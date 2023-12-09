A Coffee Machine That’ll Make Hot Or Iced Coffee, Plus 27 More Products For Anyone Who Likes Options

1. A Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 coffee maker with a built-in milk frother that'll brew up a single serving of ice coffee, hot coffee, and an iced or hot latte. So you've got options for a pretty small footprint on your kitchen counter. (I should know because I've owned this machine for about a month and can't say enough great things about it.)
This coffee machine is sitting on my kitchen counter! I use it all the time and LOVE that it comes with an iced coffee cup so I'm not forced into doing math to figure out if a cup I have in my kitchen cabinet will house all my delicious iced coffee.
Promising review: "What an easy machine to use! I love that you don't have to use K-cups, and is still so easy to clean. The coffee you use is key. If you use espresso coffee you can get similar results as an espresso machine. The fact that you can get frothed milk and at the same time as your coffee brews is exceptional. Not to mention hot or cold foam. A valid purchase for sure. A quality product. The cold cup that comes with it is perfect for iced lattes with cold foam. Love the pre-measured scoop that snaps into the side makes using the machine even easier. Range of 1–10 I give it a 9. The price was a bit steep but that's made up for in quality. I would highly recommend this machine." —Stephanie B.
Get it from Amazon for $119.
2. Bio-Oil — it may just become your hypoallergenic, nongreasy, and dermatologist-recommended go-to for lessening the appearance of scars and stretch marks, helping relieve rosacea, or just serving as an amazing body moisturizer.
I've used this stuff before on a variety of bumps and scratches I've accumulated on my legs as an extraordinarily pale and clumsy human. I think it's really worked! Also I've used it as a body moisturizer in the dry, dry depths of winter with supple results.
Promising review: "I swear by this product. Very effective on discolored skin due to scarring. I had shingles on my face brought about by stress because we were moving. It ravaged the lower right side of my face and I was pretty sure it was going to leave hideous scarring. I bought this and started applying it when I started scabbing and still haven't stopped using it til now. I had my shingles in April and it's August now. Check the before and after pics. It works." —twitch
Get a 2 oz. bottle from Amazon for $9.99.
3. A compact travel eight-compartment pill organizer so you'll have space for all the stuff you take from all the delicious food that sometimes makes you feel bad on your travels. Plus! As one TikToker points out, you can use any empty compartments to store your earrings.
I own this after reading many convincing reviews like the below. The compartments are large enough for me to hold some smaller earrings and rings in addition to vitamins, ibuprofen, and Zyrtec.
Promising review: "My husband and I travel a lot and take a number of prescription drugs. It was always a hassle accessing our medication when needed, so I purchased this organizer to make things easier. I used a label maker and labeled each little compartment and it has performed wonderfully. I highly recommend this organizer to anyone who travels and needs medications throughout the day." —Jacqueline
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $9.97.
4. A shower curtain liner with mesh storage pockets I love and will buy for as long as it's a thing I can buy because I love using different shampoo, hair masks, and body washes based on my whims because I love options. This lets me keep SO many more products in my shower than a standard caddy or just the corners of my tub.
Yep, you're looking at my shower! I upgraded from a corner tension rod caddy and never want to go back. The mesh pockets drain water so your liner won't get all icky. And they make it easy to tell the difference between the minimalist packaging for your face wash and shave cream when it's way too early in the morning. Read my full review of Maytex Pockets Shower Curtain Liner (#2) to learn more about why I'm in love with an object that can't love me back.
Get it from Amazon for $16.20+ (available in two colors).
5. A snack bowl that'll fit on top of your Stanley tumbler (or other 40 oz. tumblers with a handle) so you don't have to juggle a bowl of popcorn, candy, and a Lunchables. You deserve snack options without having to juggle bowls or standing up to go to the kitchen.
Promising review: "This snack bowl is a great addition to my 40-oz tumbler. I was worried it wouldn’t fit well since mine isn’t the popular name brand, but it fit perfectly. It has three different sections for snacks and is pretty sturdy without being too heavy. Bonus points for being dishwashe-safe. Would recommend and will be ordering some as gifts for family!" —Michelle I Ink to Novel
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in 11 color).
6. A trio lasagna pan so everyone in the fam will get their own fave version of lasagna for dinner without *too* much fuss or cooking way too much of the veggie option and then have to see the leftovers in your freezer for the next few months.
FYI, you can use these for brownies, blondies, and bread too. This is also great for making several kinds of lasagna at once if you and other fam members have different preferences!
Promising review: "I ordered this pan and made lasagna three ways, traditional, vegetarian, vegan for a dinner party, the pan is very deep and each space is approximately the size of of lasagna noodle. The party was a big success and pleased everyone. The day after the party I gifted each couple a pan. We are having a complete dinner based on this pan. 1) appetizers (3 dips in one pan). 2) side dishes or bread in 3) main dish Mexican, Italian and Greek and finally, 4) brownies three ways in the last pan. I have not run into a single person who is not surprised by is versatility. I'm ordering several pans for Christmas gifts." —LESLIE M WEISBRICH
Get it from Amazon for $16.09.
7. An organizing couch pillow with a spot for everything you require as you catch up on your stories. This is DEFINITELY enabling your Beverage Goblin tendencies.
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small biz as seen on TV specializing in cleverly designed cup holders.
Promising review: "I liked that it worked with cups and mugs, perfect for clumsy friends." —YAZ
"This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with crazy dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
8. A belt bag that'll double as a travel belt with a pass-through trolley loop so you can use it to secure your personal item to the top of your roller suitcase. And then when you're out and about at your destination, you can use it as a purse!
