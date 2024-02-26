Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    34 Ways To Organize A Freezer And Fridge You Share With Other People With Separate Grocery Shopping Routines

    It's brave of you to think that you would all share one container of hummus. But now you know.

    1. First things first: store ALL raw meat in the fridge on the bottom shelf so its drippings don't (unknowingly) end up on your other food.

    Nickelodeon

    Store the meat in leakproof containers or bags. If you wanna read up on *why* this is so important (and perhaps experience some real horror), you can check out this USDA explainer on ground beef safety. A bit specific, but yeah, practicing safety around raw meat in your fridge and your freezer is the most important part of this story! It's worth considering your "meat shelf" with these absorbent liners.

    2. Label everything! Even when it's in your designated spot. (Things get moved around.) But there's no need to deal with peeling 'em off later — invest in this roll of labels that wash off in a mere 30 seconds. AND you can use them on fridge-door shelves to section them off!

    person washing label off container
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Use any type of pen or marker. They stick well and wash off very easily. Used on plastic containers." —Lisa MC

    Get a 500-label roll for $9.99.

    3. At least *try* to establish some rules about how long you can leave stuff in the fridge and when to do a purge of expired products. Food waste is horrible for the planet AND your wallet. Maybe these two reminders will sway your cohabitants a bit more.

    Warner Bros. Television

    Some rules could be: 

    - Store leftovers and about-to-expire stuff to the front of shelves so they're likely to get eaten or de-cluttered. 

    - Throw out stuff you don't want once a week. 

    - Check the dates on condiments once a month. 

    - If you don't recognize something, throw it in the trash. 

    And if you're especially concerned with combatting food waste, consider investing in a countertop composting pail and learn more about it from the EPA

    4. Even better, write those rules and reminders about expiring foods on a clear magnetic refrigerator dry-erase board that sticks directly on your fridge. It's a little bit more aesthetic of a reminder than a series of sticky notes that'll inevitably fall off the fridge. 

    A clear rectangular dry erase board hung vertically on a fridge with an ingredients list
    Same board hung horizontally on a fridge
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    It also includes four dry-erase markers! 

    Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok being used as a dinner menu for the week! It will help me be more organized and add little chores that needs to completed or important reminders. Love it, no complaints." —Clarince Thomas

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99

    5. Swap the baking soda and used coffee grounds for an air-purifying bag to make your fridge smell like less of a landfill every time you open it. You only have so much control over your roommate's lack of checking expiration dates and throwing out old takeout, but you do have control over this!

    look at the inside of a fridge filled with condiments and produce with a small bag hanging on the inside wall on a stick-on hook
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love how long this works. I was forever trying to replace or remember to replace the baking soda in my fridge. Since I have hung this in my fridge, it has reduced the smell of the onions that my husband is endlessly refrigerating. I hung it in the back of the fridge and just wrote in Sharpie marker two years from the date I opened it. I'm thinking of getting more of the ones that are for clothes." —rlp219

    Get it from Amazon for $8.95.

    6. Find an easy way to designate shelves and sections per person, like these cheap shelf liners that come in various colors that you can pull out and rinse when someone inevitably doesn't secure a takeout container lid for Masamman curry (delish but messy!).

    shelves inside a fridge with colorful mats underneath the fridge contents
    Amazon

    No more "ignoring" those spill drips because you don't want to be the one to clean them up. We're ALL done it. (I think. Plz don't let me be the only one.) These liners are so cheap that you can straight-up label each in a very obvious way with Sharpie. 

    Promising review: "Works very well at keeping your glass shelves and drawers protected and clean. Easily wipes clean. Looks good too! These mats can also be used as a prepping area on your countertops too." —Amazon Customer

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $9.69+ (available in several sizes).

    If you prefer to DIY, check out a tutorial with dollar store placemats on One Thing By Jillee. Or, use press-and-seal plastic wrap to create a temporary barrier on fridge surfaces. Learn more about that on The Virtuous Wife.

    7. And keep the color-coding system going with some simple dot stickers you can easily adhere to packaged goods, condiments, and more as visual cues to which item belongs on which shelf. (This'll especially come in handy in the freezer, too!)

    Assorted rolls of colorful circular label stickers displayed in rows with matching color samples beside them
    Amazon

    Get these 3000 stickers from Amazon for $6.19.

    8. If your setup means that you can't organize as "top shelf = roommate 1," and so on, a set of fridge organizers (with your labels!) can help you organize stuff in a way that makes sense. Plus! They'll catch spills when one roomie inevitably lets their leftovers get a little too funky. 

