer.

- Once the primer dried, I used the Nuvo paint on the cabinets. I did four very thin layers of paint. It is vital that you keep each layer very thin because it will dry weird. I found that in the corner of the cabinets where paint puddled even a little bit that it would cracker so make sure that you keep thin layers

- Additionally, I ended up purchasing regular brushes outside of this kit. A few blogs said that they used the foam brushes; however, I did not like how the paint laid on the cabinets with them." —Danielle Joy

