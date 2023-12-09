A Coffee Machine That’ll Make Hot Or Iced Coffee, Plus 27 More Products For Anyone Who Likes Options

This coffee machine is sitting on my kitchen counter! I use it all the time and LOVE that it comes with an iced coffee cup so I'm not forced into doing math to figure out if a cup I have in my kitchen cabinet will house all my delicious iced coffee.

Promising review: "What an easy machine to use! I love that you don't have to use K-cups, and is still so easy to clean. The coffee you use is key. If you use espresso coffee you can get similar results as an espresso machine. The fact that you can get frothed milk and at the same time as your coffee brews is exceptional. Not to mention hot or cold foam. A valid purchase for sure. A quality product. The cold cup that comes with it is perfect for iced lattes with cold foam. Love the pre-measured scoop that snaps into the side makes using the machine even easier. Range of 1–10 I give it a 9. The price was a bit steep but that's made up for in quality. I would highly recommend this machine." —Stephanie B.

Get it from Amazon for $119.