    Reviewer image of clear plastic bins with handles on them and fruit inside in a fridge
    www.amazon.com

    You shouldn't throw everything in your fridge in bins, but this starter set will give you a leg up in the orderly direction. With these bins, you can pair like with like and prevent spills from spilling through your fridge shelves. (Definitely not talking from messy experience or anything.)

    Promising review: "My daughter wanted to organize the fridge after watching a series of TikTok videos! These were exactly what she wanted! Download TikTok for your kids and maybe they will want to help organize, too!" —Sarah C. 

    Get a set of eight bins from Amazon for $17.99 (available in four sizes and in sets of two, four, and six). 

    9. Have some super heavy fridge goods? These acrylic drawers have wheels that'll help you easily roll the drawer forward so you can get those last few string cheese sticks for an afternoon snack. It's basically like shopping in your own fridge!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Each comes with two adjustable dividers so you can customize it to your own organization needs.

    Promising review: "I bought an initial set, different sizes. Then went back and bought more because I liked them so much. I also plan to buy a complete set for my daughter and daughter-in-law as Christmas presents. Really made well. I can FINALLY get to the small jars that always end up at the back of the fridge behind bigger items!" —Linda C. Little

    Get it from Amazon for $22.49+ (available in three different sizes).

    10. Prevent your crisper drawers from looking like a farmers market graveyard by lining them in produce life extenders that'll help keep your fruits and veggies fresher for longer.

    green foam sheets and one shown in a produce drawer as a liner
    Amazon

    The longer those fruits and veggies stay alive, the less likely you'll have to clean up rotting produce! These liners are made of anti-mold, moisture-absorbing material and can be trimmed to size.

    Promising review: "I have had them in my vegetable drawer for just about 10 days. The most notable result was that the strawberries that I purchased were still fresh after more than a week. Excellent product." —Katrina

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $9.95.

    Find even more help with our tricks to make your groceries last longer.

    11. And make sure that you're storing the *correct* produce in the fridge. And if you see someone storing something incorrectly, say something.

    pic of labeled brown paper bags with holes punched in them for onions, garlic, and shallots
    theyummylife.com

    Place onions, garlic, and shallots in a hole-y paper bag instead. Get the deets on The Yummy Life.

    PS: You can also store (whole, unwashed) mushrooms in a paper bag, stick the bag in the fridge, and they'll last for a week.

    And check out lots more food-storage tips both for in and out of the fridge/freezer. 

    12. But while we're on the subject of fridge-door shelves, avoid sticking dairy in there because escaping air from the fridge door means stuff stored there doesn't stay as cold as stuff stored in other parts of the fridge. That goes double for refrigerated medicine. (And again, label your stuff!)

    Kristen Aiken (Head of Life and Commerce at HuffPost PLUS a graduate of the French Culinary Institute in New York City AND a finalist for a 2019 James Beard Foundation journalism award) broke down a lot of food-storage tips in this ep of the HuffPost podcast Am I Doing It Wrong? including the one about dairy in the fridge door. 

    In case you need a refresher on what counts as dairy (there are so many "milk" out there!), this is what the USDA says: "milk, yogurt, cheese, lactose-free milk and fortified soy milk and yogurt. It does not include foods made from milk that have little calcium and a high-fat content, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cream, and butter." So you can keep your butter in its little door cubby! But put that yogurt in the main part of the fridge. 

    13. If you don't have much leeway with the position of your shelves and only one allows you to fit your taller condiments, try a rectangular Lazy Susan that'll make more of that space. Ahem, it'll also be great for your *labeled* dairy that comes in bottles. 

    Condiments propped on a clear plastic turning tray installed in a fridge
    A model spinning the tray 360 degrees around in a fridge to show all the condiments on it
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the rectangular Lazy Susan in action. 

    Promising review: "Wow! I love this turntable organizer! I can fit so many items on it, and because of that, I now have so much more space on the door shelves. With this organizer, I will have easy access to all of those extra items that just don't have their own space. Now they do have a place to go! I would highly recommend this product to everyone who wants to feel more organized and doesn't want to lose items in their fridge." —Amazon Customer 

    Get it from Amazon for $18.70

    14. Chat with your fridge mates RE: sharing condiments so you're all on the same page and have things labeled accordingly. You might not get through a bottle of Dijon mustard before expiration on your own, but you'll do just fine getting through some of our Hot Ones sauces on your own.

    First we Feast

    FYI: You can store hot sauces in your pantry, but the USDA FoodKeeper app says they'll stay good in the pantry for six months but will stay fresh longer if kept in the fridge. 

    15. Save space with a super entertaining rolling egg dispenser — it puts a new egg forward within your reach after you take out one. Plus, it's short enough to fit on your *your* designated shelf while hogging less space than an egg carton. 

