Just 35 Ways To Make Your Kitchen Cabinets Look Better And Work Harder For Your Needs

1. Revive worn-out wood cabinet surfaces with some wood polish and conditioner. Those cabinets may have decades of wear and tear, but they don't have to *look* it. This simple DIY can make a big impact!
Enhances the natural beauty and depth of grain on finished *and* unfinished wood. For use on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors and trim, etc.
Promising review: "I have tried numerous products on my wood kitchen cabinets, and nothing has worked. You can see from the photos that they were in really bad shape. I applied this product and let it sit for 45 minutes before I wiped the cabinets down. I can’t believe how well it worked! If this didn’t work, I figured I would have to refinish or paint the cabinets because they looked so bad. I’m so glad I tried it! It has saved me a lot of time and money!" —nicole feather
2. Plus, wood scratch cover to hide all those dings and scrapes that — seemingly — have been around longer than you, and have SEEN some things.
Promising review: "I bought a house, and the kitchen cabinets were dull and had some minor scratches. I got one of those cloth gloves and put it on. I poured some Old English Dark on the glove and wiped the cabinets down. Wow!!! They looked brand new. Try leaving the Old English on for a few days and then wipe off the excess. You would think that I bought new cabinets." —MG
3. And hide smaller scratches with a set of wood repair markers. (I used some of these on scratches on my *own* kitchen cabinet doors in my rental apartment, and they totally blended in with the stain.)
4. If your kitchen cabinetry is painted and has a missing chip here or there, use a container of touch-up paint to help cover up all those chips and marks that seem to follow you around the room like one of those portraits where the eyes look straight forward.
Promising review: "I have an Ikea kitchen, and over the years, some of the cabinets have suffered some dings and chips. This touchup paint works like nail polish, and it covered the damages. The color matched perfectly to the Ikea cabinet color. Have recommended the product to others, too." —ChiliDog
5. Add some matte-steel cabinet pulls for a modern touch to those cabinets that were likely installed when you were in kindergarten. Even if you don't consider yourself a handy person, this is a super easy DIY.
Promising review: "Can't beat the quality for the price! Solid weight, none arrived scratched, bent, or broken. Definitely get the template! It makes installation a breeze! With the template, I had 24 handles installed in less than 45 minutes! Immediately upgraded my cabinets. Very happy with this purchase!" —alexa
6. And if wood stain and touch-up paint aren't gonna cut it, a kitchen cabinet painting kit will require considerably more work but give your kitchen a new lease on life. This kit requires ZERO stripping or priming.
Kit includes low-VOC, low-odor, water-based acrylic paint and primer in one. Requires a one-day application process that dries in a soft, satin finish. Covers 100 square feet of cabinet surface (40 linear feet), which is typical of most kitchen cabinets. Ideal for use on wood, laminate and primed, or painted metal cabinets. Formulated to cover most existing wood finishes and paint in a single coat.
Promising review: "You can see a before and after in my pictures but this paint was AMAZING and a huge transformation to my outdated kitchen.
The Process:
- I started off by completely cleaning the wooden cabinets with KRUD KUTTER PC32 Prepaint Cleaner/TSP Substitute. I read a lot of reviews on this cleaner and heard that is was great for cleaning off oils and dirt, and it really did wonders.
- I sanded down the cabinets.
- I then primed the cabinets with a special wood primer.
- Once the primer dried, I used the Nuvo paint on the cabinets. I did four very thin layers of paint. It is vital that you keep each layer very thin because it will dry weird. I found that in the corner of the cabinets where paint puddled even a little bit that it would cracker so make sure that you keep thin layers
- Additionally, I ended up purchasing regular brushes outside of this kit. A few blogs said that they used the foam brushes; however, I did not like how the paint laid on the cabinets with them." —Danielle Joy
7. String up some (truly easy) under-cabinet lights to bring a modern touch to any outdated cabinets that you wish you could replace. This'll instantly make your kitchen look *so* much more expensive and put some more light where you need it.
8. Clear up some counter space and put your farmer's market haul on display with a charming fruit hammock that says "custom" 'til your pal asks for the Etsy link and you (generously) provide it.
9. Protect your kitchen essentials from unnecessary wear and tear with some cabinet and drawer liners — even if your kitchen cabinets seem to be older than your grandma.
