1. First things first: store ALL raw meat in the fridge on the bottom shelf so its drippings don't (unknowingly) end up on your other food.
2. Label everything! Even when it's in your designated spot. (Things get moved around.) But there's no need to deal with peeling 'em off later — invest in this roll of labels that wash off in a mere 30 seconds. AND you can use them on fridge-door shelves to section them off!
3. At least *try* to establish some rules about how long you can leave stuff in the fridge and when to do a purge of expired products. Food waste is horrible for the planet AND your wallet. Maybe these two reminders will sway your cohabitants a bit more.
4. Even better, write those rules and reminders about expiring foods on a clear magnetic refrigerator dry-erase board that sticks directly on your fridge. It's a little bit more aesthetic of a reminder than a series of sticky notes that'll inevitably fall off the fridge.
It also includes four dry-erase markers!
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok being used as a dinner menu for the week! It will help me be more organized and add little chores that needs to completed or important reminders. Love it, no complaints." —Clarince Thomas
5. Swap the baking soda and used coffee grounds for an air-purifying bag to make your fridge smell like less of a landfill every time you open it. You only have so much control over your roommate's lack of checking expiration dates and throwing out old takeout, but you do have control over this!
6. Find an easy way to designate shelves and sections per person, like these cheap shelf liners that come in various colors that you can pull out and rinse when someone inevitably doesn't secure a takeout container lid for Masamman curry (delish but messy!).
7. And keep the color-coding system going with some simple dot stickers you can easily adhere to packaged goods, condiments, and more as visual cues to which item belongs on which shelf. (This'll especially come in handy in the freezer, too!)
8. If your setup means that you can't organize as "top shelf = roommate 1," and so on, a set of fridge organizers (with your labels!) can help you organize stuff in a way that makes sense. Plus! They'll catch spills when one roomie inevitably lets their leftovers get a little too funky.
You shouldn't throw everything in your fridge in bins, but this starter set will give you a leg up in the orderly direction. With these bins, you can pair like with like and prevent spills from spilling through your fridge shelves. (Definitely not talking from messy experience or anything.)
Promising review: "My daughter wanted to organize the fridge after watching a series of TikTok videos! These were exactly what she wanted! Download TikTok for your kids and maybe they will want to help organize, too!" —Sarah C.
9. Have some super heavy fridge goods? These acrylic drawers have wheels that'll help you easily roll the drawer forward so you can get those last few string cheese sticks for an afternoon snack. It's basically like shopping in your own fridge!
10. Prevent your crisper drawers from looking like a farmers market graveyard by lining them in produce life extenders that'll help keep your fruits and veggies fresher for longer.
11. And make sure that you're storing the *correct* produce in the fridge. And if you see someone storing something incorrectly, say something.
12. But while we're on the subject of fridge-door shelves, avoid sticking dairy in there because escaping air from the fridge door means stuff stored there doesn't stay as cold as stuff stored in other parts of the fridge. That goes double for refrigerated medicine. (And again, label your stuff!)
Kristen Aiken (Head of Life and Commerce at HuffPost PLUS a graduate of the French Culinary Institute in New York City AND a finalist for a 2019 James Beard Foundation journalism award) broke down a lot of food-storage tips in this ep of the HuffPost podcast Am I Doing It Wrong? including the one about dairy in the fridge door.
In case you need a refresher on what counts as dairy (there are so many "milk" out there!), this is what the USDA says: "milk, yogurt, cheese, lactose-free milk and fortified soy milk and yogurt. It does not include foods made from milk that have little calcium and a high-fat content, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cream, and butter." So you can keep your butter in its little door cubby! But put that yogurt in the main part of the fridge.
13. If you don't have much leeway with the position of your shelves and only one allows you to fit your taller condiments, try a rectangular Lazy Susan that'll make more of that space. Ahem, it'll also be great for your *labeled* dairy that comes in bottles.
Promising review: "Wow! I love this turntable organizer! I can fit so many items on it, and because of that, I now have so much more space on the door shelves. With this organizer, I will have easy access to all of those extra items that just don't have their own space. Now they do have a place to go! I would highly recommend this product to everyone who wants to feel more organized and doesn't want to lose items in their fridge." —Amazon Customer
14. Chat with your fridge mates RE: sharing condiments so you're all on the same page and have things labeled accordingly. You might not get through a bottle of Dijon mustard before expiration on your own, but you'll do just fine getting through some of our Hot Ones sauces on your own.
15. Save space with a super entertaining rolling egg dispenser — it puts a new egg forward within your reach after you take out one. Plus, it's short enough to fit on your *your* designated shelf while hogging less space than an egg carton.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions.