    Two tiered egg dispenser holding a dozen eggs, six on each tier
    reviewer placing an egg in the dispenser, which rolls it down and slides it into the bottom tier
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the egg storage roller in action. 

    YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions. 

    Promising review: "Here it is! The best egg container on Amazon! How can I say that? Easy! Engineering! The slight tilt angle on the bottom of the container that the egg drawer sits on forces eggs to roll forward lightly, keeping all your eggs in the front and never in the back, where you don't need them. It's super easy to use, so easy to clean, comes apart, and can hold a full can organizer on top without issue, so there are no issues with sturdiness. It can easily hold 14 large-size eggs. Easily one of my favorite purchases." —Karingen

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99

    16. Slide your fave yogurt cups into this wall organizer so you can better see their expiration dates and names on labels, and they won't hog precious shelf space.

    open fridge with wall mounted storage for yogurt cups
    Storage Theory / Etsy

    Storage Theory is a Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based shop with tons of problem-solving products. 

    Promising review: "Easy to install and it cleared up a ton of space in my fridge." —Tara Ann

    Get it from Storage Theory on Etsy for $12.87.

    17. And clear up a similar storage solution with this food pouch storage system so you can see what you have before you buy more of 'em.

    row of food pouches on a fridge door
    Storage Theory / Etsy

    Promising review: "Love my hanger. It works perfectky for food pouches I make my girls." —Whitney Gauthier

    Get it from Storage Theory on Etsy for $15.99.

    18. If you've got a canned-bev habit, make the most of that space (without having to disrupt everything else on your shelf) with a can dispenser designed to roll cans to the front of the fridge.

    shelf of fridge with a few drink pitchers and a deep soda can organizer with cans organized horizontally for easy removal each time
    Amazon

    Promising review: "One of my best investments... love the organization... and it's a great quality! bought one for each soda (ginger ale and Pepsi) and then one for Perrier and another for V-8/pineapple small cans. What a great way to organize the pantry." —JOPDR

    Get it from Amazon for $12.69.

    19. Alternatively, if you and your roommates have a fridge of MOSTLY canned beverages, you can invest in a shared drink dispenser that pushes a drink forward when you grab a White Claw. (This is especially great if you don't have to deal with stolen drinks and food.)

    A before and after image showing the drink holder being used to organize a fridge
    Amazon

    Check out Rachel Meaders' review on TikTok.

    Promising review: "I couldn’t be happier with this product. Definitely constructed well and so easy to put together. Where has this been all my life? My kids love it, and now there's no more cans and bottles falling over in the refrigerator. I would recommend this to all my friends." —Jeannie

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99.

    20. And keep opened bottles from making a boozy mess with this leak-proof wine-saver system that'll set firmly on a shelf.

    person using the stopper on a bottle of wine
    Amazon

    Note that this is universally compatible and is made to help wine last for a week. 

    Promising review: "I found something that allows me to return a previously open bottle of wine back to my wine cooler in a horizontal position without worrying about it leaking. I’ve used this several times without a problem." —Garden Guy

    Get it from Amazon for $13.59+ (available in two sizes).

    21. Squeeze in some extra space for leftover sauce packets and other tiny food items you still wanna use with a fridge door organizer. This comes in a pack of four with two pockets each so everyone can get one! And because they're clear, you'll be able to see what's inside so you can actually use it.

    Hand inserting a packet into a mesh refrigerator storage organizer filled with various condiments
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I used the product to clear up space that was used for condiment packets, but they also worked out great to hold my mom’s insulin pens so they don’t get lost in the fridge." —GuVal

    Get four from Amazon for $9.99.

    22. Stash the stuff that shouldn't be in the fridge nearby with this slim, slide-out caddy that's skinny but tall enough to place in the weird little space between your fridge and kitchen cabinets. We all have at least one thing in the fridge that, TBH, doesn't belong there.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great addition to my galley kitchen! I placed by my fridge for easy access while cooking and it has worked seamlessly for my needs! Easily stores spices, plastic bags, and aluminum foil." —Elizabeth B.

    Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in three sizes).

    23. Preserve cut produce with a silicone food hugger to take up far less room (and create less waste) to store those goodies in the fridge. This'll help you squeeze in way more than using a bulky food-storage container to store half a tomato.

    The huggers on different fruits and vegetables as well as open containers
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I've used them for red onions, cucumber, bell peppers, tomatoes large and small, and the occasional banana. I LOVE them. I feel like the produce lasts longer than if stored in a plastic bag. I do occasionally have to trim a small slice off of the veggie before using the remaining portion. I have not had any issue with them retaining onion smell. I wash on the top rack in the dishwasher and when its finished just rinse the remaining dishwasher water out and dry with a towel before storing. I would definitely recommend buying these!" —A&D W

    Get a set of five from Amazon for $16.99 (available in five colors).