Promising review: "Very awesome stuff. The bottom of my cabinets had a rough, crumbly texture. This is a great fix to keep the silicone pieces of my dishes from picking it up. Feels a lot cleaner, and it looks great! Highly recommend for looks and function!" —Kelsey Ware
10. Get better use of your under-sink space with an expandable shelf kit that can fit around awkward kitchen sink pipes while giving some sturdy ground to those bottles of cleaner and spare sponges. No more cabinet avalanches!
Promising review: "Great product for a great price. Very sturdy, but lightweight and small — under my bathroom sink is *very* small, and the metal frame is thin enough that it doesn't take up much space, and of course, it allows me to utilize the empty vertical space instead of shoving things all the way to the back wall. I might rearrange the shelves, but it's just held with screws on each end so that's easy enough to do — comes with two supports for two shelves, but you can choose from four heights/positions. 👍🏻 Might need to order a second for under the kitchen sink..." —Jennifer Mowry
11. Tidy up that small space under the kitchen sink where you put all your cleaners with a set of Command spray bottle hangers that'll adhere wherever it's most convenient. The bottles'll be super easy to grab and get to work on that spill or mess as soon as it happens.
Promising review: "Love these! They have helped organize all my products underneath my kitchen sink. The Command hooks are strong, and nothing has budged even with the weight of the spray bottles! Highly recommend." —Talayfor87
12. If you're working in a small space and prefer a hidden trash can, a small compost bin/trash can will easily hang on a cabinet door. The lid lifts up *or* flips over for easily dumping as you food prep. In fact, I bought this for my tiny NYC apartment kitchen as a trash can and adore it.
Promising review: "So I saw this tiny trash can on TikTok, and I was moving into a tiny studio apartment and thought this would be perfect. Turns out, it's one of the best things I've ever bought. I installed mine with the over-the-cabinet hooks (also comes with adhesive stickers) on my kitchen island, and it is so convenient I can't even express with words. The lid is on this nifty hinge so you can open it by flipping the lid up, or by sliding it forward, and it folds down out of the way. I usually keep it open while I'm cooking, but I can close it super quickly if I see the dog coming. There is a little pull tab for easy opening. It is so easy to use and easy to clean. It's also so cute! I use my plastic grocery bags as trash can liners for this, and they fit perfectly. It comes with a roll of bags as well. The lid lifts off easily to change bags out. Clicks back on easily over the new liner. Can't recommend this enough!! This is going on my list of 'best things I've ever spent my money on.'" —Ginger
13. Put up a set of measurement decals you can glance at rather than googling "how many teaspoons in a tablespoon" for the millionth time. (BTW, the answer is three.)
Promising review: "Bought these for my mom. I applied them inside her baking cupboard, and it makes doing conversions for recipes a breeze. So convenient." —Kelly C.
14. And hang tiny Command hooks on the inside of your kitchen cabinet to cease your measuring cups' nasty reign of hogging precious drawer or counter space.
Yes, this is my kitchen cabinet, and this trick helps me find the correct measuring cup so much faster than back when I used to stack them in a drawer! Just be sure to account for the cups' depth while arranging the cabinet's contents. Since I took this pic my 1/2-cup met its doom in a tub of sugar so I swapped in some measuring cups with *engraved* measurements on the cups, which makes my setup even better!
15. Free up some cabinet space from a mountain of spices with a magnetic stove shelf that sticks right on top of your stove and has enough room for your most-used seasonings. It's an open storage option, but *very* orderly.
StoveShelf is a small business, and these shelves are built to last a lifetime.
Promising review: "This is an excellent buy. The shelf helped me declutter my cabinet, and it is an awesome storage space for my more often used spices. It is sturdy, easily installed, and attractive. I recommend this shelf." —Pamella R.
16. But if you can spare the drawer space and would rather keep spices out of sight, consider some spice strips you can cut and position in a drawer for a custom fit.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions.
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite things I've ever purchased from Amazon! The fact that they're so customizable allows you to cut them and shape them to any drawer size! I think this will be my go-to gift for all of my friends who love cooking as much as I do! Freeing up cabinet space and having something that can so easily be rinsed off in the sink makes this a for sure buy!" —momonono