Promising review: "Here it is! The best egg container on Amazon! How can I say that? Easy! Engineering! The slight tilt angle on the bottom of the container that the egg drawer sits on forces eggs to roll forward lightly, keeping all your eggs in the front and never in the back, where you don't need them. It's super easy to use, so easy to clean, comes apart, and can hold a full can organizer on top without issue, so there are no issues with sturdiness. It can easily hold 14 large-size eggs. Easily one of my favorite purchases." —Karingen
16. Slide your fave yogurt cups into this wall organizer so you can better see their expiration dates and names on labels, and they won't hog precious shelf space.
17. And clear up a similar storage solution with this food pouch storage system so you can see what you have before you buy more of 'em.
18. If you've got a canned-bev habit, make the most of that space (without having to disrupt everything else on your shelf) with a can dispenser designed to roll cans to the front of the fridge.
19. Alternatively, if you and your roommates have a fridge of MOSTLY canned beverages, you can invest in a shared drink dispenser that pushes a drink forward when you grab a White Claw. (This is especially great if you don't have to deal with stolen drinks and food.)
20. And keep opened bottles from making a boozy mess with this leak-proof wine-saver system that'll set firmly on a shelf.
21. Squeeze in some extra space for leftover sauce packets and other tiny food items you still wanna use with a fridge door organizer. This comes in a pack of four with two pockets each so everyone can get one! And because they're clear, you'll be able to see what's inside so you can actually use it.
22. Stash the stuff that shouldn't be in the fridge nearby with this slim, slide-out caddy that's skinny but tall enough to place in the weird little space between your fridge and kitchen cabinets. We all have at least one thing in the fridge that, TBH, doesn't belong there.
23. Preserve cut produce with a silicone food hugger to take up far less room (and create less waste) to store those goodies in the fridge. This'll help you squeeze in way more than using a bulky food-storage container to store half a tomato.
24. But if you're fretting over a very full shared fridge, it's not so bad! An empty fridge turns out to be super inefficient. (The same goes for freezers!)
And now for freezers, which are almost always WAY too tiny for your storage needs — especially after your roommate loads up on Trader Joe's frozen entrees like she has her own personal freezer. So you're really going to rely on labeling everything rather than designating zones like you would in the fridge.
25. One thing that most often plagues freezer storage situations is what to do with ice cubes. So if you're over the traditional trays and struggle with enough horizontal space for them in your shared freezer, this *vertical* ice tray can squeeze in where others can't.
Just fill the bottle-shaped ice maker with water, stick it in the freezer, pop the sides once the water is frozen, and pour the cubes into your glass. Icebreaker is a small biz based in Texas that sells this genius ice cube solution!
Promising review: "We have a small freezer and no icemaker, and have been using fiddly trays for years. Icebreaker Pop has changed everything! No more leaky ice trays spilling in the freezer or on the way to the freezer, and no ice picking up weird smells and tastes from the freezer. Icebreaker Pop is self-contained and easy to use: you fill it up with water (but be careful not to overfill, because it does expand as it freezes. Physics!) Then seal the top, and put it in the freezer. Once it's frozen, you lay it on a flat surface, press down hard on it a couple of times on each side to crack the ice, and pull apart with both handles. You now have 18 cubes of clean ice that dispense from the opening, eliminating the need to touch the cubes as you add them to your glass. The cubes are a little smaller than from regular ice trays, but that's OK with us. Icebreaker Pop is also cool-looking and easy to clean; it's made up of three easy-to-separate pieces that are a snap to wash thoroughly. Very happy with this product!" —Leah Koepp
26. Freezer bags are the easiest way to store leftovers in minimal space. Period! In my experience, this method keeps food in much better condition than if I put it in glass or plastic food storage containers.
27. If you really wanna lean in on the ziplock bag storage method but are already short on space so you can't lay them flat for freezing, a freezer block maker will help you make the most of your space while eating your famous chili MONTHS later.
Promising review: "The 15" freezer organizer is exactly what I wanted. I made two quick adjustments and emptied my top shelf of my freezer which was totally Not organized. It fit perfectly in the space that was left!!!! I organized my packages of food in the rack. It all fit perfectly. I love how sturdy it is, and easy to adjust. I will definitely order more goodies from YouCopia! I'm 72 and need all the help I can get. You definitely deliver what you advertise. Thanks a bunch!" —L Nellans
28. You can also get around bulk food package boxes for individually wrapped stuff like ice pops and smoothie mix packets by dumping those into Ziplock bags and, yes, labeling them!
Just make sure you write down the expiration date!
29. Or you can use a dishwasher-safe silicone soup cube tray that'll hold one cup of delicious hot entrees like soup/chili/stew/sauce per cube so you can freeze, dump the cubes in a ziplock bag, and then reheat it later, then dump it in a thermos for a toasty winter desk lunch.
It also comes with a lid so you can easily stack them and four fill lines (½ cup, 1 cup, 125 mL, 250 mL).