    24. But if you're fretting over a very full shared fridge, it's not so bad! An empty fridge turns out to be super inefficient. (The same goes for freezers!)

    Fox Television Animation

    I am not a scientist, but here's an engineer explaining why it's good to have a not-empty fridge. 

    And now for freezers, which are almost always WAY too tiny for your storage needs — especially after your roommate loads up on Trader Joe's frozen entrees like she has her own personal freezer. So you're really going to rely on labeling everything rather than designating zones like you would in the fridge.

    ABC

    Stares into the camera. 

    25. One thing that most often plagues freezer storage situations is what to do with ice cubes. So if you're over the traditional trays and struggle with enough horizontal space for them in your shared freezer, this *vertical* ice tray can squeeze in where others can't.  

    reviewer image of inside the icebreaker mold
    gif of person popping open icebreaker to add ice to water cup
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Just fill the bottle-shaped ice maker with water, stick it in the freezer, pop the sides once the water is frozen, and pour the cubes into your glass. Icebreaker is a small biz based in Texas that sells this genius ice cube solution! 

    Promising review: "We have a small freezer and no icemaker, and have been using fiddly trays for years. Icebreaker Pop has changed everything! No more leaky ice trays spilling in the freezer or on the way to the freezer, and no ice picking up weird smells and tastes from the freezer. Icebreaker Pop is self-contained and easy to use: you fill it up with water (but be careful not to overfill, because it does expand as it freezes. Physics!) Then seal the top, and put it in the freezer. Once it's frozen, you lay it on a flat surface, press down hard on it a couple of times on each side to crack the ice, and pull apart with both handles. You now have 18 cubes of clean ice that dispense from the opening, eliminating the need to touch the cubes as you add them to your glass. The cubes are a little smaller than from regular ice trays, but that's OK with us. Icebreaker Pop is also cool-looking and easy to clean; it's made up of three easy-to-separate pieces that are a snap to wash thoroughly. Very happy with this product!" —Leah Koepp

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in five colors).

    26. Freezer bags are the easiest way to store leftovers in minimal space. Period! In my experience, this method keeps food in much better condition than if I put it in glass or plastic food storage containers.

    Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed

    I'm lucky to live solo now and can do WHATEVER I WANT with my fridge and freezer. But, because I'm grocery shopping and eating solo, I end up with a lot of leftovers I get sick of before they go bad. So I end up freezing tons of leftovers in these quart-size bags. Here, I had a honey chipotle chicken dish from a Blue Apron kit that I could only eat one serving of during the week I cooked it. I shovel in the leftovers, seal out as much air as possible, zip it shut, and then lay it horizontally on a freezer shelf (or on top of a frozen pizza box, etc.), so it freezes flat. Then, once frozen, I can file them vertically or move them as I need 'em. I even rewash the bags and use 'em over and over again (Grandma Lilly would be so proud!). When you do this, don't forget to label the bags!

    Get a 120-pack of quart bags from Amazon for $8.56 (also available in gallon sizes).

    Psst, if you make a mess every time you try to shovel food into a ziplock bag, try these bag holders.

    27. If you really wanna lean in on the ziplock bag storage method but are already short on space so you can't lay them flat for freezing, a freezer block maker will help you make the most of your space while eating your famous chili MONTHS later. 

    freezer with ziplock bags of frozen food upright
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The 15" freezer organizer is exactly what I wanted. I made two quick adjustments and emptied my top shelf of my freezer which was totally Not organized. It fit perfectly in the space that was left!!!! I organized my packages of food in the rack. It all fit perfectly. I love how sturdy it is, and easy to adjust. I will definitely order more goodies from YouCopia! I'm 72 and need all the help I can get. You definitely deliver what you advertise. Thanks a bunch!" —L Nellans

    Get two from Amazon for $19.95.

    28. You can also get around bulk food package boxes for individually wrapped stuff like ice pops and smoothie mix packets by dumping those into Ziplock bags and, yes, labeling them!

    Just make sure you write down the expiration date!

    29. Or you can use a dishwasher-safe silicone soup cube tray that'll hold one cup of delicious hot entrees like soup/chili/stew/sauce per cube so you can freeze, dump the cubes in a ziplock bag, and then reheat it later, then dump it in a thermos for a toasty winter desk lunch.

    The silicone tray filled with soup next to a bowl with one of the frozen squares
    Amazon

    It also comes with a lid so you can easily stack them and four fill lines (½ cup, 1 cup, 125 mL, 250 mL).

    Souper Cubes