Cincha Travel is a small business in California that develops adjustable travel belts made out of vegan leather. The brand donates 100 airline miles for each purchase, which are used to reconnect separated migrant families.
Check out a TikTok of the Cincha belt bag in action. When flying with this, I rec leaving it on as the belt for your suitcase while boarding your flight. On a few flights I've been on this year, I've heard gate agents make people put their belt bags worn around their waist or cross-body into their personal item. So just be mindful of that!
Promising review: "Great little double-duty bag. Highly recommend. I could fit four passports, an iPhone, a slim wallet, and many more things in my new travel bag. A must for your next adventure." —Lindsay
Get it from Cincha Travel for $67.50 (available in four colors/patterns).
9. A portable charger for your phone that you can also wrap your Apple Watch around to charge. Portable chargers can bulk up and weigh down your day bag and personal items so you might as well find one that can at least pull double duty.
Check out a TikTok featuring this charger.
Promising review: "I took this charger on a trip to Japan. I was able to charge my iPhone 11 Pro and my watch while out and about. I usually walked 10–12 miles per day and used a sleep app. So, I’d charge my watch and phone while eating at restaurants or put it in my purse. I used Google Maps a lot so it was good to have a charged phone and watch. Now that I’m back, I often use the charger to charge my watch while I’m working (when I opt to sit). I get several chargers with the watch on a single battery charge. Plus, I love taking this device when going out to be able to charge my phone and watch. One thing I wish was better but doesn’t deter me from using this at all is the lightning charger. I wish there was an additional port where I could plug in my own so I could choose the length of the cable. The built in one is nice but it’s short." —Riko
Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (available in four colors).
10. A pair of sunglasses that said "I'll raise the stakes" when they heard about those bottle-opener flip-flops you used to pull out as a party trick (and save you a few min scrounging through your rental house's kitchen for a bottle opener). Talk about an essential for every waterside vacation or trip to the pool moving forward.
Promising review: "Maaaannnnnn, I bought these for Cancun, and they’ve been used and abused here in the saltwater pool and beaches, but they are worth the money in my opinion! Yes they feel a tad bit cheap, but hey, they’ve opened so many bottled beer and sodas, and I like how they look. I’m happy with my purchase! Will be buying more to keep in my car and in my work truck." —Erik Perez
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in two colors).
11. A set of cooling patches to work some soothing magic for a variety of uses including (perhaps most importantly), sunburn. But it'll also help with itchiness from bug bites and poison ivy. And! They're TSA-friendly so you can pack them for your next vacay and leave your aloe vera gel at home.
Promising review: "Used these on a sunburn on my back, and they were very soothing. Also provided padding when leaning back in my seat. I stuck one on my shoulder also to keep my seatbelt from rubbing the sunburn there. I bought them to use on the back of my kids' necks to help prevent heat exhaustion on a very hot day outside but ended up just using them for burn relief." —Joanna
"Recently traveled to Disney. I got a headache that I could not get rid of. I used one of these and it was amazing. I was able to put it on my forehead, and still manage my headache until it started to subside. I will def buy these again." —Jennifer R.
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $14.99.
12. A 2-in-1 straightener and curling iron because you won't leave home without them but detest how much space they take up in a carry-on.
Promising review: "I randomly bought this little curling iron/straightener to save space for travel...and after trying it out, I now find myself reaching for it over my big, expensive, full sized regular curling iron and straightener. It just heats up so fast and does the best job — especially curling. It curls quick and the curls last all day. On both regular hair and extensions. If I could change anything about it, it would be to have it in a full-sized version too, with the same effectiveness. Not sure if one exists, but if I does I will buy it." —Melanie
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
13. A 4-in-1 makeup brush set that takes up the size of one makeup brush so you don't have to use up half of your personal item's space just for your beauty routine. (Tbh, I need these.)
14. A set of compression bags that'll be fantastic for storing out-of-season clothes at home in your suitcases while not traveling. (That's what I do!) But they'll also come in handy when packing for a trip so you can fit more stuff in your carry-on or separate dirty from clean clothes or just plan ahead if you have a knack for stocking up on souvenirs. (I always pack at least one empty one for every trip just in case.)
And they come with a hand pump for travel!
Promising review: "This is a great product. I have a memory foam pillow that I try to take on trips, due to neck issues, so I purchased this product and put it to the test to see if it could flatten the pillow so I can also carry my clothes and the pillow in the same bag, carry-on size travel bag. The pillow's been sitting in the vacuum pack for the last three days now and hasn't let any air into the package at all. The pump removed so much air that the foam is as solid as a rock with less that an 1/8 of an inch of give when I press on it firmly with my thumb." —4-H Shooting Sports Instructor
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $22.99+ (also available in a ten-pack and in five bag sizes).
15. A travel scarf with hidden storage in it to keep your hands free for toting back ALL the gas station snacks to the car without having to stick your phone, wallet, and keys in your back pocket. But it'll also seriously come in handy for nontravel life if you just don't like to carry a purse.
Waypoint Goods is a small biz that specializes in travel accessories.
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE my travel scarf. This piece is perfect for every occasion. Whether I am traveling on a plane or a road trip, at work, or trying to dress up an outfit to go out, it is perfect and functional. My phone, credit cards and keys fit seamlessly in the pocket without changing the look or fit of my scarf. At times I have put all of that plus a boarding pass and passport in the pocket!!" —Caroline
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in 14 styles).